Moody's affirms El Camino Hospital's (CA) A1 revenue bond rating; outlook revised to positive

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed El Camino Hospital's, CA (dba El Camino Health) A1 revenue bond rating. The outlook has been revised to positive from stable. El Camino Health has a total of $469 million of revenue bonds outstanding.

Moody's also rates $121 million of El Camino Healthcare District's general obligation bonds, which currently have a rating of Aa1. The general obligation bonds are secured by the District's voter-approved unlimited property tax pledge and general obligation bondholders do not have any recourse to the hospital for payments under the bonds. Tax revenues, interest, and principal related to the general obligation bonds have been excluded from this analysis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of El Camino Health's (ECH)'s A1 revenue bond rating reflects ECH's very strong credit metrics and its status as a high-end community hospital with operations in wealthy and demographically attractive Silicon Valley. The revision of the outlook to positive from stable is driven by our expectation that ECH's superlative balance sheet and operating performance measures will remain strong, and will continue to grow in absolute terms. It is also based on the expectation that ECH's elevated rate of capital spending will be achieved without material dilution of the organization's liquidity or debt measures. Challenges include: high exposure to unions and a history of variable relations; high levels of capital spending that are expected to continue through at least 2024; the need for an entire replacement hospital in Las Gatos by the end of the decade; and material competition for both inpatient and outpatient services, including from Stanford University Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, and Sutter-affiliated Palo Alto Medical Foundation. Debt measures have improved over the last several years with debt to revenue dropping to a still above average 40%. Additional debt could return debt measures to somewhat weaker levels.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that ECH will continue to achieve very favorable operating measures for the foreseeable future, and that elevated levels of capital spending will be achieved without material dilution of liquidity or debt measures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continuation of very strong operating and balance sheet measures

- Continuation of strong revenue growth- Successful execution of capital plan without the material dilution of liquidity or debt measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained decline in operating performance

- Problems executing the organization's capital plan- Increased competition within El Camino's primary service area

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds are a general obligation of El Camino Hospital and are backed by a security interest in El Camino's gross revenues. The Hospital has covenanted not to assume liens in excess of 25% of the value of all its property. Other financial covenants include a debt service coverage test of 1.2 times, a days cash on hand test of 90 days, and a debt to capitalization test of 60%. Tests are performed twice a year.

PROFILE

El Camino Hospital is a nonprofit public benefit corporation of which the El Camino Healthcare District is the sole member. The Hospital runs two inpatient facilities operated under one license, located in Mountain View and Los Gatos, California. In addition to the Hospital, the District operates - or participates in - a number of other related entities including the El Camino Hospital Foundation and the El Camino Surgery Center. Our credit analysis is based on the financial statements for El Camino Healthcare District, and excludes taxes, interest, and principal related to the general obligation bonds.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eugene Spielman

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

