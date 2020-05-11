Moody's affirms Egypt's B2 rating; outlook stable

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings of the Government of Egypt at B2. The outlook remains stable. Moody's has also affirmed Egypt's foreign currency senior unsecured ratings at B2, and its foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating at (P)B2.

The affirmation of the B2 rating and stable outlook reflect Egypt's ongoing credit strengths and challenges that Moody's does not expect to change materially relative to similarly-rated sovereigns through the global shock posed by the coronavirus pandemic. While the coronavirus shock exposes Egypt's credit vulnerabilities, improvements in governance and policy effectiveness in recent years shore up the sovereign's credit profile resilience to the current shock.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. For Egypt, the shock propagates through pressure on external financing requirements, diminished tourism receipts and remittances and slower growth.

Egypt's government's large funding requirements and weak debt affordability driven by a high interest bill expose it to a sharp tightening in financing conditions triggered by the coronavirus. However, at this stage, Moody's assesses that a track record of economic and fiscal reform implementation and demonstrated capacity to manage significant shocks reduce the likelihood of global financial market disruption severely affecting Egypt. In particular, a broad domestic funding base and robust foreign exchange reserves in excess of maturing liabilities provide buffers against significant capital outflows from emerging markets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, Moody's expects the economic and financial shock to delay, but not derail the gradual decline in the government's debt burden, while its liquidity and external positions will likely remain broadly unchanged.

Egypt's country ceilings remain unchanged with the foreign-currency bond ceiling at B1, the foreign-currency deposit ceiling at B3, and the local-currency bond and deposit ceilings at Ba1. The short-term country ceilings for foreign-currency bonds and deposits remain unchanged at Not Prime (NP).

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL424345 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE B2 RATING AFFIRMATION

HIGH LIQUIDITY EXPOSURE TO CORONAVIRUS-RELATED FINANCING SHOCK MITIGATED BY ENHANCED GOVERNANCE AND POLICY EFFECTIVENESS IN RECENT YEARS

Egypt is exposed to the potential liquidity and external financing shocks facing many emerging and frontier market sovereigns as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Its debt affordability is weak and susceptible to a sharp rise in financing costs; its external position sensitive to potential capital outflows. However, Moody's assesses that the economic, fiscal and monetary reforms in recent years shore up the sovereign's credit profile in the current environment.

Moody's anticipates debt affordability will remain challenging, with interest to revenue exceeding 45% over the next two years before gradually declining thereafter, mainly driven by weaker than earlier anticipated revenue generation. However, in contrast to the shock to emerging markets' borrowing costs in the second half of 2018, Moody's anticipates that the fiscal and monetary reforms in recent years offer policy room for maneuver to prevent a rise in monetary policy interest rates that would exacerbate the impact of wider risk premia on financing costs. A large banking system with sufficient liquidity will also contribute to preventing a sharp rise in domestic borrowing costs for the government.

In turn, preventing a large increase in the government's interest bill will help it maintain its fiscal and debt position. In Moody's assessment, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic will delay, but not derail the government's fiscal consolidation efforts, keeping the debt/GDP ratio on a downward trajectory over the medium term. Taking into account the government's pandemic response package of about 2 percentage points (pp) of GDP and weaker revenue as growth slows below 3% in fiscal 2021 (the year ending in June 2021), Moody's estimates the general government fiscal deficit to reach 7.9% and 8.5% of GDP this and next fiscal year respectively, bringing a gradual narrowing of the deficits in recent years to a temporary halt. Moody's expects the primary balance to remain in surplus in both years, although to a smaller degree than previously anticipated. The government's budget position will continue to benefit from the completion of energy subsidy reform in July 2019 and the broadening of the revenue base (e.g. VAT introduction) achieved in recent years.

Allowing for additional off-budget spending of about 4pp of GDP in fiscal 2020, Moody's anticipates the general government debt/GDP ratio to peak at about 85% of GDP in fiscal 2021 before resuming its established declining trend thereafter.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE BUFFER ACCUMULATED BEFORE THE CRISIS AND LARGE DOMESTIC FUNDING BASE OFFER BACKSTOP FOR SHARP CAPITAL OUTFLOWS

Similarly, the restoration of foreign exchange buffers in recent years positions Egypt to weather the sharp capital outflows experienced over the past two months.

