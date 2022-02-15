Moody's affirms Electro Rent's B3 CFR; outlook stable

Approximately $810 million of rated bank debt affected
New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Electro Rent Corporation's
B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default
rating (PDR). Moody's also affirmed the company's first
lien senior secured rating of B2 and second lien senior secured debt rating
of Caa2. The outlook is stable.
The affirmation of Electro Rent Corporation's ratings reflects Moody's
expectation that the company will continue to gradually grow the topline
and profitability while deleveraging such that debt-to-EBITDA
approaches 4.0 times at the end of 2022.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Electro Rent Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Electro Rent Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Electro Rent's ratings reflect its small scale. However,
Electro Rent is one of the largest Test and Measurement (T&M) equipment
services companies. The rating also reflects the company's
good geographic reach and a broad portfolio of T&M rental equipment.
Moody's expects revenue growth in the mid-single digits in
2022 driven by a return to growth in the telecom space from increasing
adoption of 5G and solid demand from aerospace and defense companies (highly
skewed to defense) and semiconductor manufacturers. Moody's
expects Electro Rent to have moderately negative free cash flow in 2022
as it grows its rental equipment fleet. Debt-to-EBITDA
will improve almost a half a turn by the end of 2022 relative to 4.4
times at September 30, 2021. Moody's also expects Electro
Rent to have adequate liquidity, supported by full availability
on its $85 million revolving credit facility that expires July
31, 2023.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation for mid-single
digit topline growth with profit margin remaining flat. This will
drive gradual deleveraging throughout 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Electro Rent continues to grow its size
and scale and sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 4.0 times.
Moody's would also expect the company to sustain good liquidity,
including positive free cash flow for an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained
above 6.5 times, EBITDA-to-interest falls below
2 times, or if the company pays a large debt funded dividend.
In addition, if liquidity weakens the ratings could be downgraded.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Electro Rent Corporation (Electro Rent), headquartered in West Hills,
CA, is a specialized test and measurement (T&M) equipment rental
company, servicing 100 countries from 27 global locations.
The company rents, leases, and sells T&M equipment,
such as oscilloscopes, network analyzers, and wireless telecom
testers to customers across aerospace and defense, telecom,
industrial and IT end-markets. Electro Rent is controlled
by Platinum Equity.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
