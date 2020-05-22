Moody's affirms EP Infrastructure's Baa3 ratings; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of EP Infrastructure a.s. (EPIF), a Prague-based holding company with participations in various energy infrastructure companies. The rating outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects (1) the continued strong business risk profiles; (2) the strategic importance; and (3) the sustained high cash flow generation of EPIF's three core operating subsidiaries, which are the main source of EPIF's income. Moody's expects these subsidiaries to maintain their solid credit risk profile and to continue the pay-out of substantial dividends, underpinning EPIF's debt service capacity.

eustream, a.s. (eustream, Baa2 stable), which accounted for approximately 46% of EPIF's consolidated EBITDA in 2019, is the owner and operator of the natural gas transmission and transit pipeline that runs through Slovakia, an important transit route for the shipment of Russian gas into Western Europe. Its strong cash flow generation is underpinned by long-term 'ship-or-pay' contractual arrangements with largely investment-grade counterparties. eustream raises capital market debt through SPP Infrastructure Financing B.V. (Baa2 stable).

SPP-distribúcia, a.s. (SPP-d, Baa2 stable) is the natural monopoly provider of gas distribution services in Slovakia (A2 stable), benefitting from cash flows generated under a relatively stable and supportive regulatory regime, with certainty around tariffs until the end of the current regulatory period in 2021.

Stredoslovenská distribucná, a.s., the principal subsidiary of Stredoslovenska Energetika group (SSE) is the second largest of three main electricity distribution networks in Slovakia, with a network length of almost 34,800 kilometers and circa 6.2 terawatt hours of electricity distributed in 2019. SSE is also active in electricity and gas supply, which remains partly regulated, and electricity generation, primarily from renewable sources.

In addition, EPIF owns a number of district heating businesses in the Czech Republic and Hungary, which have a quasi-monopoly on the heating infrastructure within their regions and a favourable cost structure that ensures a very competitive offer against alternative heating sources.

Overall, EPIF's regulated energy distribution activities and quasi-monopoly heating infrastructure accounted for around 43% of EPIF's EBITDA in 2019, with the remaining 11% stemming primarily from gas storage activities in Slovakia, in proximity of the delivery points in the Czech Republic, Austria and in Germany.

Given the strategic importance of the gas transit, gas distribution and storage activities in Slovakia, which are held under an interim holding company, SPP Infrastructure, a.s., the Slovak government holds a 51% stake in these activities, although EPIF has management control and consolidates the financial results of these companies. A similar ownership arrangement also exists for SSE.

The presence of the Slovak government as a significant shareholder in core cash generating entities within the EPIF group means that a large part of cash flows generated will be distributed away from EPIF and, while the company retains managerial control, certain strategic decisions require the Slovak government's approval. However, a shareholder agreement between the Slovak government and EPIF also stipulates maintenance of a balanced financial profile with net debt to EBITDA not exceeding 2.5x at each of eustream, SPP-d and SSE, which underpins their overall solid credit quality, which historically has remained below 2.0x.

The key challenges facing EPIF relate to the key cash contributing entity eustream. These include (1) eustream's role as an intermediate pipeline exposing it to regulatory and geopolitical risks in other transit countries; (2) the declining residual lifetime of its main 'ship-or-pay' contract, which expires in 2028, with uncertainty regarding its prolongation, given that the complementary transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine expires by the end of 2024; and (3) a material exposure to the Russian shipper. However, the medium-term risk to cash flow is somewhat mitigated by the said long-term 'ship-or-pay' contract running to 2028, regardless of whether the East-West gas transit route is used, and additional capacity bookings via the Lanzhot-Baumgarten route, which will generate additional cash flows, once the Nord Stream 2 pipeline becomes operational.

EPIF's Baa3 issuer rating takes into account Moody's assessment that the weighted average credit quality of the operating subsidiaries is a solid Baa2, reflecting their modest financial leverage, together with the additional substantial debt at the holding company. Nevertheless, overall group debt is limited by a financial covenant in the company's senior unsecured notes, which restricts equity distributions, should proportionally consolidated leverage exceed 4.5x net debt/EBITDA. Given (1) the high proportion of debt that is economically attributable to the holding company, which on the basis of proportionally consolidating the key operating subsidiaries amounts to around 70% of the group's consolidated debt; and (2) some diversification with three core cash flow generating entities, structural subordination of EPIF's holding company debt is moderate and hence no downward adjustment to the EPIF debt rating is applied.

RATING OUTLOOK

EPIF's rating outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation of persistent strong cash flow generation by the operating businesses, coupled with shareholders' continuing adherence to stated financial and dividend policies. The stable outlook also takes into account Moody's view that EPIF will be able to maintain a very strong interest cover of at least 8x at the EPIF level from operating subsidiary dividends under the rating agency's base case scenario.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

EPIF's Baa3 issuer rating could be considered for an upgrade if the geopolitical risk surrounding its gas transit subsidiary eustream is reduced materially, underpinned by certainty around the long-term utilisation of the Ukrainian gas transit route.

Conversely, the Baa3 issuer rating could face downward pressure should EPIF's financial profile deteriorate, due to either the ratio of proportional net debt to proportional EBITDA exceeding 4.5x (the limit set under the issuer's financial policy), or if funds from operations (FFO) to net debt on a fully consolidated basis (as per IFRS reporting) were to fall significantly below 20% on a persistent basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

EP Infrastructure, a.s. is a Czech holding company with shareholdings in core Slovak gas and electricity infrastructure, including (1) eustream, a.s.; (2) SPP-distribúcia, a.s.; and (3) Stredoslovenska Energetika groupThe group also holds stakes in regional gas storage entities SPP Storage, NAFTA, NAFTA Speicher and Pozagas, as well as a number of district heating infrastructure providers in the Czech Republic and Hungary. EP Infrastructure, a.s. is ultimately owned 69% by Energetický a prumyslový holding, a.s. and 31% by a number of specialist investment funds managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EP Infrastructure, a.s.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EP Infrastructure, a.s.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

