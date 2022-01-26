Moody's affirms Eastern Kentucky University's (KY) issuer A2, underlying A2, A3 and enhanced A1 ratings; outlook stable

New York, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the issuer A2 rating and underlying A2 and A3 ratings of Eastern Kentucky University's (EKU) (KY) revenue and lease revenue bonds, respectively. We have also affirmed the enhanced A1 rating. Outstanding debt at fiscal end June 30, 2021 was approximately $152 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A2 issuer rating reflects EKU's large $245 million scope of operations, with improved wealth and bolstered liquidity stemming from strong market returns, in addition to disciplined expense management to maintain solid operating performance. Strengthened cash and investments relative to expenses of 0.8x are a key credit strength and will provide the university with some financial flexibility as it continues to confront revenue challenges stemming from the very competitive student market and enduring effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Operating support from the Commonwealth of Kentucky (Aa3 stable issuer rating) has been improving, though capital support remains modest and the university has relied on debt and public-private partnerships over the last decade of capital investment. However, the debt burden remains manageable at the current rating level, with some capacity to meet a near term planned new issuance for housing renovations. The university will continue to be exposed to an elevated underfunded pension liability, though legislative efforts to fund a percentage of pension costs will help ease near term operating pressures.

The affirmation of the A2 rating on the general receipts bonds incorporates the university's issuer rating, along with debt instrument considerations that include good breadth of pledged revenue and able treasury management.

The affirmation of the A3 rating on the lease revenue is based on the lease-backed structure under which debt service is payable by a third-party lessor (MACQ-Kentucky II, LLC, MACQ II) solely from the lease payments made by EKU. The one-notch differential to EKU's issuer rating reflects the unsecured obligation for payment on the lease-backed bonds, in addition to risks inherent in the complexities of the debt and legal structure.

The affirmation of the A1 enhanced rating incorporates the program-level A1 rating of the Kentucky Public University Intercept Program, which is notched off of the Commonwealth of Kentucky's issuer rating, as well as financing-level attributes related to sufficiency of interceptable revenues and transaction structure.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the underlying ratings incorporates Moody's expectations that the university will continue to maintain sound operating performance and manage expenses to align with revenue and near term planned increases in leverage and fixed costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growing student demand, driving sustained increases in enrollment and net tuition revenue

- Material growth in wealth and liquidity

- Sustained revenue growth, contributing to improved operating performance

- For the enhanced rating: an upgrade of the commonwealth or programmatic intercept rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustain annual revenue growth, leading to further deterioration of operating performance and weaker debt service coverage

- Decrease in unrestricted liquidity

- Material additional debt, beyond what is currently anticipated, without offsetting growth in revenue or reserves

- For the enhanced rating: a downgrade of the commonwealth or programmatic intercept rating; a reduction in debt service coverage by interceptable funds; and/or the observation that the program does not function as contemplated

LEGAL SECURITY

Eastern Kentucky University's general receipts bonds are secured by a pledge of general receipts, which is comprised of substantially all unrestricted revenue, including student tuition and fees, state appropriations, nongovernmental grants and contracts, auxiliary revenues, and investment income. Fiscal 2021 pledged revenue of $204 million provided a strong 14.7x coverage of the maximum annual debt service on a gross basis.

The Series 2016 lease revenue bonds are a general unsecured obligation payable from all available revenue and not subject to appropriation. The lease terms match the 30-year maturity of the related debt. In fiscal 2021, the lease payment was $2.9 million.

PROFILE

Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) is a moderate-sized public university, with its main campus located in Richmond, Kentucky. In fiscal 2021, EKU generated operating revenue of $245 million and in fall 2021, enrolled 12,124 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and underlying ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

