Moody's affirms EW Scripps' B2 CFR; stable outlook

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed The Scripps (E.W.) Company's (EW Scripps)'s B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the Ba3 on the company's senior secured bank credit facilities, and the Caa1 on the company's senior unsecured notes. The company's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating is maintained at SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

The affirmation of the ratings comes on the back of the company's announcement [1] that it has agreed to purchase ION Media Networks, Inc. (ION Media, B1 stable) for a total consideration of $2.65 billion including $1.85 billion of new debt. The transaction will lead to an increase in leverage and Moody's expects that the company's debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted and on a two year basis) will remain around 6x in 2021. While this is at the higher end of Moody's tolerance for EW Scripps' B2 CFR, the increase in scale as well as the improvement in margins brought on by the low-risk synergies balance the impact of the additional debt on the overall credit profile. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2021.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Scripps (E.W.) Company (The)

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Scripps (E.W.) Company (The)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

EW Scripps B2 rating continues to reflect the company's high leverage, with pro-forma debt/EBITDA (2-year average and Moody's adjusted) expected around 6x through 2021. The acquisition of ION Media will lead to an even higher exposure to core advertising as the large majority of ION Media's revenue come from ad sales at a time when the timing of the ad market's recovery from COVID-19 remains uncertain.

The B2 rating also reflects the company's enhanced scale with the combined company expected to generate nearly $2.5 billion of revenues and about $750 million of EBITDA. With the addition of ION Media's channels, EW Scripps will compete for national advertising, which has proven more resilient than local advertising. The B2 rating is also supported by expectations that the company will maintain good liquidity in the coming 18 months.

On Thursday, EW Scripps announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire ION Media for $2.65 billion. The financing of the transaction includes $300 million of cash, $600 million of perpetual preferred equity from Berkshire Hathaway and $1.85 million of secured and unsecured debt which the company is yet to raise. The preferred shares will incur interest of 8% if paid in cash and 9% if paid in kind (at the option of the company) and have been treated as equity under Moody's methodology. EW Scripps intends to combine ION Media with its other national network businesses, Katz and Newsy. Following the acquisition, the company will reach the maximum allowed 39% (including UHF discount) of US Households and be the largest holder of broadcast spectrum. The company expects to derive cost synergies - ramping up to more than $120 million by year six - a large proportion of which will come from reductions in Katz networks' costs as it will no longer need to lease multicast stations from third party broadcasters.

Unlike EW Scripps, ION Media uses the must-carry rule which means it does not charge retransmission fees and is widely distributed for free on MVPDs. While the company reaches more than 100 million homes, its revenue is almost fully exposed to advertising which is cyclical and in a low structural decline as viewing habits change. However, ION Media's margins have been high historically and resilient through 2020 even in the face of the COVID-19 related steep decline in core TV advertising spend.

We regard the current pandemic as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for health and safety.

The response to the coronavirus outbreak with stay at home orders, rapid unemployment increases and a deteriorating economic outlook will lead to advertising demand -- which is correlated to the economic cycle and consumer confidence -- declining materially in 2020. While the COVID-19 related lockdowns had a profound negative impact on advertising in Q2, EW Scripps has seen month on month improvement since April. While there is very little visibility as to whether this improvement can be sustained in the face of increasing Coronavirus infections in the US, EW Scripps could also benefit during a contested election year when on-the-ground events cannot take place and budgets are likely to shift to local TV advertising instead.

Following the acquisition, EW Scripps is expected to maintain a good liquidity profile, as reflected by its SGL-2 rating. ION Media's acquisition is expected to be accretive to the company's free cash flow generation. Also, concurrent to the acquisition, EW Scripps will increase its revolving credit facility to $400 million from $210 million. Moody's expects the company to retain adequate headroom under its covenants.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that EW Scripps' leverage will remain at or around 6x in 2021. While at the high end of Moody's guidance for the issuer at this rating level, the increase in scale and reach of the company post ION Media acquisition mitigates the weakening of this metric. The stable outlook also reflects the potential for the company to reduce leverage through optional debt repayment.

The Ba3 (LGD2) rating on the company's senior secured facilities reflects their priority ranking ahead of the Caa1 (LGD5) rated senior notes. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the B2-PD PDR, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' rankings in the capital structure. EW Scripps' instruments ratings might change depending on the final make-up of the $1.85 billion of additional debt being raised as part of the ION Media acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the ongoing disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the lack of visibility over a sustained recovery, and the increase in leverage from the ION Media acquisition, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. Ultimately, any ratings upgrade would require EW Scripps to return to revenue and EBITDA growth as well as a run-rate leverage below 5.25x.

The ratings could be downgraded should the company's free cash flow deteriorate putting pressure on the company's liquidity profile or should leverage be sustained materially above 6.25x.

ION Media Networks, Inc. ("ION Media"), launched in 2007, owns the ION Television network through a geographically diversified group of 70 owned & operated broadcast stations in the U.S. as well as through carriage agreements with pay television providers covering over 100 million TV households. ION Media also owns and operates the Qubo and ION Life television networks. The company maintains headquarters in West Palm Beach, FL, and generated revenues of approximately $559 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. Black Diamond Capital Management's affiliates are the primary indirect owners of ION Media through their ownership of Media Holdco, whose primary asset is an 86% equity interest in ION Media.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH and founded in 1878, Scripps (E.W.) Company (The) is one of the largest pure-play television broadcasters based on US household coverage of nearly 30%. Broadcasting operations consist of 59 television stations in 41 markets. The company's operations also include a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, a national news network; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff, and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. The company is publicly traded with the Scripps family controlling effectively all voting rights (93%) and an estimated 28% economic interest with remaining shares being widely held. The company reported approximately $1.6 billion in revenue in the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 24-Sep-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

