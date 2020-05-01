Moody's affirms EPR's ratings, revises outlook to negative

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of EPR Properties ("EPR"), including its Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating. The rating outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects EPR's high-quality experiential assets, long-term triple-net leases, as well as its strong liquidity and modest leverage. The outlook has been revised to negative to reflect risks to EPR's cash flows as most all of its tenants' properties are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, which is hurting their financial positions and ability to pay rent to EPR. Even as properties begin to reopen, there is risk that consumers will be slow to return to these types of entertainment-based venues due to persistent safety concerns and reduced disposable income associated with high unemployment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We expect EPR's credit metrics, particularly Net Debt/EBITDA, will deteriorate from these operating challenges.

The following ratings were affirmed:

EPR Properties -- issuer rating at Baa2; senior unsecured at Baa2; senior unsecured shelf at (P)Baa2; senior subordinate shelf at (P)Baa3; preferred stock at Baa3; preferred stock shelf at (P)Baa3

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: EPR Properties

Outlook, Change to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

EPR's Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating reflects its high-quality portfolio of experiential assets, as well as its long-term, triple-net leases that have historically generated steady cash flows. The ratings are also supported by its strong liquidity and governance considerations, specifically a consistent, conservative financial policy, as EPR manages leverage within a targeted range of 4.6x-5.6x as it seeks strategic growth. The REIT's strong balance sheet will help it to navigate an increasingly challenging operating environment for its tenants as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The entertainment sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in EPR's credit profile, including its exposure to movie theatres, eat and play destinations and other leisure segments, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and EPR remains vulnerable to the outbreak's continuing spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on EPR of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

EPR's significant concentration in movie theaters, which comprised 45% of 4Q19 annualized revenues, remains a key credit challenge. The movie theater industry had already been facing secular and cyclical pressures prior to the coronavirus outbreak due to competition from streaming and premium video-on-demand services, which we expect could continue to benefit as entertainment shifts back home during the outbreak. The temporary shutdown of the theatre industry combined with a weak macro economic environment and reduced consumer consumption are further negatives for the industry, potentially acceleating existing negative trends. EPR's movie theaters are high quality, including luxury seating, expanded food and beverage offerings and the latest technology, but still face risks stemming from broader industry trends.

EPR's portfolio also includes eat and play destinations (23% of 4Q19 annualized revenues), attractions (6%), early childhood education centers (5%), experiential lodging (3%), gaming (2%), cultural (1%), and fitness & wellness centers (1%). These venues have also been largely closed since mid-March, in response to stay-at-home orders and social distancing practices put in place by local and state governments to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

We expect that the resulting pressure on EPR's tenants' cash flows will lead many to seek various forms of rent relief at least on a temporary basis for an unknown duration of time. The REIT collected about 15% of April contractual base rent and mortgage payments. EPR has begun recognizing revenue from AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (Caa1 negative), its largest tenant at 18% of annualized revenues, on a cash basis.

EPR's modest leverage and strong liquidity provide flexibility to absorb expected declines in operating cash flow. The REIT had a cash balance of $1.225 billion as of March 31, 2020, which includes a $750 million drawdown on its $1 billion line of credit as a precautionary measure given operating and market uncertainties. EPR's only debt maturity through 2022 is its line of credit which comes due in February 2022 plus a seven-month extension option.

EPR's potential uses of cash over the intermediate term include $81mm of committed investment spending and a $150mm stock buyback program, which would leave it with about $1 billion to cover its cash burn rate. The REIT estimates its monthly cash burn rate (including general and administrative expense, interest expense, property operating expense, all ground leases, losses on operating properties, preferred dividends and maintenance cap ex) is $23 million excluding the common dividend and $51 million including the common dividend. Should the REIT continue to collect 15% of cash rents during this period of disruption, it could cover its cash burn for 23 months including the common dividend and 65 months without this payment.

The negative outlook reflects risks to EPR's cash flows from tenant closures due to the coronavirus outbreak, which is hurting their financial position and ability to pay rent to EPR. Even as properties begin to reopen, there is risk that consumers will be slow to return to these types of entertainment-based venues due to safety concerns and reduced disposable income associated with high unemployment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Net Debt/EBITDA were to rise above 6.5x, effective leverage above 50%, secured debt above 20% of gross assets, or if fixed charge coverage were to fall below 2.7x, all on a sustained basis. Material credit deterioration of major tenants could also prompt a downgrade.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely but would likely require effective leverage below 35%, Net Debt/EBITDA below 5x, or fixed charge coverage above 3.7x on a sustained basis.

EPR (NYSE: EPR), headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is a REIT that develops, owns, leases and finances specialty assets that include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers, golf entertainment complexes, ski areas, attractions and other recreation facilities, as well as private schools and early childhood centers.

