Moody's affirms Eagle Materials' Baa2 rating; outlook remains stable

Approximately $750 million of rated debt affected
New York, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Eagle Materials Inc.'s (Eagle Materials) Baa2 long term senior unsecured rating. The outlook remains stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Eagle Materials Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Eagle Materials Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Eagle Materials (Baa2 stable) senior unsecured rating reflects the company's commitment to a conservative financial policy, industry leading operating margin and strong free cash flow. The rating is also supported by the company's proven ability to manage costs through economic cycles and its strong market position as a leading producer of construction materials in the markets it serves. At the same time, the rating reflects the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets, the competitive nature of its cement and wallboard business and moderate geographic, product and end market diversity.
Eagle Materials enjoys strong liquidity. The company's liquidity position is supported by around $84 million of available cash at September 30, 2022, a $750 million unsecured revolving credit facility under which $544 remains available, and Moody's expectation that the company will generate more than $400 million in free cash flow in FY 2024. The revolving credit facility, which expires in May 2027 requires the company to maintain a consolidated indebtedness ratio of 3.5x or less and an interest coverage ratio of at least 2.5x.
Eagle Material's ESG Credit Impact Score is Moderately Negative (CIS-3). The company's exposure to CO2 emission risks in the production of cement, and to a lesser degree in the production of gypsum boards, is partially mitigated by its conservative financial policies and strong track record in execution.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Eagle Materials will grow revenue, expand profitability, generate material free cash flow and maintain a very modest leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The ratings could be upgraded if: The company maintains excellent liquidity and strong operating performance; Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA approaches 1.75x, EBIT-to-interest expense is above 6.0x retained cash flow to net debt is above 30%, and the company achieves a material increase in scale while maintaining market leading margins.
The ratings could be downgraded if: Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is above 2.5x; EBIT-to-interest expense is below 5.0x, and the company's liquidity and operating performance deteriorates.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Building Materials published in September 2021 at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74988. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP), manufactures and distributes cement, aggregates, concrete, gypsum wallboard, recycled paperboard and frac sand, serving the commercial, residential and public construction end markets.
