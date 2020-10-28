Moody's affirms EQM's Ba3 rating; outlook remains negative

Apprroximately $5 billion of rated debt affected
New York, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
EQM Midstream Partners, LP's (EQM) Ba3 Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), its Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and
Ba3 unsecured notes rating. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL)
rating SGL-3 is unchanged. The rating outlook remains negative.
This action follows Moody's ratings affirmation of EQM's largest
customer EQT Corporation's (EQT) Ba3 ratings and its outlook change
to positive on October 28, 2020.
"EQT's credit quality shows improvement, which lessens the
pressure on EQM," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's senior
analyst. "However, EQM's Mountain Valley Pipeline
(MVP) project's completion and EQM's ability to reduce its
debt leverage continues to remain uncertain."
Affirmations:
..Issuer: EQM Midstream Partners, LP
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
Ba3 (LGD4)
Unchanged:
..Issuer: EQM Midstream Partners, LP
..Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Unchanged
SGL-3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: EQM Midstream Partners, LP
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of EQM's Ba3 CFR follows Moody's affirmation
of EQT's Ba3 ratings and the change in its rating outlook to positive.
With about 70% of EQM's 2019 revenues derived from EQT,
EQM's credit profile is closely tied to that of EQT and the improvement
in EQT's credit profile is credit positive for EQM. However,
EQM is constrained by the ongoing delays and significant cost overruns
at its MVP project. The most recent setback is the temporary stay
issued by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, pending review on
the use of Nationwide 12 (NWP 12) permit. The Army Corp of Engineers'
NWP 12 permit that permits MVP to cross streams and water bodies has been
effectively stayed, albeit temporarily at this time, potentially
both delaying the pipeline completion and marginally increasing the budget.
MVP's cash flow starting in the second quarter of 2021 would have
moderated EQM's debt leverage, but that timing is now more
uncertain.
EQM is supported by its close proximity to high production volumes in
the Marcellus Shale and the critical nature of its pipelines for moving
natural gas within the region to long haul pipelines. In early
2020, EQM renegotiated the majority of its Pennsylvania and West
Virginia gathering contracts with EQT to enter into a new 15-year
gas gathering agreement with longer-term and higher minimum volume
commitments. The new contract will enhance EQM's long-term
cash flow profile.
EQM's negative outlook reflects the MVP completion uncertainty and
consequent potential for debt leverage to increase significantly.
EQM should have adequate liquidity, as reflected in its SGL-3
rating. As of June 30, 2020, the company had $115
million of cash and $1.9 billion of availability under its
$3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility due October 2023.
EQM's capital spending through 2021 will include capital contributions
dedicated to its Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project and other growth
projects. EQM will fund its liquidity needs through its operating
cash flow and revolver draws. There is one financial covenant governing
the credit facility -- a maximum consolidated Debt/EBITDA
ratio of 5.75x, stepping down in periodic decreases to 5.0x
for the quarter ending on March 31, 2023 and after. The company
will maintain compliance with its covenant requirements. There
are no debt maturities until August 2022 when the term loan matures.
EQM has a $3 billion revolving credit facility due October 2023
($485 million of outstanding borrowings as June 30, 2020),
$1.4 billion of term loan due 2022 and $5.1
billion of senior unsecured notes with staggered maturities, as
of June 30, 2020. EQM's revolver, term loan and senior
notes are unsecured and are pari passu. Accordingly, the
senior notes are rated Ba3, the same as the CFR.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
EQM's ratings could be downgraded if MVP is not likely to be online
through 2021 and if EQM's debt leverage approaches 6x and is likely
to remain at that level.
An upgrade of EQM is unlikely given MVP's completion uncertainty.
EQM's ratings could be considered for an upgrade if MVP is completed
and the project's cash flow strengthens EQM's standalone credit
profile by reducing its Debt/EBITDA to below 5x. EQT's ratings
would have to be upgraded to consider an upgrade of EQM's ratings.
EQM Midstream Partners, LP is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary
of Equitrans Midstream Corporation that owns and operates interstate pipelines,
gathering lines and water assets primarily serving Marcellus Shale production.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
