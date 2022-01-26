info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms El Corte Ingles' ratings; outlook changed to stable

26 Jan 2022

Paris, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ('Moody's') today affirmed El Corte Ingles, S.A.'s ("ECI", "group" or the "company") Ba1 long-term corporate family rating (CFR), its Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and its Ba1 guaranteed senior unsecured notes. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

"We have changed ECI's outlook to stable because we expect a strengthening in the company's credit metrics, including leverage, which we expect to be just above 4.0x in fiscal 2021 and to trend below 3.5x in the next 12 to 18 months. Deleveraging is mainly driven by better trading than expected performance and our expectation that the company will repay debt following the EUR1.1 billion proceeds it expects to receive from the company's recent transaction with Mutua Madrilena, a leading Spanish insurance company." said Francesco Bozzano, a Vice President - Senior Analyst at Moody's and lead analyst for El Corte Ingles. "The better than expected operating performance is thanks to lower than expected barriers to shopping related to the pandemic, strong consumer demand and management's successful cost reduction and growth measures implemented in the last 12 months" added Mr. Bozzano.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectations of deleveraging given ECI's recent commitment to use the majority of the EUR1,105 million proceeds it will receive from the sale of 50.1% of its insurance business and 8% of its shares to Mutua Madrilena (MM) to repay debt. This expectation of debt reduction is a favorable governance development that demonstrates the company's commitment to reducing and sustaining lower leverage than in the past. Additionally, as a new shareholder, MM could strengthen the company's governance by providing additional diversification and oversight to the company's board of directors. Governance was a key driver behind today's rating action and is a consideration under Moody's ESG framework.

Deleveraging, combined with the company's ongoing cost rationalization, which accelerated during the pandemic should allow the company to generate sufficient cash flows to invest in the growth of the business, while distributing dividends to its shareholders, leaving the rating strongly positioned at Ba1. With expected positive free cash flows, sufficient covenant headroom and a fully available credit facility we view the company's liquidity as good. ECI also maintains significant financial flexibility thanks to over EUR1 billion non-core real estate assets available for disposal.

While the transaction with MM involves the deconsolidation of ECI's insurance business, which generated approximately EUR100 million of EBITDA annually, ECI expects to receive regular dividends from its 49.9% stake in the insurance business, which we will include in Moody's EBITDA.

The stable outlook also reflects ECI's recovery with revenues and gross profit in the six months to August 2021 (H1 2021) 25.1% and 35.5% above the figures in the same period in 2020. Topline growth, combined with ongoing cost rationalization resulted in an improvement in EBITDA compared to Moody's previous forecasts. As a result, Moody's expects ECI's leverage will recover to close to 4.0x in fiscal 2021 -- this is before taking into account the MM transaction, which is expected to close in fiscal 2022.

In fiscal 2022, Moody's expects that ECI's EBITDA will remain broadly flat pro forma the deconsolidation of the insurance business. The positive effects of ongoing cost rationalization, including the implementation of the Group's voluntary redundancy plan and revenue growth compared to fiscal 2021, will likely be offset by increasing inflationary pressure. Moody's forecasts reflect limited recovery of the company's travel agency's activities and limited traffic linked to tourism, which remain below pre-pandemic levels as travel restrictions are expected to continue. However, Moody's base case does not factor in material additional shopping restrictions in Spain related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyond fiscal 2022, Moody's expects ECI to remain a key player in the Spanish retail market and a leader in growing Spanish e-commerce, consolidating and growing its position as the second largest e-commerce platform in Spain after Amazon.com, Inc. (A1 stable). Moody's also expects the company will continue to grow its consumer services in insurance, following its alliance with MM, acting as a consolidator in the Spanish travel agency business and providing additional services such as energy and telecom distribution.

ECI´s Ba1 CFR remains underpinned by (1) the company´s leading market positions in most of the business segments in which it operates, (2) strong brand awareness and high interest from third-party brands to operate in ECI's stores, (3) a large and unencumbered real estate portfolio with a proven track record of successful asset monetization , (4) and good deleveraging prospects and the firm commitment to maintain a more conservative financial policy with the objective to obtain an investment grade rating.

The rating also reflects (1) the company´s high geographic concentration in its home market, (2) the cyclical, seasonal and discretionary nature of its business model, (3) lower profitability margins than rated peers and high earnings dependency on its top ten best-performing stores, (4) and the risks and challenges posed by increasing online penetration rates and competition from pure e-commerce specialists.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers the company's liquidity to be good and sufficient to cover working capital seasonality. As of the end of August 2021, the company had a total liquidity of around EUR1.6 billion, comprising cash on balance sheet of around EUR513 million, and EUR1.1 billion available under its revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2024, which can be extended for two years. The company has an upcoming maturity of EUR581 million on its Hipercor bond, which has to be repaid by the end of fiscal 2021, and Moody's expects that the company will use its available cash to repay it.

The company has a maintenance covenant on its EUR1.1 billion existing RCF and its ICO loan, which will be triggered only from the end of fiscal 2021 if the company does not have at least two investment-grade ratings. The covenant is set at 4.5x in February 2022, and we expect that the company will have significant headroom under this covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Ba1 instrument rating on the guaranteed senior unsecured notes is in line with the CFR. The company's probability of default rating of Ba1-PD is also in line with the CFR. The probability of default rating reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate resulting from a capital structure comprising guaranteed senior unsecured bonds and unsecured bank debt.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the recovery of the company's performance since fiscal 2020 and Moody's expectation that its operating performance will trend to pre-pandemic levels despite a still uncertain macroeconomic background. Moody's expects leverage will improve leaving the company's credit metrics at least commensurate with the Ba1 rating, including Moody's Adjusted Debt to EBITDA well below 4.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company is strongly positioned at Ba1. Positive rating pressure could arise if the company maintains a good liquidity buffer supported by at least maintaining its current profitability and free cash flow generation of at least 4% of gross Debt and if its Moody´s adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio decreases below 3.5x and sustainably towards 3.0x. The maintenance of a prudent financial policy that includes low debt leverage targets and especially a good and proactively-managed liquidity profile on a sustained basis, are key requirements for an upgrade to an investment grade rating.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise as a result of a deterioration in the company's liquidity. Downward pressure could also arise if there is a prolonged period of negative like-for-like sales, weaker profitability and depressed free cash flow generation. On a quantitative basis, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody´s adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio is maintained above 4.0x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

ECI, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is the largest department store in Europe, with groupwide net sales of almost EUR10.4 billion and adjusted negative EBITDA of EUR0.4billion in the fiscal year ended 28 February 2021 (fiscal 2020). The company operates under two divisions, retail and non-retail, which represented around 95% and 5% for both sales and EBITDA, respectively, in fiscal 2020.

Founded in 1935 by Ramon Areces, ECI remains privately owned and controlled by the founder's descendants. Its current main shareholders are the Ramon Areces Foundation, Cartera de Valores IASA and PrimeFin, S.A.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Francesco Bozzano
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

