Moody's affirms Ecuador's Caa3 rating; maintains stable outlook

New York, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Ecuador's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating at Caa3. The outlook remains stable.

The affirmation of Ecuador's Caa3 rating reflects Moody's assessment that the sovereign's credit profile remains constrained by limited financing options, weak institutions and a challenging sociopolitical environment, factors that heighten redefault risk. Despite progress achieved under the recently completed $6.5 billion (5.7% of GDP) International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, Ecuador continues to face material credit risks on account of limited access to external funding, low liquidity buffers, and very weak governance.

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's view that upside and downside risks to Ecuador's credit profile remain balanced. Fiscal performance will benefit from favorable hydrocarbon prices and debt ratios will continue trending downward. Near-term liquidity risks are moderate given small government deficits and limited debt refinancing needs after the 2020 restructuring. Nevertheless, political gridlock will limit the government's ability to adopt reforms to improve market confidence and regain access to international capital markets ahead of a challenging debt repayment schedule.

Ecuador's foreign-currency country ceiling remains at Caa2, maintaining the existing one-notch gap between the sovereign rating and the foreign-currency country ceiling to reflect a track record of multiple sovereign defaults, weak policy effectiveness and the government's relatively large share in the country's total external debt. Moody's does not assign a local currency country ceiling for Ecuador because the country is fully dollarized.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE Caa3 RATING

THE SOVEREIGN'S CREDIT PROFILE REMAINS CONSTRAINED BY LIMITED FINANCING OPTIONS AND A CHALLENGING SOCIOPOLITICAL ENVIRONMENT THAT HEIGHTENS REDEFAULT RISK

Ecuador's credit profile incorporates a history of debt repayment that spans multiple defaults, very weak governance, lack of access to international capital markets, and absence of a credible medium-term financing framework. Although the current government has made progress on different fronts under the IMF program, very low institutional and governance strength raises concerns about how durable these improvements will be under successive governments. Despite the relief on interest payments from the 2020 restructuring and financing from the recently completed IMF program, the sovereign is likely to face future liquidity challenges as a result of its limited financing options that heighten the risk of redefault.

Moody's estimates that the central government deficit narrowed to 1.8% of GDP in 2022 from 4% in 2021 and 8.1% in 2020, due to high oil prices and expenditure restraint. The adoption of permanent measures to contain (and in some cases, reduce) public wages, along with a progressive income tax reform adopted in November 2021, supported an improvement in the non-oil balance that will help maintain fiscal sustainability through the current government's term in office. The rapid decline in the central government deficit substantially reduced financing needs to 6.6% of GDP in 2022 from over 14% in 2020. The central government fiscal deficit is likely to remain around 2% of GDP, under current policies, through the next general election in 2025. Oil prices are likely to remain supportive and the tax reform will continue to anchor structural revenues near current levels. The authorities have committed to continued IMF technical assistance on tax administration to address evasion and reduce compliance gaps, even though the EFF program has successfully concluded. As a result, Moody's estimates that central government financing needs will remain manageable in 2023 at 6.5% of GDP.

For the first time in over two decades, the sovereign successfully completed an IMF program in December 2022. Moody's believes that reforms adopted under the EFF will help support fiscal sustainability in the near term. A more robust budgeting and fiscal framework has been institutionalized and technical capacity at the Ministry of Finance has been strengthened. However, enhancing fiscal transparency remains a work-in-progress. Improvements in data quality and fiscal management practices are still at an early stage and revisions to fiscal accounts going back to 2012 have been significant, helping to explain the accumulation of arrears with domestic suppliers under previous governments.

Despite the progress achieved under the IMF program, access to capital markets is likely to remain constrained, limiting the sovereign's financing alternatives ahead of increased financing needs in the coming years. Moody's forecasts that central government financing needs will increase to 7.2% of GDP in 2024 and 8.4% in 2025 as domestic and external repayments increase. This coincides with the general election and precedes the five yearly amortizations in 2026-30 for the sovereign's 2030 bonds. There have not been any concrete announcements about another IMF program that would help the sovereign meet its repayments as of yet.

