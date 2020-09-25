Moody's affirms ENN Energy's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating and senior unsecured ratings of ENN Energy Holdings Limited (ENN Energy).

The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

Moody's rating action follows ENN Ecological Holdings Co., Ltd's (ENN Ecological, Ba2 positive) completion of the acquisition of 32.8% stake in ENN Energy for RMB25.8 billion from ENN Group International Investment Limited (EGII) and Essential Investment Holding Company Limited (Essential Investment).

All of the above entities are ultimately controlled by Mr. Wang Yusuo, chairman for both ENN Ecological and ENN Energy, before and after the transaction.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The affirmation reflects our expectation that the reorganization will not have any material rating impact on the company given that (1) Mr. Wang will maintain ultimate control over ENN Energy, and (2) the company's role as his downstream city gas platform will remain intact," says Boris Kan, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

On 30 August 2019, ENN Energy announced that EGII and Essential Investment have agreed to sell their combined and entire 32.8% equity stake in ENN Energy to ENN Ecological. The transaction was completed on 21 September 2020, making ENN Ecological the single largest shareholder of ENN Energy. Mr. Wang maintains ultimate control over ENN Energy through his 75.6% stake in ENN Ecological.

Moody's considers the impact of the transaction on ENN Energy to be limited as Mr. Wang will maintain ultimate control over the company. ENN Energy will continue to be the flagship company for Wang's downstream energy business, with a strong market position in the city gas sector that benefits from the supportive regulatory environment under the Chinese government's (A1 stable) clean energy initiative. Nonetheless, Moody's will monitor and assess the company's on-going relationship, including synergies achieved or transactions entered, with ENN Ecological and other group companies under Mr. Wang following the reorganization.

ENN Energy's Baa2 issuer rating is underpinned by (1) the company's established position in the piped-gas sector, with geographically diversified operations, (2) its large market share that often involves monopolistic positions in gas distribution, backed by long-term concessionary agreements, and (3) favorable industry trends and supportive government policies that offer good growth potential.

However, these strengths are counterbalanced by (1) the risks associated with China's evolving regulatory framework in the gas sector; (2) the company's moderate financial profile because of high capital spending, and (3) the company's increasing exposure to unregulated businesses, which entail higher business risk than its regulated city gas business.

Moody's projects that the company's retained cash flow (RCF) to debt ratio will moderately decline to about 24%-27% in 2020-22 from about 30% in 2019, due to the high capital spending on pipeline network construction and new project acquisitions, but partly mitigated by continued gas sales volume growth. Such credit metrics continue to support the company's current rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months the company's credit profile and the regulatory environment will remain stable.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) favorable regulatory changes significantly improve the company's ability to pass through costs, or (2) there is a material improvement in ENN Energy's business model and financial profile.

Financial metrics indicative of an upgrade include (1) RCF/debt above 28% and/or (2) debt/EBITDA below 2.2x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) unfavorable regulatory changes significantly reduce the company's ability to pass through costs, (2) its credit metrics significantly weaken due to, but not limited to, aggressive debt-funded capital spending or acquisitions, (3) there is a material increase in its risk exposure from the unregulated businesses, or (4) there are material transfers of interests from ENN Energy to other investments under Mr. Wang, including ENN Ecological.

Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade include (1) RCF/debt below 15% and/or (2) debt/EBITDA above 4.0x over a prolonged period.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

ENN Energy has low carbon transition risk within the utility sector in China as the government aims to increase consumption of natural gas, a cleaner fuel than coal, to control air pollution.

ENN Energy faces moderate social risk in terms of meeting worker health and safety standards in relation to its construction and operation of city gas projects.

ENN Energy's governance risk is moderate. Mr. Wang's ultimate ownership in, and commitment to ENN Energy is a key consideration. Also, the company's financial policy is characterized by high capital spending and leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (ENN Energy) (formerly known as Xinao Gas Holdings Ltd.) constructs and operates facilities for the distribution of piped natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in China. The company also conducts wholesales gas business. In addition, the company provides integrated energy solutions, and other energy-related value added products and services to customers.

During the first six months of 2020, ENN Energy generated total revenue of RMB31.5 billion, of which 58% was from the retail gas sales, 8% from gas pipeline construction and installation, 25% from wholesale of gas, 7% from sales of integrated energy and services and 2% from value added business.

On 21 September 2020, ENN Ecological completed the acquisition of 32.8% equity stake in ENN Energy from two investment vehicles ultimately owned by Mr. Wang Yusuo, the founder, and his concert parties under a group reorganization. After the transaction, ENN Ecological is the single largest shareholder in ENN Energy and is 75.6% owned by Wang. The remainder of ENN Energy is owned by financial institutions and the public.

