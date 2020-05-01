Moody's affirms EPR's ratings, revises outlook to negative

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings of EPR Properties ("EPR"), including
its Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating. The rating outlook has been
revised to negative from stable.
The ratings affirmation reflects EPR's high-quality experiential
assets, long-term triple-net leases, as well
as its strong liquidity and modest leverage. The outlook has been
revised to negative to reflect risks to EPR's cash flows as most
all of its tenants' properties are closed due to the coronavirus
outbreak, which is hurting their financial positions and ability
to pay rent to EPR. Even as properties begin to reopen, there
is risk that consumers will be slow to return to these types of entertainment-based
venues due to persistent safety concerns and reduced disposable income
associated with high unemployment. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. We expect EPR's
credit metrics, particularly Net Debt/EBITDA, will deteriorate
from these operating challenges.
The following ratings were affirmed:
EPR Properties -- issuer rating at Baa2; senior unsecured at
Baa2; senior unsecured shelf at (P)Baa2; senior subordinate
shelf at (P)Baa3; preferred stock at Baa3; preferred stock shelf
at (P)Baa3
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: EPR Properties
Outlook, Change to Negative from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
EPR's Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating reflects its high-quality
portfolio of experiential assets, as well as its long-term,
triple-net leases that have historically generated steady cash
flows. The ratings are also supported by its strong liquidity and
governance considerations, specifically a consistent, conservative
financial policy, as EPR manages leverage within a targeted range
of 4.6x-5.6x as it seeks strategic growth.
The REIT's strong balance sheet will help it to navigate an increasingly
challenging operating environment for its tenants as the coronavirus outbreak
continues to spread.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The entertainment sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in EPR's credit profile, including its exposure
to movie theatres, eat and play destinations and other leisure segments,
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and EPR remains vulnerable to the outbreak's continuing
spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
EPR of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
EPR's significant concentration in movie theaters, which comprised
45% of 4Q19 annualized revenues, remains a key credit challenge.
The movie theater industry had already been facing secular and cyclical
pressures prior to the coronavirus outbreak due to competition from streaming
and premium video-on-demand services, which we expect
could continue to benefit as entertainment shifts back home during the
outbreak. The temporary shutdown of the theatre industry combined
with a weak macro economic environment and reduced consumer consumption
are further negatives for the industry, potentially acceleating
existing negative trends. EPR's movie theaters are high quality,
including luxury seating, expanded food and beverage offerings and
the latest technology, but still face risks stemming from broader
industry trends.
EPR's portfolio also includes eat and play destinations (23% of
4Q19 annualized revenues), attractions (6%), early
childhood education centers (5%), experiential lodging (3%),
gaming (2%), cultural (1%), and fitness &
wellness centers (1%). These venues have also been largely
closed since mid-March, in response to stay-at-home
orders and social distancing practices put in place by local and state
governments to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
We expect that the resulting pressure on EPR's tenants' cash
flows will lead many to seek various forms of rent relief at least on
a temporary basis for an unknown duration of time. The REIT collected
about 15% of April contractual base rent and mortgage payments.
EPR has begun recognizing revenue from AMC Entertainment Holdings,
Inc. (Caa1 negative), its largest tenant at 18% of
annualized revenues, on a cash basis.
EPR's modest leverage and strong liquidity provide flexibility to
absorb expected declines in operating cash flow. The REIT had a
cash balance of $1.225 billion as of March 31, 2020,
which includes a $750 million drawdown on its $1 billion
line of credit as a precautionary measure given operating and market uncertainties.
EPR's only debt maturity through 2022 is its line of credit which
comes due in February 2022 plus a seven-month extension option.
EPR's potential uses of cash over the intermediate term include
$81mm of committed investment spending and a $150mm stock
buyback program, which would leave it with about $1 billion
to cover its cash burn rate. The REIT estimates its monthly cash
burn rate (including general and administrative expense, interest
expense, property operating expense, all ground leases,
losses on operating properties, preferred dividends and maintenance
cap ex) is $23 million excluding the common dividend and $51
million including the common dividend. Should the REIT continue
to collect 15% of cash rents during this period of disruption,
it could cover its cash burn for 23 months including the common dividend
and 65 months without this payment.
The negative outlook reflects risks to EPR's cash flows from tenant
closures due to the coronavirus outbreak, which is hurting their
financial position and ability to pay rent to EPR. Even as properties
begin to reopen, there is risk that consumers will be slow to return
to these types of entertainment-based venues due to safety concerns
and reduced disposable income associated with high unemployment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if Net Debt/EBITDA were to rise above 6.5x,
effective leverage above 50%, secured debt above 20%
of gross assets, or if fixed charge coverage were to fall below
2.7x, all on a sustained basis. Material credit deterioration
of major tenants could also prompt a downgrade.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely but would likely require effective leverage
below 35%, Net Debt/EBITDA below 5x, or fixed charge
coverage above 3.7x on a sustained basis.
EPR (NYSE: EPR), headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri,
is a REIT that develops, owns, leases and finances specialty
assets that include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers,
family entertainment centers, golf entertainment complexes,
ski areas, attractions and other recreation facilities, as
well as private schools and early childhood centers.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lori Marks
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653