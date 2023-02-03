info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms El Salvador's Caa3 ratings; outlook changed to stable

03 Feb 2023

New York, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings on the Government of El Salvador (El Salvador) Caa3 long-term foreign-currency issuer rating and the Caa3 rating for the government's long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured debt. Concurrently, Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The outlook change to stable from negative reflects Moody's view of a decreased risk of a credit event in the near term, following the distressed exchange in 2022 and the recent repayment of the 2023 international bond. The principal repayment schedule on external market debt has improved through 2025 and liquidity stress has eased in line with a narrowing of the fiscal deficit.

The affirmation of the Caa3 rating reflects Moody's view that persistently high financing needs, a lack of access to international capital markets, low debt affordability, and the lack of a credible medium-term fiscal and financing framework will continue to weigh on creditworthiness.

El Salvador's foreign-currency ceiling remains unchanged at Caa1, maintaining the existing two-notch gap between the sovereign rating and the foreign-currency ceiling to reflect the low predictability of institutions and government policies, weak policy effectiveness and the government's relatively large share in the country's total external debt. We do not assign a local currency country ceiling for El Salvador because the country is fully dollarized.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE CHANGE IN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE

DECREASED RISK OF A CREDIT EVENT IN THE NEAR TERM

Following the repayment of the sovereign's international bond due 24 January 2023, El Salvador's principal repayment schedule on external market debt has improved through 2025, decreasing the risk of a credit event over the near term. Moody's estimates that the government's external debt repayments for the remainder of 2023 will represent 1.7% of GDP, and 2.3% of GDP in 2024 and will be covered by fresh multilateral disbursements.

Multilateral disbursements late in 2022, ahead of the 2023 bond maturity, helped the government meet the principal payment. Prior to this, the sovereign conducted two buyback operations in September and November 2022 that Moody's viewed as a distressed exchange (a default under Moody's definition), but that reduced the principal outstanding on its next maturing bond due 30 January 2025 to $348 million (1% of GDP) from an original $800 million. Despite the sovereign's lack of access to international capital markets and limited funding alternatives, the remaining principal amount on the 2025 international bond and repayments to official creditors remain manageable so long as multilateral disbursements remain around programmed levels.

Narrower fiscal deficits have also helped to gradually reduce financing needs and eased liquidity stress. Moody's forecasts that the 2022 non-financial public sector deficit narrowed to 4% of GDP from 5.6% in 2021. Official data suggest that government revenues grew 11.7% in January-November 2022 over the corresponding period the year before, while government spending grew only 1.6%. Moody's estimates that 2023 financing needs excluding the recent principal repayment will be 14.8% of GDP and that given no amortizations due on external market debt in 2024, financing needs will ease to 13.9% of GDP, allowing for a further liquidity reprieve.

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE CAA3 RATINGS

The affirmation of the Caa3 rating reflects Moody's view that still-high financing needs, a lack of access to international capital markets, low debt affordability, and the lack of a credible medium-term fiscal and financing framework will continue to weigh on creditworthiness. Low debt affordability remains a key credit challenge that limits progress on fiscal consolidation. The ratio of interest payments-to-revenue reached 17.6% in 2022 and Moody's forecasts it will remain above 18% through 2025. Moreover, government authorities have not outlined a medium-term fiscal framework with details on their financing plans, undermining policy predictability, as well as Moody's assessment of institutions and governance strength. In recent years, a deterioration in the quality of policymaking has decreased the level of policy predictability and undermined investor confidence, leading to the loss of international market access. Weak governance is also reflected by the sovereign's limited capacity to maintain adequate liquidity that has resulted in an elevated probability of credit events, aligning El Salvador's credit profile with a Caa3 rating.

Although the authorities have not expressly communicated their intention to carry out additional buyback operations, Moody's believes that there is a moderate likelihood that they might conduct other buybacks similar to the two prior ones in 2022. El Salvador's global bonds continue to trade at distressed levels, such that similar operations could constitute a distressed exchange, a default under Moody's definition, potentially involving instruments not bought back in the prior operations and resulting in losses to bondholders. The potential for such actions weighs on El Salvador's credit prospects despite the improved external debt repayment schedule and easing of liquidity pressures.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

El Salvador's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental risk, highly negative exposure to social risks, and a very highly negative governance issuer profile score with limited financial resilience.

El Salvador's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score), related to physical climate change and limited natural capital. El Salvador's geography is dominated by a region known as the Dry Corridor, characterized by heavy precipitation events that lead to flooding and landslides and occasional droughts. The steady rise in the frequency and severity of droughts and other climate-related shocks poses a threat to the country's agriculture sector, which employs 16% of the country's population. Extreme weather events can influence El Salvador's key credit metrics, such as GDP growth volatility, household incomes and agricultural export earnings.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score). El Salvador's homicide rate is one of the highest in the Western Hemisphere and is emblematic of the country's weak domestic security, a key driver behind the significant emigration of its residents to the US. While remittances from El Salvadorans living abroad support about 20%-25% of economic activity, which boosts consumption, high levels of violence and insecurity stunt the country's investment levels, productivity and long-term growth potential.

The influence of governance on El Salvador's credit profile is very highly negative (G-5 issuer profile score) reflecting its weak government effectiveness, rule of law and control of corruption. A deteriorating predictability of institutions and government actions also undermines the governance issuer profile score.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 9,668 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 10.2% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 6.1% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.6% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -5.1% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 70.6% (2021)

Economic resiliency: b2

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 01 February 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the El Salvador, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially decreased.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A significant narrowing of the fiscal deficit or a greatly decreased reliance on costly short-term debt that supports an improvement in the sovereign's liquidity situation could lead to an upgrade. A credible medium-term fiscal framework and financing plan would provide evidence of increase policy predictability and support a higher rating.

The re-emergence of liquidity pressures, whether due to a material widening of the fiscal deficit or a challenging debt maturity schedule, that increase the likelihood of a credit event or losses consistent with a Caa3 rating, would lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereigns published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395819. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a. With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b. With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c. With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jaime Reusche
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Mauro Leos
Associate Managing Director
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

