Moody's affirms EP BCo SA's ratings and changes outlook to stable, assigns B1 CFR to EP PaCo S.A. (Euroports)

Paris, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a long-term Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Probability of Default Rating to EP PaCo S.A. ("Euroports" or "the company") at B1 and B1-PD respectively. In addition, Moody's has affirmed the ratings of EP BCo SA's' €365 million senior secured first lien term loan B and €45 million revolving credit facility at Ba3; and the rating of the €105 million senior secured second lien term loan at B3.

Moody's has withdrawn the B1 CFR and B1-PD ratings of EP BCo SA for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

The outlook for EP PaCo S.A. is stable, and the outlook for EP BCo SA is changed to stable from negative. Governance was a key factor in the rating action, namely the provision of audited financial statements, which before were not prepared fully in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) because they excluded the impact of IFRS16, by, and an assignment of new ratings to, EP PaCo S.A.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The stable outlook reflects a more visible financial profile of the Euroports group, as evidenced by historical financial performance, following the assignment of the B1 CFR to EP PaCo S.A., and the use of the audited consolidated financial statements of the company prepared fully in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to assess group performance. The financial statements are in full compliance with the appropriate accounting standards, and enable financial information verification that was previously less easily achieved, and which was the key reason for the previous negative outlook.

Furthermore, Euroports' financial performance is expected to reach and stay within the range commensurate with at least a B1 rating, namely a Funds from operations (FFO)/Debt ratio of above 8%, after reporting 7.6% in 2021, which underpins the stable outlook. Going forward, under its base case scenario, Moody's expects that the ratio will reach 10-11% over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, there remain risks to the downside, in particular from a likely challenging macro-economic environment, driven by rising energy costs and geopolitical uncertainties arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and rising interest rates.

Euroports' B1 rating continues to reflect (1) the resilience of Euroports' operating performance through the Covid-19 crisis supported by the logistic business of MPL, (2) the strategic location of Euroports' key terminals which are close to key trade routes, clients and well connected with their respective hinterland, (3) the high degree of geographic and industry diversification, through strong terminal presence in Northern and Southern Europe and in China, (4) a contractual ability to pass through inflation on the vast majority of its contracts and (5) long standing relationships with a well-diversified group of large industrial customers with contractual take or pay or volume requirement features which somewhat offset the volatility of underlying commodities handled.

At the same time Euroports' B1 CFR is constrained by (1) the concentration of Euroports' operating cash flows on the forest products and sugar industries which together represent nearly 40% of the company's reported EBITDA, and exposure to economic cycles, negative sector trends or adverse weather conditions, notwithstanding contractual arrangements with key customers, (2) a de-leveraging path which will essentially rely on EBITDA growth in the absence of debt amortization, (3) a growing share of the MPL business that has lower profitability and a weaker business profile than the traditional port operating business, and (4) the absence of interest rate hedging that leaves the company exposed to rising interest rates.

During 2021 the company's revenues increased by 39% up to EUR 817 million after EUR 589 million in 2020. Reported EBITDA has also improved by 25% to EUR 85 million from EUR 68 million in 2020 both as a result of the revenue increase, organic growth and of reorganization and restructuring measures implemented post acquisition. Furthermore, in 2022 the company has seen stronger growth than initially anticipated with revenues as of YTD August-2022 trading already at 30% above the budgeted level. Following this dynamic the company expects to reach EUR 1 billion revenue at the end of 2022. Stronger growth in revenues is driven by high steel and coal terminal volumes and increasing revenue from the logistic business of MPL. Going forward, the company expects its revenues from terminal operations to grow even faster on the back of (i) the start of the windmill business in the Port La Nouvelle, (ii) an acceleration of Chinese business after the end of the "zero-covid" policy in 2023, and (iii) synergies from the combining port operations with the MPL logistics business.

Moody's considers Euroports' liquidity profile as good. As of 31 December 2021, Euroports had €81.5 million in available cash. The company does not face any material debt maturity until 2026 when the €365 million senior secured first lien term loan is due. Given Euroports' relatively low maintenance capital expenditure requirements, Moody's anticipates that the company will generate a broadly neutral to positive free cash flow in the next 12 to 18 months. The company has drawn €18 million under its €45 million revolving credit facility (RCF) and access to the remaining €27 million is subject to a springing leverage-based financial covenant with a testing Net Debt/EBITDA ratio ratcheting down from 5.70x in March 2021 to 4.5x from June 2022 onwards.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the assigned ratings could be considered should Euroports demonstrate a material and consistent growth in EBITDA or reduction in debt, such that FFO to Debt is maintained at around 12% on a sustainable basis while maintaining good liquidity.

Conversely, a downgrade of the assigned ratings could result from the absence of material improvements in Euroports' operating performance such that FFO to Debt is likely to remain below 8%. A more aggressive stance than expected on financial policy or a marked deterioration in Euroports' liquidity profile could also exert negative pressure on the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Ports Methodology published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72199. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

EP PaCo S.A. is the shareholder of EP BCo SA that is the direct shareholder of Euroports Holdings S.à.r.l, an international port operator whose operations consist of large-scale ports which are situated in fifteen main terminal areas in Northern and Southern Europe as well as in China. Through its terminals the company handles, stores and transports primarily bulk and breakbulk products for a diverse customer base across seven end markets : Paper & Pulp, Sugar, Metals & Steel, Fertilizer & Minerals, Agribulk, Coal and Fresh and Frozen products. In 2021 EP PaCo S.A. reported EUR 817 million in revenues and EUR 74.6 million in EBITDA (including non-operating items).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

