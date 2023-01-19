Moody's affirms Edward Don's B3 CFR; outlook changed to stable

New York, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Edward Don & Company, LLC's ("Edward Don") ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B3-PD, and its first lien senior secured term loan rating at Caa1. Moody's also change the outlook to stable from negative.

The ratings affirmation reflects that Edward Don's revenue and earnings continue to rebound as a result of improved market demand for casual dining and lodging as consumers increase activities away from home including dining at restaurant and travel. Edward Don's revenue has exceeded its 2019 level and debt-to-EBITDA declined to 5.6x as of September 30, 2022. Moody's expects the company's credit metrics to further improve, including debt-to-EBITDA to decline to a low 5x range in the next 12-18 months. However, Edward Don's free cash flow conversion remains weak and faces a drag from rising interest rates.

Free cash flow has been consistently negative since 2018, expect in 2020 when revenue declined over 30% as a result of coronavirus disruptions to restaurant traffic and the company generated free cash flow due to a reduction in accounts receivable and inventory. Moody's is concerned that the company's consistent reliance on the revolver and negative free cash flow are not sustainable. The extension of the revolving credit facility to 2025 nevertheless provides the company more time to improve operating efficiency, credit metrics and working capital management in an effort to increase free cash flow conversion before the asset based revolver and term loan mature in 2025.

Moody's changed the outlook to stable from negative because Edward Don's liquidity has improved following the company's revolver upsize to $125 million from $100 million extension to 2025. Moody's also anticipates the company will further improve its EBITA margin as revenue recovers and maintain adequate liquidity to navigate a potential pullback in casual dining amid a more uncertain economic environment.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Edward Don & Company, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Edward Don & Company, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Edward Don's B3 CFR reflects its relatively small scale, negative free cash flow, and high financial leverage, with debt-to-EBITDA at 5.6x for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022. Moody's expects the company's debt-to-EBITDA leverage to decline to a low 5x range in 2023, supported by mid-to-high single digit revenue growth and low single digit earnings growth. The company has end market concentration in the foodservice/restaurant and lodging sectors, and the majority of customers in restaurant are casual dining and full service, which are more susceptible to discretionary consumer spending as opposed to quick service restaurants (QSR). Edward Don's revenue has rebounded strongly in the last two years and now exceeds the pre-pandemic 2019 level. However, EBITA has recovered slower than revenue, amid higher freight and labor costs as well as supply chain disruptions. Moreover, the company generated negative free cash flow in part because of significant working capital investment to support revenue growth. The exception was 2020 when the company generated over $40 million of free cash flow primarily from a reduction in account receivables related to revenue declining more than 30%. The rating also reflects the company's strong market position in the foodservice supplies and equipment distribution industry, its relatively recurring revenue stream from supply replenishment and equipment replacement, and low capital expenditure requirements.

Moody's anticipates Edward Don will have adequate liquidity over the next 12 months, supported primarily by $41 million availability on its $125 million committed ABL revolver (upsized from $100 million in October 2022) as of September 30, 2022. Edward Don holds a minimal cash balance. However, following a $12.5 million excess cash flow payment in May 2021, the quarterly term loan amortization payments were prepaid through maturity. Moody's expects the company to generate roughly break-even free cash flow despite higher EBITDA in 2023 due to a meaningful working capital investment to support business growth and higher interest expense amid a rising interest rate environment. The revolver expires the earlier of July 2025 or 90 days prior to the July 2025 term loan maturity.

Edward Don & Company's CIS-4 Credit Impact Score represents Moody's view that ESG factors have a highly negative impact on the company's rating, mainly a result of the company's high risk exposure to environmental risk related to carbon transition of its vehicle fleet and governance risk given its majority ownership by private equity sponsors, aggressive financial policies, and its growth through acquisition strategy. The company has moderately negative exposure to social risks.

Edward Don & Company's exposure to environmental risks is highly negative (E-4). As a foodservice distributor, the company utilizes a fossil fuel dependent truck fleet, which elevates carbon transition risks that will require investment in new and potentially costlier vehicles. Waste and pollution risks are moderately negative, reflecting pollution arising from fleet emissions, as well as waste created from consumer products and packaging material that often cannot be recycled. Edward Don has neutral to low risk exposure to physical climate risks, water management, and the use of natural capital.

Social risks are moderately negative (S-3) and mainly reflect Edward Don's exposure to responsible production, health and safety, and human capital risks. The company must cost-effectively manage its supply chain and responsibly source products such as glassware and kitchen supplies. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety as well as human capital risks due to heavy reliance on drivers in the sector that requires continual recruitment and retention investment. A portion of the workforce handles and delivers heavy kitchen equipment that can lead to workplace injuries if the company does not maintain proper investment and processes that support employee safety. The company has neutral-to-low risk exposure to customer relations as well as demographic and societal trends. The company's wholesale business model creates low exposure to end consumers and Edward Don is a distributor of a diverse assortment of supplies and equipment to foodservice providers.

Edward Don has highly negative governance risk (G-4) primarily related to the company's aggressive financial policies, including its high financial leverage and growth through acquisition strategy. Edward Don is majority owned by Vestar Capital Partners, with the Don family maintaining the remaining minority equity stake. Concentrated decision making creates potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its operating results and working capital management such that the company generates consistent and comfortably positive free cash flow, debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x and the company maintains at least adequate liquidity with less reliance on revolver borrowings and proactive maturity management.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating results deteriorate such that debt/EBITDA increased to above 7.5x. Failure to improve free cash flow to a positive level or a deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Woodridge, Illinois, Edward Don & Company, LLC ("Edward Don"), is a distributor of supplies and equipment to foodservice providers. Private Equity firm Vestar Capital Partners acquired a majority ownership interest in Edward Don in March 2017. The company is private and does not publicly disclose its financials. Edward Don generated revenue of $1.3 billion for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Dawei Ma

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

