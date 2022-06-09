Moody's affirms EastGroup's issuer rating at Baa2; outlook stable

New York, June 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ('Moody's') has affirmed EastGroup Properties, Inc.'s ('EastGroup') Baa2 issuer rating. The rating outlook is stable.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the REIT will continue to grow in a disciplined manner without compromising its financial flexibility and leverage. It also reflects our expectation that management will maintain a strong operating profile.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EastGroup Properties, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EastGroup Properties, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

EastGroup's Baa2 issuer rating reflects management's strong expertise and long track record in the industrial warehouse space and proven business model with durable cash flows. The rating also reflects EastGroup's improving leverage as measured by net debt to EBITDA (including Moody's global standard adjustments) at 5.1x for the TTM ended 3/31/22 and strengthening fixed charge coverage at 6.8x for the same period. Moody's notes that the REIT continues to grow and diversify geographically while maintaining a prudent capital structure.

Moody's rating also considers EastGroup's consistently high occupancy levels and healthy tenant retention rates. Its tenant profile is diverse too, across a broad range of industries with no tenant representing more than 2.4% of annualized base rent and the top 10 tenants at 9.4% of total rent. The REIT's portfolio of multi-tenant logistics assets clustered in business parks is uniquely positioned to benefit from robust industrial fundamentals driven by growing e-commerce adoption accelerated by the pandemic and a lack of well-located logistics assets in close proximity to the end-consumer. The resilience in EastGroup's operating metrics are also reflected in the REIT's ability to push rents across its portfolio and development projects. As such, quarterly re-leasing spreads were strong, up 21% on a cash basis for 1Q22.

Credit constraints include the company's modest scale and geographic concentrations in Houston, albeit declining, and a development pipeline which lends itself to speculative leasing risk. As of the end of the first quarter, the REIT had $348 million under construction (approximately 8% of gross assets). Also, while EastGroup has had proven success in raising capital in the private debt markets, its less-established access to the public unsecured debt markets is a credit constraint.

Lastly, the REIT maintains a well-laddered debt maturity schedule with negligible amounts of debt maturing in 2022 and $115 million maturing in 2023. Its main source of liquidity is supported by its $475 million unsecured bank credit facilities which matures in July 2025 with two six-month extensions at the company's option. As of March 31, 2022, the REIT had $183 million outstanding. EastGroup's financial flexibility is also supported by a portfolio which is virtually unencumbered, a credit positive.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward ratings would require the REIT to sustain net debt to EBITDA at or below 5x, continued profitable growth in excess of $8 billion in gross assets and maintaining fixed charge coverage above 5.5x. Demonstrated access to the public unsecured debt markets would also be necessary for a ratings upgrade.

Downward rating pressure would result from any operating challenges or difficulties in leasing its development pipeline, fixed charge coverage below 3.5x, and net debt to EBITDA above 6.5x on a sustained basis.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) is an equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

The principal methodology used in this rating was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alice Chung

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

