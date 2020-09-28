Moody's affirms East Side UHSD, CA's GOULT at Aa3; Outlook remains negative

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 rating to East Side Union High School District, CA's approximately $97.6 million 2020 Refunding General Obligation Bonds (Federally Taxable). At the same time, Moody's affirms the Aa3 rating on the district's approximately $857.4 million general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bond outstanding. The outlook remains negative.
RATING RATIONALE
The Aa3 GOULT rating reflects the district's robust and diverse tax base in Silicon Valley, above-average resident socioeconomic profile, and satisfactory general fund financial position that has weakened in recent years due to structural imbalance. The rating considers the district's long-term trend of enrollment declines driven by demographic changes which will continue to limit its financial flexibility, especially as the state funding situation will likely remain challenged under the coronavirus driven recession. The rating further incorporates the district's elevated debt burden, moderate pension and OPEB liabilities, and the above-average legal strength of California school district GO bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the expected continued weakening of the district's financial position given its ongoing structural imbalance and lack of political will to stabilize its finances, since its board has consistently pushed off expenditure reductions in recent years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Successful execution of permanent solutions to stabilize financial operations
- Maintenance of healthy reserve and liquidity position
- Material decline of the debt burden
- Sustained stabilization of enrollment
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Slow or insufficient progress in addressing imbalanced operations leading to further deterioration of reserve and liquidity
- Significant, sustained contraction in tax base
- Inability to manage pension and OPEB cost increases
LEGAL SECURITY
The GOULT bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Santa Clara County (Aa1 stable) on behalf of the district.
We expect that property tax delinquency rates in California will increase amid and following the coronavirus outbreak, especially as the governor recently signed an executive order temporarily waiving delinquency penalties for select property owners. However, increases in delinquencies should not affect the property tax revenue securing the district's GO bonds since they are covered by Santa Clara County's teeter plan. Under the teeter plan, the county funds the district its full secured property tax levy allocation rather than actual collections (levy less delinquencies).
USE OF PROCEEDS
Proceeds of the 2020 Refunding GO Bonds (Forward Delivery) will advance refund a portion of the district's General Obligation Bonds, 2008 Election, Series D for debt service savings.
PROFILE
East Side Union High School District encompasses 180 square miles in northeastern Santa Clara County, serving nearly half of the City of San Jose (Aa1 stable) and small portions of the City of Milpitas and unincorporated county territory. The district's average daily attendance was 21,484 as of fiscal 2020 among its eleven comprehensive high schools, five alternative high schools, and an adult education center.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
