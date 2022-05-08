Moody's affirms ETB's Ba3 ratings; stable outlook

New York, May 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Empresa de Telecom de Bogota S.A. ESP (ETB)'s Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba3 rating on its COP 530 billion senior unsecured notes due 2023. At the same time, Moody's downgraded ETB's baseline credit assessment (BCA) to b2 from b1. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Empresa de Telecom de Bogota S.A. ESP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Empresa de Telecom de Bogota S.A. ESP

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to b2 from b1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Empresa de Telecom de Bogota S.A. ESP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ETB's Ba3 ratings are based on the company's b2 BCA, which reflects the company's intrinsic credit risk regardless of government support considerations. The BCA downgrade from b1 to b2 reflects the execution risk steaming from the strategic plan laid out in early 2021 and the company's high tolerance for refinancing risk. The strategic plan provides a clear path for ETB, as the company will focus on becoming a neutral FTTH provider in Bogota and adjacent regions. However, it relies heavily on management's ability to convert the significant capital investment planned for the next three years, averaging about 26% of projected total revenue, into a larger customer base and revenue growth, resulting in significant execution risk given competitive pressures in that country. Since the plan requires a substantial increase in debt levels, Moody's expects ETB's adjusted gross debt leverage to increase in 2022 to 1.8x, from 1.3x in 2021, and peak in 2023 at 2.7x. Moody's also expects ETB's free cash flow to remain negative for the rating horizon.

In addition, the company's liquidity risk has also increased due to the upcoming January maturity for the 2023 notes' outstanding balance of about $90 million, which has yet to be addressed. As of December 2021, the company had approximately $113 million in cash, which is sufficient to cover 2022 maturities. Moody's expects ETB to be able to refinance the January 2023 maturity by the end of 2Q22, since it has adequate access to the local market.

ETB's b2 BCA continues to incorporate the company's leading fixed line and broadband market positions in Bogota, holding about 30% of market share, and its progress in increasing its client base in its core business segments. Simultaneously, it also continues to reflect ETB's small scale and geographic concentration compared to its main competitors which are larger, more diversified and better capitalized operators. Moody's still sees highly competitive pressures in the telecommunications sector in Colombia, which may weight on customer acquisition costs and, consequently in margins.

Since ETB is 86% owned by the Bogota, Distrito Capital (Bogota - Baa2 stable), the company's ratings reflect the application of Moody's joint default rating methodology for government-related issuers (GRIs). ETB's Ba3 ratings benefits from two notches of uplift from the b2 BCA given Moody's assumption of a high probability of support from Bogota in a situation of stress. ETB is an important telecommunications operator in Bogota, and the city is no longer contemplating selling the company. In fact, ETB is a strategic partner for the administration as it strives to reduce the digital divide in the region. Bogota directly appoints the majority of the company's board members and is closely involved in ETB' budget approval and business strategy. Bogota's ability to provide support to the company is measured by its Baa2 rating, strengthened by the low correlation between them on credit factors that could cause stress on both simultaneously.

ETB's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain at least a stable operating performance with adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if ETB is able to weather competitive pressures, return to revenue growth, and continue to increase market shares in its core business segments. Quantitatively, an upgrade could be considered if adjusted EBITDA margins are maintained above 30% and free cash flow to adjusted gross debt improves to above 6%, on a sustainable basis. In order to consider a positive rating action, Moody's would also need to ascertain strong shareholder support and the maintenance of an adequate liquidity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded if ETB's liquidity deteriorates and the company's cash balance declines for a prolonged period of time. In addition, a change in ownership or weakening of Bogota's credit profile or ability to support the company could lead to a downgrade of ETB's ratings. Quantitatively, a downgrade would also be considered if EBITDA margins approach 20% or leverage (adjusted gross debt /EBITDA) increases above 4.0x, on a sustainable basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

ETB is an incumbent telecommunications service provider offering fixed and mobile, broadband and pay TV services to Colombia's capital and surrounding areas. The company has leading fixed line and broadband market positions in Bogota and, since 2014, has expanded into the mobile and pay TV sectors. In 2021, ETB's revenues reached approximately COP 1,360 billion (around USD 370 million). The Capital District of Bogota is ETB's controlling shareholder with 86% of the company's capital stock. Approximately 12% of the shares are free float, publicly traded on the Colombian stock exchange.

