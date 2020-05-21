Moody's affirms EXC Holdings III (dba Excelitas) ratings (CFR at B3); outlook stable

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed EXC Holdings III Corp.'s (dba Excelitas) B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Moody's also affirmed the B2 first lien senior secured credit facilities rating and the Caa2 rating on the second-lien senior secured credit facility. The ratings outlook is stable.

"The rating affirmations reflects the improvement in the company's recent operating performance and backlog build-up which should generate earnings at supportive levels despite the macroeconomic and coronavirus related headwinds", says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for the company. Moody's believes the company's favorable position within the semiconductor, life sciences and diagnostic testing sector will mitigate the declines in its industrial and commercial aerospace exposure.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, very low and volatile oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, Excelitas' exposure to economically sensitive aerospace and defense leaves it vulnerable to shifts in sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the ongoing adverse impact of the outbreak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Excelitas of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EXC Holdings III Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EXC Holdings III Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATING RATIONALE

Excelitas' B3 CFR broadly reflects the company's levered balance sheet with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 6.9x (as of March 2020) and inherent volatility in its end markets. Excelitas' earnings are sensitive to macroeconomic conditions, clustered contract revenues in certain business lines and foreign currency fluctuations. Even so, Moody's expects Excelitas' earnings and cash generation over the course of 2020 to remain supportive for its rating. The rating is also supported by Excelitas' well-diversified operations and strong market position in highly technical and global custom designed photonics space serving blue-chip customers. Additionally, the company's liquidity is deemed adequate bolstered by close to $100 million of cash after drawing on its revolving credit facility.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, despite a likely revenue decline in 2020 due primarily to weakness in commercial aerospace and industrial markets, a steady backlog and favorable conditions in life sciences and semi-conductor end markets should generate earnings at supportive levels over the next 12-18 months, In addition, the outlook reflects expectation that management will improve its working capital management, resulting in positive, although modest free cash flow in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if backlog and revenues continue to grow, EBITDA improves above 23%, leverage is sustained below 6.0x and free cash flow to debt approaches 5%.

Ratings could be downgraded if revenue declines lead to deterioration of liquidity including continued negative free cash flow and increased revolver reliance.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Excelitas is a global manufacturer of custom designed photonic components, sub-systems, and integrated solutions to OEMs serving wide range of end markets including aerospace and defense, life sciences and various industrial sectors. The company is owned by private equity firm AEA Investors and operates through two primary business units: Commercial (i.e. optics, detection and illumination) and Defense & Aerospace (i.e. Advanced Electronic Systems, Advanced Optronics, and Land Equipment). The company is owned by private equity firm AEA Investors. Sales in last twelve months to March 2020 were $924 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

