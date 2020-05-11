Moody's affirms Egypt's B2 rating; outlook stable

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings
of the Government of Egypt at B2. The outlook remains stable.
Moody's has also affirmed Egypt's foreign currency senior unsecured ratings
at B2, and its foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating
at (P)B2.
The affirmation of the B2 rating and stable outlook reflect Egypt's
ongoing credit strengths and challenges that Moody's does not expect
to change materially relative to similarly-rated sovereigns through
the global shock posed by the coronavirus pandemic. While the coronavirus
shock exposes Egypt's credit vulnerabilities, improvements in governance
and policy effectiveness in recent years shore up the sovereign's
credit profile resilience to the current shock.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. For Egypt, the shock
propagates through pressure on external financing requirements,
diminished tourism receipts and remittances and slower growth.
Egypt's government's large funding requirements and weak debt
affordability driven by a high interest bill expose it to a sharp tightening
in financing conditions triggered by the coronavirus. However,
at this stage, Moody's assesses that a track record of economic
and fiscal reform implementation and demonstrated capacity to manage significant
shocks reduce the likelihood of global financial market disruption severely
affecting Egypt. In particular, a broad domestic funding
base and robust foreign exchange reserves in excess of maturing liabilities
provide buffers against significant capital outflows from emerging markets
in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Overall, Moody's expects the economic and financial shock
to delay, but not derail the gradual decline in the government's
debt burden, while its liquidity and external positions will likely
remain broadly unchanged.
Egypt's country ceilings remain unchanged with the foreign-currency
bond ceiling at B1, the foreign-currency deposit ceiling
at B3, and the local-currency bond and deposit ceilings at
Ba1. The short-term country ceilings for foreign-currency
bonds and deposits remain unchanged at Not Prime (NP).
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL424345
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE B2 RATING AFFIRMATION
HIGH LIQUIDITY EXPOSURE TO CORONAVIRUS-RELATED FINANCING SHOCK
MITIGATED BY ENHANCED GOVERNANCE AND POLICY EFFECTIVENESS IN RECENT YEARS
Egypt is exposed to the potential liquidity and external financing shocks
facing many emerging and frontier market sovereigns as a result of the
coronavirus outbreak. Its debt affordability is weak and susceptible
to a sharp rise in financing costs; its external position sensitive
to potential capital outflows. However, Moody's assesses
that the economic, fiscal and monetary reforms in recent years shore
up the sovereign's credit profile in the current environment.
Moody's anticipates debt affordability will remain challenging,
with interest to revenue exceeding 45% over the next two years
before gradually declining thereafter, mainly driven by weaker than
earlier anticipated revenue generation. However, in contrast
to the shock to emerging markets' borrowing costs in the second
half of 2018, Moody's anticipates that the fiscal and monetary
reforms in recent years offer policy room for maneuver to prevent a rise
in monetary policy interest rates that would exacerbate the impact of
wider risk premia on financing costs. A large banking system with
sufficient liquidity will also contribute to preventing a sharp rise in
domestic borrowing costs for the government.
In turn, preventing a large increase in the government's interest
bill will help it maintain its fiscal and debt position. In Moody's
assessment, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic will delay,
but not derail the government's fiscal consolidation efforts,
keeping the debt/GDP ratio on a downward trajectory over the medium term.
Taking into account the government's pandemic response package of
about 2 percentage points (pp) of GDP and weaker revenue as growth slows
below 3% in fiscal 2021 (the year ending in June 2021), Moody's
estimates the general government fiscal deficit to reach 7.9%
and 8.5% of GDP this and next fiscal year respectively,
bringing a gradual narrowing of the deficits in recent years to a temporary
halt. Moody's expects the primary balance to remain in surplus
in both years, although to a smaller degree than previously anticipated.
The government's budget position will continue to benefit from the
completion of energy subsidy reform in July 2019 and the broadening of
the revenue base (e.g. VAT introduction) achieved in recent
years.
Allowing for additional off-budget spending of about 4pp of GDP
in fiscal 2020, Moody's anticipates the general government
debt/GDP ratio to peak at about 85% of GDP in fiscal 2021 before
resuming its established declining trend thereafter.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE BUFFER ACCUMULATED BEFORE THE CRISIS AND LARGE DOMESTIC
FUNDING BASE OFFER BACKSTOP FOR SHARP CAPITAL OUTFLOWS
Similarly, the restoration of foreign exchange buffers in recent
years positions Egypt to weather the sharp capital outflows experienced
over the past two months.
