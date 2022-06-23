Moody's affirms EPIC Crude's CFR at Caa1; outlook changed to stable

New York, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed EPIC Crude Services, LP's (EPIC Crude) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Caa1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at Caa1-PD, super priority revolving credit facility rating at B1 and senior secured Term Loan B rating at Caa1. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"The change in ratings outlook of EPIC Crude's to stable reflects our expectation that increased drilling in the Permian Basin will drive higher EBITDA and improving interest coverage, as well as continued support from its equity owners," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst. "The affirmation of the Caa1 CFR reflects our view that financial leverage will remain very high, and that rising interest costs will offset some of the benefit of rising cash flow."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EPIC Crude Services, LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Gtd. Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD1)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EPIC Crude Services, LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

EPIC Crude's Caa1 CFR reflects high financial leverage, low debt service coverage and weak liquidity. Moody's expects increased development activities in the Permian Basin to drive higher EBITDA. However, there are risks to the company achieving sufficient EBITDA growth and free cash flow to reduce debt and leverage to achieve a sustainable capital structure. The ability to do so will depend on the degree to which demand for the company's pipeline capacity supports higher volumes and transportation rates for uncontracted capacity and contract renewals. The rating benefits from supportive equity owners. During 2020, the company raised funds by issuing equity and debt. EPIC Crude's owners made additional equity contributions in 2021 and in early 2022 to support the business. EPIC Crude's contracts are fixed fee, limiting direct commodity price risk though volumes are sensitive to capital spending by producers. The company benefits from acreage dedications and a portion of EPIC Crude's capacity has minimum volume commitments. The majority of volumes on the company's system are in the Permian Basin, which is one of the most economic oil production areas in the US and where oil production is increasing. Some of EPIC Crude's owners are customers which aligns incentives for them to move volumes on the system.

Moody's views EPIC Crude's liquidity as weak through 2023. As of March 31, 2022, EPIC Crude had a fully drawn $75 million revolver due March 2024. The revolver and term loans have minimum debt service coverage ratio covenants of 1.1x. The revolver also has a maximum super-priority leverage ratio of 1x. Moody's expects the company to maintain compliance with these covenants through 2023, although headroom could become tight as interest expense rises with higher interest rates and that needs to be more than offset by EBITDA growth.

EPIC Crude's senior secured Term Loan B due 2026 is rated Caa1. The company's senior secured Term Loan C due 2026 (unrated) ranks pari passu with the Term Loan B. The company has a super-priority revolver due 2024 rated B1. The term loans comprise the preponderance of debt, resulting in the Term Loan B being rated the same as the CFR. The super-priority position of the revolver and its small size relative to the term loans outstanding results in the facility being rated B1.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that increased activities in the Permian Basin will drive higher EBITDA, rising interest coverage and lower leverage, as well as our expectation for equity owners to remain supportive.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include volumes sustained at higher levels supporting EBITDA growth and a clearer pathway towards substantial debt repayment from free cash flow; EBITDA/interest above 2.5x; and adequate liquidity.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weaker than anticipated financial performance and declining interest coverage, worsening liquidity, or Moody's view that default risk is increasing.

EPIC Crude Services, LP (a subsidiary of EPIC Crude Holdings, LP) is a privately owned midstream energy business with oil pipelines running from the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins to Corpus Christi. EPIC Crude is owned by Ares Management, Noble Midstream Partners (owned by Chevron Corporation), Kinetik Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Altus Midstream Company) and Rattler Midstream (owned by Diamondback Energy, Inc.).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Teitel, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

