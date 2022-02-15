Moody's affirms Electro Rent's B3 CFR; outlook stable

Approximately $810 million of rated bank debt affected

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Electro Rent Corporation's B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Moody's also affirmed the company's first lien senior secured rating of B2 and second lien senior secured debt rating of Caa2. The outlook is stable.

The affirmation of Electro Rent Corporation's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to gradually grow the topline and profitability while deleveraging such that debt-to-EBITDA approaches 4.0 times at the end of 2022.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Electro Rent Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Electro Rent Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Electro Rent's ratings reflect its small scale. However, Electro Rent is one of the largest Test and Measurement (T&M) equipment services companies. The rating also reflects the company's good geographic reach and a broad portfolio of T&M rental equipment. Moody's expects revenue growth in the mid-single digits in 2022 driven by a return to growth in the telecom space from increasing adoption of 5G and solid demand from aerospace and defense companies (highly skewed to defense) and semiconductor manufacturers. Moody's expects Electro Rent to have moderately negative free cash flow in 2022 as it grows its rental equipment fleet. Debt-to-EBITDA will improve almost a half a turn by the end of 2022 relative to 4.4 times at September 30, 2021. Moody's also expects Electro Rent to have adequate liquidity, supported by full availability on its $85 million revolving credit facility that expires July 31, 2023.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation for mid-single digit topline growth with profit margin remaining flat. This will drive gradual deleveraging throughout 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Electro Rent continues to grow its size and scale and sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 4.0 times. Moody's would also expect the company to sustain good liquidity, including positive free cash flow for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6.5 times, EBITDA-to-interest falls below 2 times, or if the company pays a large debt funded dividend. In addition, if liquidity weakens the ratings could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Electro Rent Corporation (Electro Rent), headquartered in West Hills, CA, is a specialized test and measurement (T&M) equipment rental company, servicing 100 countries from 27 global locations. The company rents, leases, and sells T&M equipment, such as oscilloscopes, network analyzers, and wireless telecom testers to customers across aerospace and defense, telecom, industrial and IT end-markets. Electro Rent is controlled by Platinum Equity.

