Moody's affirms El Corte Ingles' ratings; outlook changed to stable

Paris, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ('Moody's') today affirmed El Corte Ingles,
S.A.'s ("ECI", "group" or the "company")
Ba1 long-term corporate family rating (CFR), its Ba1-PD
probability of default rating (PDR) and its Ba1 guaranteed senior unsecured
notes. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.
"We have changed ECI's outlook to stable because we expect a strengthening
in the company's credit metrics, including leverage, which
we expect to be just above 4.0x in fiscal 2021 and to trend below
3.5x in the next 12 to 18 months. Deleveraging is mainly
driven by better trading than expected performance and our expectation
that the company will repay debt following the EUR1.1 billion proceeds
it expects to receive from the company's recent transaction with
Mutua Madrilena, a leading Spanish insurance company." said
Francesco Bozzano, a Vice President - Senior Analyst at Moody's
and lead analyst for El Corte Ingles. "The better than expected
operating performance is thanks to lower than expected barriers to shopping
related to the pandemic, strong consumer demand and management's
successful cost reduction and growth measures implemented in the last
12 months" added Mr. Bozzano.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectations of
deleveraging given ECI's recent commitment to use the majority of
the EUR1,105 million proceeds it will receive from the sale of 50.1%
of its insurance business and 8% of its shares to Mutua Madrilena
(MM) to repay debt. This expectation of debt reduction is a favorable
governance development that demonstrates the company's commitment to reducing
and sustaining lower leverage than in the past. Additionally,
as a new shareholder, MM could strengthen the company's governance
by providing additional diversification and oversight to the company's
board of directors. Governance was a key driver behind today's
rating action and is a consideration under Moody's ESG framework.
Deleveraging, combined with the company's ongoing cost rationalization,
which accelerated during the pandemic should allow the company to generate
sufficient cash flows to invest in the growth of the business, while
distributing dividends to its shareholders, leaving the rating strongly
positioned at Ba1. With expected positive free cash flows,
sufficient covenant headroom and a fully available credit facility we
view the company's liquidity as good. ECI also maintains
significant financial flexibility thanks to over EUR1 billion non-core
real estate assets available for disposal.
While the transaction with MM involves the deconsolidation of ECI's
insurance business, which generated approximately EUR100 million
of EBITDA annually, ECI expects to receive regular dividends from
its 49.9% stake in the insurance business, which we
will include in Moody's EBITDA.
The stable outlook also reflects ECI's recovery with revenues and
gross profit in the six months to August 2021 (H1 2021) 25.1%
and 35.5% above the figures in the same period in 2020.
Topline growth, combined with ongoing cost rationalization resulted
in an improvement in EBITDA compared to Moody's previous forecasts.
As a result, Moody's expects ECI's leverage will recover
to close to 4.0x in fiscal 2021 -- this is before taking into
account the MM transaction, which is expected to close in fiscal
2022.
In fiscal 2022, Moody's expects that ECI's EBITDA will
remain broadly flat pro forma the deconsolidation of the insurance business.
The positive effects of ongoing cost rationalization, including
the implementation of the Group's voluntary redundancy plan and
revenue growth compared to fiscal 2021, will likely be offset by
increasing inflationary pressure. Moody's forecasts reflect
limited recovery of the company's travel agency's activities
and limited traffic linked to tourism, which remain below pre-pandemic
levels as travel restrictions are expected to continue. However,
Moody's base case does not factor in material additional shopping
restrictions in Spain related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beyond fiscal 2022, Moody's expects ECI to remain a key player
in the Spanish retail market and a leader in growing Spanish e-commerce,
consolidating and growing its position as the second largest e-commerce
platform in Spain after Amazon.com, Inc. (A1 stable).
Moody's also expects the company will continue to grow its consumer
services in insurance, following its alliance with MM, acting
as a consolidator in the Spanish travel agency business and providing
additional services such as energy and telecom distribution.
ECI´s Ba1 CFR remains underpinned by (1) the company´s leading
market positions in most of the business segments in which it operates,
(2) strong brand awareness and high interest from third-party brands
to operate in ECI's stores, (3) a large and unencumbered real estate
portfolio with a proven track record of successful asset monetization
, (4) and good deleveraging prospects and the firm commitment to
maintain a more conservative financial policy with the objective to obtain
an investment grade rating.
The rating also reflects (1) the company´s high geographic concentration
in its home market, (2) the cyclical, seasonal and discretionary
nature of its business model, (3) lower profitability margins than
rated peers and high earnings dependency on its top ten best-performing
stores, (4) and the risks and challenges posed by increasing online
penetration rates and competition from pure e-commerce specialists.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Moody's considers the company's liquidity to be good and sufficient to
cover working capital seasonality. As of the end of August 2021,
the company had a total liquidity of around EUR1.6 billion,
comprising cash on balance sheet of around EUR513 million, and EUR1.1
billion available under its revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in
2024, which can be extended for two years. The company has
an upcoming maturity of EUR581 million on its Hipercor bond, which
has to be repaid by the end of fiscal 2021, and Moody's expects
that the company will use its available cash to repay it.
The company has a maintenance covenant on its EUR1.1 billion existing
RCF and its ICO loan, which will be triggered only from the end
of fiscal 2021 if the company does not have at least two investment-grade
ratings. The covenant is set at 4.5x in February 2022,
and we expect that the company will have significant headroom under this
covenant.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Ba1 instrument rating on the guaranteed senior unsecured notes is
in line with the CFR. The company's probability of default rating
of Ba1-PD is also in line with the CFR. The probability
of default rating reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate
resulting from a capital structure comprising guaranteed senior unsecured
bonds and unsecured bank debt.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the recovery of the company's performance
since fiscal 2020 and Moody's expectation that its operating performance
will trend to pre-pandemic levels despite a still uncertain macroeconomic
background. Moody's expects leverage will improve leaving
the company's credit metrics at least commensurate with the Ba1
rating, including Moody's Adjusted Debt to EBITDA well below
4.0x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The company is strongly positioned at Ba1. Positive rating pressure
could arise if the company maintains a good liquidity buffer supported
by at least maintaining its current profitability and free cash flow generation
of at least 4% of gross Debt and if its Moody´s adjusted
(gross) debt/EBITDA ratio decreases below 3.5x and sustainably
towards 3.0x. The maintenance of a prudent financial policy
that includes low debt leverage targets and especially a good and proactively-managed
liquidity profile on a sustained basis, are key requirements for
an upgrade to an investment grade rating.
Downward pressure on the ratings could arise as a result of a deterioration
in the company's liquidity. Downward pressure could also arise
if there is a prolonged period of negative like-for-like
sales, weaker profitability and depressed free cash flow generation.
On a quantitative basis, the ratings could be downgraded if Moody´s
adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio is maintained above 4.0x.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in
November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
ECI, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is the largest
department store in Europe, with groupwide net sales of almost EUR10.4
billion and adjusted negative EBITDA of EUR0.4billion in the fiscal
year ended 28 February 2021 (fiscal 2020). The company operates
under two divisions, retail and non-retail, which represented
around 95% and 5% for both sales and EBITDA, respectively,
in fiscal 2020.
Founded in 1935 by Ramon Areces, ECI remains privately owned and
controlled by the founder's descendants. Its current main shareholders
are the Ramon Areces Foundation, Cartera de Valores IASA and PrimeFin,
S.A.
