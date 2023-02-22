Moody's affirms Edgewell's Ba3 CFR; changes outlook to negative

New York, February 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Edgewell Personal Care Co.'s ("Edgewell") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Ba3 ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2028 and 2029. Moody's downgraded Edgewell's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will decline as the EBITDA margin improves, free cash flow recovers over the next 12 to 18 months, and the company reduces revolver borrowings. Moody's expects further pricing and solid trends in grooming and sun care as well as expansion of Billie beyond Walmart to additional brick and mortar retail in North America will offset volume declines across mature wet shave and feminine care categories. Moody's also expects raw material, transportation, labor, and foreign exchange costs will remain a headwind but moderate and for the EBITDA margin to benefit from productivity initiatives. Moody's forecasts debt-to-EBITDA leverage to decline to 4.2x for the fiscal year ending September 2024 from 5.1x for the twelve months ending December 2022. The company's long-term net leverage target 2-3x (company calculation) is below the 4.0x level as of December 2022, indicating that the company will remain focused on reducing leverage.

The change to a negative outlook accounts for the elevated risk that leverage will not decline as quickly as anticipated because of a challenging economic backdrop and the company's continued share repurchases. Higher than expected cost pressures or a weakening demand environment could slow deleveraging progress, particularly if the company realizes less cost savings than expected. Slower expansion of recently acquired brands, volume declines that are not offset through pricing, or if the working capital reduction is less than anticipated could also limit free cash flow generation and the company's ability to pay down the revolver. Financial policy has been aggressive due to frequent though moderately sized debt funded acquisitions, implementation of a dividend in 2021, and share repurchases that have lifted debt and leverage well above the company's target. Moody's expects the company to reduce the level of share repurchases from the high $116 million amount over the last 12 months, but share repurchases are likely to continue and this will limit the pace of debt and leverage reduction.

The downgrade of the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1 reflects the reduction in cash and increase in revolver borrowings resulting from acquisitions, share repurchases and negative free cash flow due to working capital usage. The SGL-2 reflects that liquidity nevertheless remains good. Cash on hand of $184 million and expected free cash flow exceeding $100 million over the next 12 to 18 months provide flexibility to cover cash needs and fund seasonal working capital. Available capacity on the $425 million revolving credit has declined materially($255 million outstanding borrowings as of December 2022) though is still meaningful and the company does not have any maturities until the revolver expires in April 2025. A significant portion of cash is housed overseas and there could be negative tax or operating flexibility implications if the company repatriates, creating more reliance on the revolver if free cash flow does not improve.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Edgewell Personal Care Co.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Edgewell Personal Care Co.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Edgewell Personal Care Co.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Edgewell's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's modest scale in the face of material competitive pressure from significantly larger, more diversified, and better capitalized peers. The competitive landscape along with Edgewell's concentration towards mature and highly promotional product categories across wet shave and feminine care creates challenging conditions for organic growth. Concentration in mature and competitive product categories is contributing to frequent debt funded acquisitions to lift organic growth potential. Leverage is high due to recent deterioration in the EBITDA margin because of elevated input costs as well as share repurchases and the company's acquisition of Billie in 2021 for $310 million, which was partly funded on the revolver. Shareholder distributions are aggressive while the company is well above its leverage target. The company began paying an annual dividend in 2021 and has consistently repurchased shares despite recently high leverage and weak cash flow. Moody's expects Edgewell to moderate share buybacks to allocate more free cash flow to revolver paydowns and reduce leverage towards its stated 2-3x net debt-to-EBITDA target using company calculations (4.0x as of the twelve months ending December 2022). Positively, strong brand recognition across names like Schick, Playtex, and Banana Boat and solid market positions with #1 or #2 shares in multiple well-established product categories helps the company maintain solid relationships with key retailers and promotes customer reach at the point of sale. Edgewell's personal care focused portfolio is resilient to weakening economic conditions and the company's global footprint helps mitigate the effects of regional downturns. Recent acquisitions like Cremo and Billie provide organic growth opportunities at least in the near-term as the company uses its large distribution network and customer relationships to scale these offerings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the heightened risk of leverage remaining elevated if the EBITDA margin and free cash flow do not improve as much as expected or if debt reduction is lower-than-expected due to share repurchases or acquisitions.

An upgrade would require continued organic growth and improvement to the EBITDA margin such that debt-to-EBITDA leverage is sustained below 3.0x. An upgrade would also require consistently stronger and stable free cash flow and good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if slower than anticipated improvement in the EBITDA margin or free cash flow over the next 12-18 months leads to debt-to-EBITDA leverage remaining above 4.0x. Continued share repurchase in lieu of reducing revolver borrowings, a deterioration of liquidity, or if the company engages in acquisitions prior to reducing leverage could also lead to a downgrade. The rating could also be downgraded if free cash flow after dividends continues to fall materially below Moody's expectation of at least $100 million.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE FACTORS

Edgewell's CIS-3 score represents moderately negative risk and reflects our view that the financial policy is aggressive with a focus on shareholder distributions and debt-funded acquisitions that is leading to leverage above the moderate 2-3 leverage target. Environmental risks are highly negative (E-4) due to razor blade disposal risks though the risk is manageable and the company is taking steps to reduce the risk. Social risks are moderately negative (S-3) related to responsible production, health & safety and demographic and societal trend risks.

Edgewell Personal Care Co., based in Shelton, CT manufactures, markets and distributes branded personal care products in the wet shave, skin and sun care, feminine care, and infant care categories. The company has a portfolio of over 25 brands and a global footprint in over 50 countries. Edgewell is publicly traded and generated revenue of around $2.2 billion for the 12 months ended December 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

