Moody's affirms ERM's B2 CFR with a stable outlook; downgrades first lien instrument ratings to B2 from B1

London, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of sustainability consulting provider Emerald 2 Limited (ERM or the company). Concurrently, the rating agency has downgraded to B2 from B1 the backed senior secured first lien bank credit facilities borrowed by Eagle 4 Limited and ERM Emerald US, Inc. The outlook on all entities remains stable.

The rating action follows the launch of syndication for the envisaged $250 million equivalent fungible add-on to be issued by Eagle 4 Limited to the existing $798 million equivalent backed senior secured first lien term loan (split in three tranches) maturing in 2028.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Downgrade of the first lien debt instrument ratings to B2 from B1 follows the proposed refinancing which will result in the company's capital structure becoming all senior and pari passu ranking: part of the proceeds from the add-on backed senior secured first lien term loan will serve to repay in full the backed senior secured second lien term loan, hence instrument ratings are now in line with the CFR. The new issuance will also finance two agreed acquisitions and provide additional cash overfunding. The Caa1 rating on the existing $100 million backed senior secured second lien term loan will be withdrawn on completion of the transaction.

The affirmation of ERM's B2 CFR with stable outlook reflects the company's strong operating performance over the last 12-18 months and the growth potential of ERM's business model, which benefits from the increasing importance of environmental and sustainability considerations. Despite the expected $135 million increase in balance sheet debt following the envisaged transaction, Moody's anticipates ERM's leverage to remain below 6.0x in fiscal year 2023, ending March 2023, well in line with the guidance for a B2 rating.

In recent quarters, ERM's contracted backlog and weighted pipeline increased significantly and reached peak levels of $571 million and $580 million, respectively, in December 2022, allowing for approximately 11 months of revenue visibility. Moody's anticipates the company's net revenues to exceed $1 billion in fiscal 2023 and to grow organically in the low double digit percentages over fiscal 2024 and 2025. Total revenue growth will also be enhanced by the contribution from the acquisitions completed over fiscal 2023. However, EBITDA growth is likely to lag revenue expansion largely as a result of an acceleration in investments in technology and digital products offering. As such, the rating agency forecasts Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to grow towards $185 million and $200 million in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively. The company's leverage is expected to decline below 5.5x over the next 12-18 months, however downside risks to Moody's current estimates persist largely because of the continued potential for debt-funded M&A, which would slow ERM's deleveraging trajectory.

In fiscal 2023 and 2024, Moody's expects ERM's free cash flow generation to decrease towards $40 - $45 million from $71 million in 2022 because of (i) increased interest costs, (ii) higher consumption of working capital, and (iii) additional capital expenditure. This should translate into Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt of 4% (fiscal 2022: 8%).

The B2 CFR further reflects ERM's: (1) leading market positioning and strong reputation with its clients; (2) good revenue visibility and relatively stable EBITA margin level through the cycle supported by a flexible cost structure; and (3) positive underlying market growth dynamics driven by the increasing relevance of sustainability considerations and stricter environmental regulation.

However, the rating also factors in: (1) the competitive and fragmented market in which ERM operates, competing with larger engineering companies and management consultancy firms; (2) the need to retain and attract a qualified workforce and the reliance on key partners that hold the commercial relationships; and (3) the debt-funded M&A risk, given the acquisitive nature of the business.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ERM's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the group's concentrated ownership structure and its exposure to human capital risk with its constant need for a highly skilled workforce which leads to high personnel cost. This is balanced by ERM's service offering that positions the group well to benefit from the increasing relevance of sustainability topics across industries.

LIQUIDITY

ERM's liquidity profile is good. Following the transaction, the company is expected to have a cash balance of Â£220 million and access to a fully undrawn $228 million backed senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due in July 2027. Moody's notes that $136 million are held at Reach Centrum SA, a Belgian subsidiary acquired in March 2015, made up predominantly of client deposits to cover the costs of ongoing compliance with the REACH regulation in the EU. Management considers that the Reach Centrum SA cash is not subject to any contractual restrictions and thus available as a source of liquidity for the group. In addition, $21 million are held at Element Energy Holdings Limited, a subsidiary acquired in 2021, made up of deposits received in advance from various government bodies and held in project specific bank accounts.

The RCF contains a net senior leverage springing covenant tested if drawings reach or exceed 40% of facility commitments. Should it be tested, Moody's expects that ERM would retain ample headroom against the test level of 8.5x.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months the group will continue to grow revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA organically. The outlook also rests upon the expectation that ERM will maintain Moody's-adjusted leverage at moderate levels while continuing to generate positive free cash flow and maintaining good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ERM's ratings could experience positive pressure should the group:

- reduce Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA below 5x; and

- improve Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow/Debt towards the high single digits for a sustained period of time; and

- maintain solid EBITA margins and EBITA/Interest comfortably above 2.0x.

Conversely, downward pressure on ERM's ratings rating could develop if:

- Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA trends towards 6.5x; or

- Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow/Debt trends towards the low single digits; or

- EBITA/Interest declines below 1.5x for a sustained period of time or the liquidity position deteriorates

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Eagle 4 Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 from B1

..Issuer: ERM Emerald US, Inc.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Emerald 2 Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Eagle 4 Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Emerald 2 Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: ERM Emerald US, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in London, ERM is a global provider of environmental, health, safety, risk and social consulting services with 169 offices in 43 countries. In October 2021, private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR) acquired a majority stake in ERM for a consideration of $2.85 billion. The remaining 41% of shares is owned by the company's partners. In the 12 months that ended September 2022, ERM reported revenue of $1,235 million and company-reported EBITDA of $166 million. The company employs around 7,600 people, including 631 partners.

