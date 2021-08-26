Moody's affirms Edwards Lifesciences Baa2 senior unsecured rating; outlook is stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Edwards Lifesciences Corporation's ("Edwards") senior unsecured ratings at Baa2. The rating outlook is stable.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's view that Edwards' leading market position in structural heart diseases and critical care monitoring will remain strong, underpinned by the company's success with its transcatheter aortic valve replacement ("TAVR") franchise. Moody's expects Edwards to maintain double-digit growth rates that are above the industry average over the next few years.

The following ratings were affirmed:

..Issuer: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Note, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Edwards' Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's position as the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of heart valves and critical care monitoring products. Moody's expects that the company's global TAVR business will continue to grow in the low double-digits, as TAVR adoption rates continue to increase. The ratings reflect the company's very low leverage of 0.5 times for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2021, excellent liquidity and conservative financial policies. Edwards' ratings are constrained by its still narrow product focus, as Moody's expects its TAVR franchise to remain the significant majority of sales for the foreseeable future. The company's ratings are also constrained by its relatively small revenue base compared to larger competitors, many of whom have substantially greater resources to invest in competing products. Moody's expects that competitors are likely to gain some market share as more products enter the market.

The rating outlook is stable. Moody's expects that Edwards will maintain growth rates above industry averages and will maintain the leading position in its markets. Moody's also expects that the company will maintain conservative financial policies and excellent liquidity.

Social considerations are a factor in Edward's ratings. Medical device companies will generally benefit from demographic trends, such as the aging of the population. Edwards will benefit as its transcatheter aortic valves are an innovative product that address an otherwise unmet need for patients with heart disease. However, as a manufacturer of medical devices that are inserted into the body, Edwards has exposure to risks such as product recalls, regulatory actions or product liability litigation. The company has managed these risks well and its very conservative financial policies are a key mitigant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Edwards significantly broadens the diversity of its product portfolio such that its high reliance on TAVR products declines. Regulatory approval along with meaningful market penetration of new products, such as valves for the treatment of mitral or tricuspid regurgitation, could result in a ratings upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company encounters setbacks in its TAVR business that result in substantial market share erosion, or if the company's financial policies become more aggressive. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained above 2.0 times.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, headquartered in Irvine, California, manufactures and distributes products and technologies focused on structural heart diseases and critical care monitoring. The company's key product lines focus on transcatheter heart valves, surgical heart valves, and critical care monitoring systems. Revenues are approximately $5 billion.

