Moody's affirms E.SUN Commercial Bank and E.SUN Financial Holding's ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, December 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed E.SUN Commercial Bank,
Ltd.'s (E.SUN) long-term foreign currency deposit
rating at A2 with a stable outlook.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed E.SUN's
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at baa2, long-term
foreign currency senior unsecured rating at A2 with a stable outlook,
long-term and short-term foreign and local currency Counterparty
Risk Ratings (CRRs) at A1/P-1, long-term and short-term
Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) at A1(cr)/P-1(cr)
and short-term foreign currency deposit rating at P-1.
In addition, Moody's has affirmed E.SUN Financial Holding
Company Limited's (E.SUN Financial) long-term foreign
and local currency issuer ratings at A3 with a stable outlook, and
short-term local currency issuer rating at P-2.
The outlook on both entities remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd.
The affirmation of E.SUN's BCA and Adjusted BCA reflects
the bank's sound asset quality, robust liquidity, good
profitability and adequate capitalization despite the challenges brought
on by the coronavirus pandemic.
E.SUN has sound asset quality, with its impaired loan ratio
at 0.7% as of the end of September 2020. Moody's
expects the pressure on the bank's asset quality to be modest,
underpinned by the bank's prudent risk management, well-diversified
loan portfolio that's evenly split between corporate and retail
lending, and Taiwan's gradual economic recovery.
E.SUN maintains robust liquidity with little reliance on market
funds, which amounted to 5.6% of its tangible banking
assets as of the end of September 2020. The bank is predominately
funded by customer deposits and maintained a good liquidity coverage ratio
of 118% in the first half of 2020.
E.SUN has good profitability despite the recent decline in return
on average assets (RoAA) driven by lower net interest margins and higher
credit costs. Its RoAA dropped to 0.7% in the first
nine months of 2020 from 0.9% in the same period last year.
The bank has a higher proportion of non-interest income compared
to other rated Taiwanese banking peers, which partially mitigates
the pressure on its profitability as net interest margin is likely to
continue to narrow modestly. Its credit costs are likely to only
slightly increase over the next 12-18 months as Taiwan's
economy starts to recover.
Although E.SUN has adequate capitalization, its common equity
tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 9.7% remains below the industry average
of 10.6% as of the end of June 2020. This is because
the bank's loan growth is consistently higher than the industry
average, weighing on its capital adequacy. But Moody's
expects E.SUN's CET1 ratio to remain steady, underpinned
by its satisfactory internal capital generation.
Moody's does not incorporate affiliate support in E.SUN's
baa2 Adjusted BCA. Moody's does not consider Taiwan as an
Operational Resolution Regime. Therefore, Moody's applies
a Basic Loss Given Failure (LGF) approach to rating Taiwanese banks'
liabilities. Preliminary Rating Assessments (PRAs) on the bank's
deposits and senior unsecured debt are at the same level as its Adjusted
BCA of baa2. The PRAs for the bank's CRRs and CR Assessment are
at baa1/baa1(cr), one notch above its Adjusted BCA.
E.SUN's A2 long-term deposit and senior unsecured
ratings, A1 long-term CRRs and A1(cr) long-term CR
Assessments incorporate Moody's expectation of very high likelihood
of support from the Government of Taiwan (Aa3 stable), reflecting
the bank's systemic importance in Taiwan with 5% market share
in deposits and loans as of the end of September 2020.
E.SUN Financial Holding Company Limited
E.SUN Financial's A3 long-term issuer ratings take
into account its PRA, which is one notch lower than E.SUN's
A2 long-term deposit ratings, reflecting the structural subordination
of the holding company's senior creditors to the bank's senior
creditors under Moody's Basic LGF analysis. E.SUN
accounted for 99% of the group's total assets as of the end
of September 2020 and contributed to 93% of net profits in the
first nine months of 2020. The ratings also reflect E.SUN
Financial's low double-leverage ratio of 103% as of
the end of September 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
E.SUN's ratings could be upgraded if its BCA is upgraded with the
bank (1) achieving a sustainable improvement in its profitability,
with its return on average assets above 0.8%; (2) recording
a sustainable improvement in its capitalization, with its TCE/RWA
rising above 12%; and (3) maintaining its impaired loan ratio
below 0.8% of gross loans. In addition, E.SUN's
ratings could be upgraded if the government's rating is upgraded.
On the other hand, E.SUN's ratings could be downgraded if
its BCA is downgraded with (1) its asset quality deteriorating with impaired
loans rising above 2% of gross loans; (2) its capitalization
declining materially, with its TCE/RWA falling to less than 8%;
(3) its profitability declining significantly on a sustained basis,
with its RoAA below 0.3%; or (4) its financial profile
deteriorating due to its overly aggressive growth, either through
acquisitions or organically in domestic or overseas markets.
E.SUN's ratings could also be downgraded if the government's
capacity or willingness to support the bank weakens.
E.SUN Financial's issuer ratings could be upgraded if there
is a significant improvement in the financial profile of E.SUN
and the holding company maintains a stable double-leverage ratio.
On the other hand, E.SUN Financial's issuer ratings
could be downgraded if (1) E.SUN's Adjusted BCA or deposit
rating is downgraded; (2) there is a material deterioration in the
credit profiles of other operating subsidiaries of the company; or
(3) there is a substantial increase in the holding company's financial
leverage, with its double-leverage ratio exceeding 115%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd. and E.SUN Financial
Holding Company Limited are both headquartered in Taipei. At 30
September 2020, E.SUN reported total assets of TWD2.76
trillion (USD95 billion) while E.SUN Financial reported total assets
of TWD2.78 trillion (USD96 billion).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Winnie Tang
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077