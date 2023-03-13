Moody's affirms EVOCA's B3 CFR, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B3 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating of EVOCA S.p.A. (EVOCA or the company). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B3 instrument ratings of the €550 million guaranteed senior secured notes maturing in November 2026. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects weak metrics for EVOCA's B3 rating, given its leverage around 9.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA and negative free cash flow (FCF) estimated for 2022, compounded by uncertainty about the speed of EVOCA's operating and financial performance recovery, to date considerably slower than the agency previously expected. The global economic slowdown and weak consumer sentiment may delay the improvement further at the time when EVOCA needs to improve its capital structure and build a liquidity buffer before refinancing its 2026 maturities amid higher interest rates. Presence of €210 million payment-in-kind (PIK) notes outside of the restricted group increases EVOCA's refinancing risks as they mature only six months after the company's notes. Refinancing the entire capital structure would require significant expansion in the company's earnings and FCF to enable a sustainable capital structure including debt service with a higher debt load at higher interest rates.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATINGS AFFIRMATION

The affirmation of EVOCA's ratings primarily reflects the company's still adequate liquidity position, including no meaningful debt maturities prior to 2026, which gives the company time for a potential recovery in earnings and FCF, and to improve its capital structure and build a buffer liquidity before refinancing amid rising interest rates. Moody's expects EVOCA's FCF to turn slightly positive in 2023 from negative in 2022 on the back of recovering earnings and significantly lower working capital consumption as supply chain difficulties ease. The company has an asset light business model, which translates into relatively modest capital spending requirements, and has hedged its exposure to floating interest rate until November 2024. These considerations, combined with profitability recovery, will support FCF generation and interest coverage at around 1.8x in the next 12-18 months.

EVOCA demonstrated some progress on recovery with improved profitability despite high inflation in 2022 and expects further improvement in 2023 as a result of sales price increases implemented from November 2022. The closure of its Gaggio Montano plant in Italy in 2022 lowers the cost base, and with the completion of production footprint rationalisation, EVOCA's profitability will likely improve towards pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

Further earnings growth will depend primarily on the company's ability to expand its operations in the emerging markets and successfully launch new products, which would enable it to grow faster than the average market rates.

LIQUIDITY

EVOCA has adequate liquidity. Moody's estimates that as of 31 December 2022, the company's liquidity comprised over €60 million in cash supported by fully available €80 million long-term committed revolving credit facility (RCF, due April 2026) and funds from operations of around €50 million that Moody's expects the company to generate in 2023. These liquidity sources will accommodate the company's cash needs over the same period. Estimated cash requirements include working cash, which is typically 3% of annual sales, seasonal working capital swings, capital spending of around €30 million (including R&D and lease principal payments). No significant debt repayments are due until November 2026 when the company's guaranteed senior secured notes mature.

The RCF has a springing net leverage covenant, which only will be tested if the RCF drawn loans less cash and cash equivalents exceed 40% of revolving facility commitments. A breach would only result in a drawstop of the facility. Moody's does not expect EVOCA to face issues with covenant compliance through 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The €550 million guaranteed senior secured notes are rated B3, in line with EVOCA's CFR. In a default scenario, the super senior revolving credit facility ranks at the top of Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) waterfall, followed by the €550 million guaranteed senior secured notes and trade payables at the second position. At the time of issuance, the guarantors represented more than 70% of the group's EBITDA. Moody's did not notch the notes below the group's CFR based on the agency's view that the amount of the revolving credit facility is not significant enough to warrant a notching.

The €210 million PIK notes outside of the restricted group mature six months after the guaranteed senior secured notes, are not guaranteed by, do not cross-default with and do not have any creditor claim on the guaranteed senior secured notes of the restricted group and, therefore, are not included in our leverage calculation or the LGD waterfall.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Lack of evidence of earnings recovery back to pre-pandemic levels and the expansion essential to support a sustainable capital structure amid higher interest rates at refinancing would likely result in a downgrade. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if EVOCA's leverage remains above 6.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, interest coverage declines to substantially below 1.5x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense, or FCF remains persistently negative, or if liquidity deteriorates.

An upgrade, which is currently unlikely, would require EVOCA to be able to sustain its strong profitability, with its Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin in high-teens and a healthy FCF generation, while improving its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably below 5.5x and interest cover above 2.0x Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest expense.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, EVOCA S.p.A. is a global leader in the production of professional coffee machines, and other hot and cold beverage and food vending machines, with a particular focus on espresso coffee, and a fast-developing presence in coffee machines for the offices and food service agreements. The company is active globally, and in the twelve months that ended 30 September 2022, it generated around €400 million in revenue (20% company-adjusted EBITDA margin), operating eight manufacturing sites. The company has been owned by the private equity firm Lone Star since March 2016.