Moody's estimates that about $15 billion in capital outflows occurred during March and April which have been absorbed by commercial banks to a large degree, similar in size and effects on foreign exchange reserves to the December 2018 emerging market capital outflow episode. Moody's assumes that capital flows will stabilize without further eroding the total banking system's net foreign asset position.

Moody's also projects a temporary widening in the current account deficit to 4.5% of GDP in fiscal 2020, about 1 pp wider than in fiscal 2019 on account of weaker tourism, transport and remittance revenues that are not fully offset by lower imports.

Moody's estimates that Egypt's liquid foreign exchange reserve buffer will decline to about $30 billion at the end of fiscal 2020 as a result of increased external funding needs and reduced capital inflows and stabilize at these levels, down from $42 billion in February before the outbreak of the crisis. At these levels, foreign exchange reserves will remain sufficient to fully cover the economy's upcoming annual external liabilities over the course of the next few years.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Egypt's credit profile will be resilient to the current shock while exposure will remain significant.

The government's restoration of primary surpluses and renewed build-up of domestic and external liquidity buffers supported by a large domestic funding based should help weather periods of capital outflows, wider risk premia and/or pressure on the exchange rate. Over time, a lengthening track record of limited credit impact of such shocks could point to stronger governance and more effective policymaking institutions than Moody's currently assesses.

However, nearer term, given weak starting points on debt affordability and outstanding liquidity and external exposure, a renewed and prolonged shift in global investors' risk appetite reflecting broad-based risk-off sentiment for emerging markets and/or an idiosyncratic change related to Egypt's growth prospects and policy credibility could materially test the resilience of Egypt's credit profile.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to Egypt's credit profile. Egypt is significantly exposed to environmental risks through its water dependency on the Nile. The Nile flow has been affected by the decreasing rate of annual rainwater, and remains exposed to climate change induced reductions in rainwater, which can have a significant negative impact on the economy and balance of payments. Egypt is seeking to reduce its water dependency on the Nile via the installation of desalination plants and the application of strict rules for the cultivation of water-intensive crops such as rice and sugarcane, among other measures. The government is also negotiating a strategy with Ethiopia (B2 Ratings Under Review) and Sudan for the filling period of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam once construction is complete.

Social considerations are material to Egypt's credit profile. Egypt is significantly exposed to social risks as highlighted in sporadic protests which reflect the high adjustment costs carried by the population from the government's economic reform program implemented over the past few years. While not Moody's expectation, large-scale and long-lasting protests would have a negative impact on growth and access to financing. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For Egypt, the transmission of the coronavirus shock is mainly through its implications on financing conditions and growth.

Governance is material to Egypt's credit profile. In recent years, significant progress in the implementation of economic and fiscal reforms denote improvements in governance, albeit from relatively weak levels globally.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Evidence that despite high exposure, Egypt's credit metrics are broadly resilient to financing shocks, in part due to policy credibility and effectiveness would likely put positive pressure on the rating.

Over the medium term, a marked improvement in debt affordability and reduction in gross financing needs, resulting from a lengthening track record of credible and effective fiscal, economic and debt management, would likely lead Moody's to upgrade the rating.

Evidence of a sustained improvement in the labor market and in non-hydrocarbon exports would also support an upgrade by signaling higher competitiveness that would facilitate a more rapid improvement in fiscal metrics and boost Egypt's resilience to shocks.

A renewed bout of capital outflows that significantly erodes the central bank's foreign exchange reserves and threatens external stability could lead to a downgrade of the rating; as would evidence that the government was unable to mitigate the negative coronavirus-induced financing shock in a way that prevented a sharp worsening of debt affordability.

Relatedly, an erosion in policy effectiveness and credibility that contributes to raising the cost of government debt and/or eroding competitiveness, would also exert negative pressure on the rating.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 13,358 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 5.3% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 14.4% (2018 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -9.6% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -2.4% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 37.1% (2018 Actual)

Economic resiliency: baa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 06 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Government of Egypt. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings.

