Moody's affirms Eesti Energia's Baa3 ratings; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa3 long-term
issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Estonian national electricity and
oil shale company Eesti Energia AS (Eesti Energia). The outlook
remains stable. At the same time Moody's affirmed the Prime-3
short-term issuer rating and Eesti Energia's ba3 Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA).
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects Moody's view that Eesti Energia
is making progress on the transition to a less carbon-intensive
business profile with a focus on expanding renewable generation capacity
through the company's recently listed, 77.2%
owned subsidiary Enefit Green AS (EGAS). Nonetheless, the
associated substantial investments, in combination with the company's
oil shale-related activities, which remain exposed to commodity
price volatility and tightening environmental regulations, will
weigh on the company's standalone credit profile, reflected
in Moody's expectations of weaker credit metrics over the next 2-3
years. The rating benefits, however, from a high probability
of support from the company's owner, the Government of Estonia
(A1 stable), for example through capital measures if needed.
Eesti Energia's current business mix is characterized by significant
exposure to environmental risks, predominantly carbon regulation,
as the company operates oil shale-fueled electricity plants and
produces shale oil products, which are mostly used as feedstock
for maritime fuels. The company seeks to reduce its carbon exposure
by investing heavily in low-carbon activities, such as renewable
power generation, distribution grid operations and related network
services, for example high-speed internet. In addition,
Eesti Energia will also increase its shale oil production, which
provides for a less carbon-intensive use of its oil shale reserves
compared to power generation, by building a third shale oil plant.
In 2021, economic growth in combination with other factors led to
steeply rising energy prices, reflected in Eesti Energia's
increase of power output from its hybrid thermal, mostly oil-shale
fueled plants by 41% year over year in the first nine months of
2021, with biomass and shale gas accounting for around one third
of the fuel mix. The electricity segment, including renewables,
was also the largest contributor, at more than 60%,
to the company's reported total EBITDA of EUR179.1 million
during that period, up from EUR148.9 million in the same
period a year earlier. Conversely, shale oil earnings did
not benefit from higher oil prices as losses on derivatives almost completely
eliminated the segment's EBITDA.
Looking ahead, Moody's expects the company's earnings
to remain volatile. At the same time, the company's
standalone credit quality, or Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of
ba3, continues to be supported by a strong and stable contribution
from regulated distribution activities, accounting for some 40%
of reported EBITDA in the first nine months of 2021, as well as
by cash flows from renewables electricity generation which benefits to
a large degree from support schemes. However, the ramp-up
period required for new low-carbon investments and the resulting
pressure on the company's financial profile will leave Eesti Energia's
BCA weakly positioned over the next few years.
The rating affirmation nevertheless reflects Moody's expectation
that pressure on the BCA is highly likely to be offset by support from
Eesti Energia's government owner, as demonstrated by the Government
of Estonia's past equity injections, dividend restraint and
approval for the listing of EGAS, all of which are underpinning
the funding of the company's strategic investments. Eesti
Energia falls under Moody's rating methodology for Government-Related
Issuers (GRI) due to its 100% ownership by the Government of Estonia.
Given the combination of (1) moderate default dependence; and (2)
the likelihood of high support from its owner, the Government of
Estonia, in case of financial distress, Eesti Energia's Baa3
rating incorporates three notches of uplift from the BCA of ba3.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The listing of a 22.8% minority share of EGAS in October
2021 generated proceeds for both Eesti Energia and EGAS, contributing
to the funding of their planned capital expenditures. Since EGAS
will also have to partly finance new projects with own debt, bondholders
at the parent company level will be exposed to increased structural subordination
risk. Given that the majority of the company's earnings continues
to be generated by fully controlled subsidiaries that are debt free,
Moody's at this time does not apply notching to the holding company's
ratings.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on Eesti Energia's ratings reflects Moody's expectation
that the company will continue to benefit from high support from its owner,
the Government of Estonia. The current BCA reflects Moody's
expectation that the company will be able to maintain its leverage,
expressed as funds from operations (FFO)/net debt, sustainably at
least in the mid teens in percentage terms.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on Eesti Energia's ratings is unlikely to materialise
in the medium term but could develop in the long term through a combination
of the following: (1) successful execution of the investment program;
and (2) the maintenance of good liquidity and a financial profile comfortably
and sustainably in excess of the current guidance. A one-notch
upgrade of the BCA may not necessarily lead to a higher rating level.
Eesti Energia's BCA could come under downward pressure if (1) the company
were not able to maintain a financial profile commensurate with the current
guidance, that is, if FFO/net debt were to decline below the
mid teens in percentage terms on a sustained basis; (2) the company's
liquidity profile were to deteriorate; or (3) there were material
adverse changes to the market and/or regulatory environment where the
company operates that are not addressed through adequate adjustment of
the financial profile. A one-notch downgrade of the BCA
may not necessarily lead to a downgrade of the rating. The rating
could be downgraded if (1) Eesti Energia was to demonstrate a materially
lower BCA that was not compensated by some form of support from the Estonian
government; (2) structural subordination were to increase materially;
or (3) the credit quality of the Government of Estonia or the support
assumptions currently incorporated into Moody's assessment were
to weaken materially.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and
Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Headquartered in Tallinn, Eesti Energia AS is the dominant vertically
integrated utility and leading oil shale mining company in Estonia.
The group owns approximately 80% of the country's generation capacity,
owns and operates the largest electricity distribution network and is
the second largest producer of liquid fuels from oil shale. Eesti
Energia is 100% owned by the Government of Estonia. For
the last twelve months ended 30 September 2021, Eesti Energia reported
revenues of EUR1,077.0 million and EBITDA of EUR243.7
million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
