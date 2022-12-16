Moody's affirms Electricity North West Limited's ratings; stable outlook

London, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured ratings of Electricity North West Limited (ENWL) and the (P)Baa1 (medium term note program) backed senior unsecured ratings of ENW Finance plc. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

The rating action follows the publication [1] on 30 November 2022 by the energy regulator in Great Britain of its regulatory determination for the forthcoming electricity distribution price control, RIIO-ED2, which runs from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2028.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's ratings affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that ENWL and its parent company, North West Electricity Networks plc (NWEN), will maintain financial metrics over the RIIO-ED2 regulatory period commensurate with the current Baa1 ratings.

Moody's expects that ENWL will continue to demonstrate strong operational performance, which will support operating cash flows, and that it will maintain its gearing slightly below the regulatory assumption of 60% net debt to regulatory asset value (RAV) in RIIO-ED2. Moody's believes that this will allow ENWL to maintain an average adjusted interest coverage ratio (AICR) of at least 1.4x over RIIO-ED2, the minimum guidance for the Baa1 rating level, despite the company's high borrowing costs.

In the current price control, RIIO-ED1, ENWL has delivered the highest level of operational outperformance relative to other network groups, which has in turn boosted its expected achieved equity returns for the period by over four percentage points. This was driven in part by a 7% outperformance against regulatory controllable cost (total expenditure or totex) allowances over the period, even after reinvesting over a third of the realised totex efficiencies. This was also driven by outperformance against output delivery incentives carrying financial rewards (ODI-Fs), which has allowed ENWL to earn around 70% of available incentive revenue. Because this earnt incentive revenue is paid with a two year lag, it will boost ENWL's operating cash flows in the first two years of RIIO-ED2. The reinvestment of totex efficiencies (£76 million, in 2020-21 prices, as of March 2022) should enhance ENWL's position in RIIO-ED2 when regulatory targets and allowances are tougher. This reflects that the investments made were designed to enhance network performance and reliability or to deliver further totex efficiencies.

ENWL's totex allowances for RIIO-ED2 are 9.0% below the company's submission but 31.6% above its annual average totex in RIIO-ED1. The difference in modelled costs between the company's submission and the regulator's view was 2.7%, compared to a sector average of 5.1%. ENWL's totex performance will continue to be supported by revenues received, recorded as negative totex, for providing balancing services to the electricity system operator under its CLASS project. CLASS optimises voltage control to reduce demand for electricity and, in turn, network charges for customers. CLASS savings have totalled more than £17 million since its inception over two years ago and Moody's expects that the annual run rate of savings will be higher in RIIO-ED2 as pricing for balancing services in the Fast Reserve Market has materially increased since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis. In RIIO-ED2, ENWL will be able to keep 49.4% of any totex outperformance.

Across all of ENWL's ODI-Fs in RIIO-ED2, the maximum available reward and penalty per annum will be £24.5 million and £36.1 million respectively (both in 2020/21 prices), equivalent to 2.85% and -4.2% of return on regulatory equity. The highest powered ODI-F will continue to be network reliability, as measured under the interruptions and incentive scheme (IIS) which accounts for over half of all available incentive income. ENWL outperformed its RIIO-ED1 targets by over 30% in the first seven years of RIIO-ED1 (across customer interruptions and customer minutes lost, the two components of IIS). Whilst regulatory targets will be much tougher in RIIO-ED2, with ENWL's unplanned targets for the first year of RIIO-ED2 based on the company's performance over the last four financial years, Moody's notes that ENWL will earn material incentive revenue if it meets the industry benchmark for customer minutes lost, the higher powered component of IIS, which the rating agency believes is likely given continued investments in network automation.

ENWL's net debt to RAV was 59.8% at March 2022, slightly below the regulatory assumption of 60% for RIIO-ED2. Moody's expects that the company will maintain regulatory gearing below 60% given the financial disincentive under the regulatory framework to be geared above this level given its high interest costs. The amendments made by Ofgem to the mechanism used to set the regulatory cost of debt allowance between draft and final determination, resulting in a 61 basis points uplift to ENWL's allowance that is invariant to the evolution of the reference bond index over RIIO-ED2, should reduce the extent of the company's underperformance against the cost of debt allowance. However, given ENWL's sizeable financing requirements during RIIO-ED2 (£1.2-1.3 billion according to Moody's estimates, which is equivalent to the company's total debt outstanding at March 2022), the evolution of ENWL's interest costs in RIIO-ED2 will be highly sensitive to inflation levels (because Moody's includes the in-year accretion charge on the swaps maturing in 2038 in its adjusted interest coverage calculation) and bond yields.

The Baa1 ratings also continue to be underpinned by ENWL's monopoly position as the licenced provider of electricity distribution services in the north-west of England and the well-established and transparent regulatory regime in Great Britain, which underpin its very low business risk profile. The additional leverage at ENWL's immediate parent company NWEN, reflected in net debt/RAV of the consolidated NWEN group of 76.9% at March 2022, nonetheless acts as a constraint on ENWL's ratings. Moody's expects the consolidated leverage of NWEN to remain around this level in RIIO-ED2.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ENWL's and NWEN's key credit metrics will remain in line with guidance for the current rating over RIIO-ED2.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings is unlikely to arise given (1) the higher leverage of NWEN; and (2) Moody's expectation that ENWL's and NWEN's AICR will weaken in the final three years of RIIO-ED2, absent material operational outperformance, when earnt ODI-F income from RIIO-ED1 ceases to be received.

The ratings could be downgraded if ENWL or NWEN were not expected to maintain an average AICR of at least 1.4x and 1.2x respectively over RIIO-ED2. Moody's believes this scenario would arise if ENWL is unable to deliver operational outperformance over RIIO-ED2 or there is a further deterioration in credit conditions with the resulting increase in funding costs not compensated by higher regulatory allowances. The ratings could also be downgraded if either ENWL's or NWEN's net debt to RAV were expected to exceed 75% or 85% respectively, though Moody's considers this unlikely.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ENWL is one of the 14 electricity distribution network operators in Great Britain with a RAV of £2.2 billion at March 2022. ENWL provides electricity distribution services to around 2.4 million premises in an area covering 12,500 square kilometres in the north-west of England and is regulated by the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem).

[1] https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2022-11/RIIO-ED2%20Final%20Determinations%20Overview%20document.pdf