Moody's estimates that about $15 billion in capital outflows
occurred during March and April which have been absorbed by commercial
banks to a large degree, similar in size and effects on foreign
exchange reserves to the December 2018 emerging market capital outflow
episode. Moody's assumes that capital flows will stabilize
without further eroding the total banking system's net foreign asset
position.
Moody's also projects a temporary widening in the current account
deficit to 4.5% of GDP in fiscal 2020, about 1 pp
wider than in fiscal 2019 on account of weaker tourism, transport
and remittance revenues that are not fully offset by lower imports.
Moody's estimates that Egypt's liquid foreign exchange reserve
buffer will decline to about $30 billion at the end of fiscal 2020
as a result of increased external funding needs and reduced capital inflows
and stabilize at these levels, down from $42 billion in February
before the outbreak of the crisis. At these levels, foreign
exchange reserves will remain sufficient to fully cover the economy's
upcoming annual external liabilities over the course of the next few years.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Egypt's credit profile
will be resilient to the current shock while exposure will remain significant.
The government's restoration of primary surpluses and renewed build-up
of domestic and external liquidity buffers supported by a large domestic
funding based should help weather periods of capital outflows, wider
risk premia and/or pressure on the exchange rate. Over time,
a lengthening track record of limited credit impact of such shocks could
point to stronger governance and more effective policymaking institutions
than Moody's currently assesses.
However, nearer term, given weak starting points on debt affordability
and outstanding liquidity and external exposure, a renewed and prolonged
shift in global investors' risk appetite reflecting broad-based
risk-off sentiment for emerging markets and/or an idiosyncratic
change related to Egypt's growth prospects and policy credibility
could materially test the resilience of Egypt's credit profile.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material to Egypt's credit profile.
Egypt is significantly exposed to environmental risks through its water
dependency on the Nile. The Nile flow has been affected by the
decreasing rate of annual rainwater, and remains exposed to climate
change induced reductions in rainwater, which can have a significant
negative impact on the economy and balance of payments. Egypt is
seeking to reduce its water dependency on the Nile via the installation
of desalination plants and the application of strict rules for the cultivation
of water-intensive crops such as rice and sugarcane, among
other measures. The government is also negotiating a strategy with
Ethiopia (B2 Ratings Under Review) and Sudan for the filling period of
the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam once construction is complete.
Social considerations are material to Egypt's credit profile.
Egypt is significantly exposed to social risks as highlighted in sporadic
protests which reflect the high adjustment costs carried by the population
from the government's economic reform program implemented over the
past few years. While not Moody's expectation, large-scale
and long-lasting protests would have a negative impact on growth
and access to financing. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. For Egypt, the
transmission of the coronavirus shock is mainly through its implications
on financing conditions and growth.
Governance is material to Egypt's credit profile. In recent
years, significant progress in the implementation of economic and
fiscal reforms denote improvements in governance, albeit from relatively
weak levels globally.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Evidence that despite high exposure, Egypt's credit metrics
are broadly resilient to financing shocks, in part due to policy
credibility and effectiveness would likely put positive pressure on the
rating.
Over the medium term, a marked improvement in debt affordability
and reduction in gross financing needs, resulting from a lengthening
track record of credible and effective fiscal, economic and debt
management, would likely lead Moody's to upgrade the rating.
Evidence of a sustained improvement in the labor market and in non-hydrocarbon
exports would also support an upgrade by signaling higher competitiveness
that would facilitate a more rapid improvement in fiscal metrics and boost
Egypt's resilience to shocks.
A renewed bout of capital outflows that significantly erodes the central
bank's foreign exchange reserves and threatens external stability
could lead to a downgrade of the rating; as would evidence that the
government was unable to mitigate the negative coronavirus-induced
financing shock in a way that prevented a sharp worsening of debt affordability.
Relatedly, an erosion in policy effectiveness and credibility that
contributes to raising the cost of government debt and/or eroding competitiveness,
would also exert negative pressure on the rating.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 13,358 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 5.3% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 14.4%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -9.6%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -2.4% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 37.1% (2018 Actual)
Economic resiliency: baa3
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 06 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Government of Egypt. The main points raised during the discussion
were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic
strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions
and governance strength, have not materially changed. The
issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event
risks has not materially changed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