Social unrest that erupted in violent protests in June 2022 has weakened the government's political capital for implementing policies to attract investment and reinvigorate economic growth. Tensions between the executive and the legislature have resulted in political gridlock that has halted the government's reform agenda, undermining investment sentiment and market confidence. On 6 February, voters rejected an eight-question referendum proposed by the government on issues ranging from security and the environment to the political structure of the country that was intended to provide a boost to the Lasso administration. The results amounted to a vote of No Confidence and signaled increasing barriers to governability that will hinder the authorities' ability to execute their policy agenda. In line with these developments, spreads and yields on Ecuador's debt remain high as a challenging political environment has increased the perception of country risk.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK:

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's view that upside and downside risks to Ecuador's credit profile remain balanced. Moody's believes it is likely that the government will remain committed to maintaining fiscal discipline through the end of its term in office.

Near-term liquidity pressures remain manageable as financing needs have been alleviated by narrower fiscal deficits and lower external repayments. Ecuador's past liquidity struggles were caused by large government financing needs and a burdensome interest bill on external bonds. The 2020 restructuring resulted in substantial liquidity relief by cutting the average interest rate on external bonds to 5.3% from over 9.2% under a step-up coupon structure, and by pushing back maturities.

Supported by favorable oil prices, tax administration measures and expenditure restraint, fiscal deficits are likely to remain around 2% of GDP, such that debt ratios will continue trending downward and liquidity pressures will remain in check. Nevertheless, the government's ability to adopt reforms to improve market confidence and regain access to international capital markets ahead of a challenging debt repayment schedule will remain limited by political gridlock and a persistent risk of social unrest.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Ecuador's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting a very highly negative governance issuer profile score that has resulted in multiple defaults, and high exposure to environmental and social risks.

Ecuador's exposure to environmental risks is highly negative (E-4 issuer profile score), related to physical climate and carbon transition risks. Ecuador's economy (particularly primary sector activity) has been subject to droughts and floods from the El Niño weather shock that happens at irregular intervals. Natural disasters like volcanic eruptions and earthquakes over the past decade have led to unexpected fiscal costs and localized economic disruption. Exposure to carbon transition risks, albeit over the long term, stems from hydrocarbon dependence on exports and government revenues.

Exposure to social risks is also highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score). Social considerations have played a role in increasing political risk in the country. As illustrated in October 2019, violent protests broke out against government measures to eliminate fuel subsidies, forcing the government to backtrack on the subsidy removal and to devise complimentary measures in support of fiscal consolidation under an IMF program. The risk of social unrest constrains the sovereign's ability to adopt policies that address long-standing distortions that inhibit economic growth in the country.

The influence of governance on Ecuador's credit profile is very highly negative (G-5 issuer profile), reflecting weak rule of law, high levels of corruption, and the sovereign's default track record. Long-standing concerns about public financial and fiscal management, willingness to repay (which in the past had a hand in defaults), and the overall clarity and predictability of policymaking constrain Ecuador's credit profile.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 11,748 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 4.2% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.9% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -4% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 2.8% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 54.1% (2021)

Economic resiliency: b2

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 22 February 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Ecuador, Government of. Other views raised included: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially increased. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

A credible medium-term financing plan that fully covers funding needs, such that the sovereign is able to avoid payment stress, would decrease the likelihood of a credit event associated with elevated losses to bondholders, supporting a higher rating. Additionally, a more harmonious political environment that supports policy continuity, stronger investment and increased economic dynamism could lead to a higher rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

The re-emergence of liquidity pressures, whether due to a material widening of the fiscal deficit or insufficient financing flows amidst a challenging debt maturity schedule, that increase the likelihood of a credit event or losses consistent with a Caa3 rating, would lead to a downgrade.

