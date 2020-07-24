Moody's affirms Electronic Arts, Inc.'s Baa1 senior unsecured ratings; outlook changed to stable

New York, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Electronic Arts, Inc.'s Baa1 senior unsecured ratings. The affirmation is supported by our expectation for continuing modest debt leverage and excellent liquidity, both of which stem from management's conservative financial policies. Additionally, we expect further improvements in EA's high cash flow generation and a continuation of its strong operating performance. The rating outlook was changed to stable from positive as Moody's believes management remains committed to a credit profile consistent with its Baa1 ratings and prefers to retain its excess financial capacity and balance sheet flexibility should an opportunistic acquisition come up in the future.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Electronic Arts, Inc. ("EA") is one of the world's leading video game producers, with a strong product pipeline and franchises such as Apex Legends, Battlefield and Star Wars, and very popular sports franchise titles such as FIFA, Madden, and others. EA operates in a highly fragmented but growing industry with relatively low barriers to entry. However, its position as one of the largest global video game publishers and its portfolio of licensed and owned IP, together with very conservative financial policies including low debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 0.7x (including Moody's adjustments) as of fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2020), and significant cash liquidity provide strong support to the company's credit profile. While these factors position the company strongly in the rating category, we believe the company values retaining a high degree of financial flexibility to use its debt capacity should a future opportunity arise for a larger acquisition. The company's sizable financial flexibility includes Moody's expectation that EA will generate robust free cash flow of at least $1.4 billion annually, and its $5.7 billion and growing cash balances. Its capacity is also considerable given its modest 0.7x adjusted debt-to-ebitda and its ability to add around 1.0x debt leverage to its current levels before reaching Moody's downgrade guidance.

The company's operations are focused on video gaming, but it benefits from geographic diversity with its vast global footprint, with international revenues representing 59% of sales. The COVID-19 crisis has caused lock downs, resulted in significantly more time staying home even during the economic reopening, and eliminated significant alternative entertainment options outside of the home. As a result, we anticipate greater consumption and engagement in 2020 and until the crisis ends. We believe that the crisis will broaden the participation base as well. While EA's revenue concentration risk in certain titles (i.e. FIFA) weigh on the credit, management has been successful in building up and adding new and significant owned IP franchises in recent years, particularly in the face of disruptive competition.

There were no material environmental considerations in the analysis of Electronic Art's credit profile. Exposure to social risks for video game publishers is moderate and largely stems from data security risks for companies that transact with large amounts of confidential data such as credit card details, personal information and other types of sensitive records that could be subject to legal, regulatory or reputational issues in the event of a breach. Moody's considers the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk and the crisis has caused people to lock down and/or spend more time at home which has temporarily resulted in greater consumption and engagement of EA's products and stronger revenue generation. In this regard, EA's social risks are in line with social risk for the video game sector in general.

EA's governance risk is low, underscored by conservative financial strategies of the management team and board of directors. The company has a history of operating with low leverage, conservative balance sheet management, and robust liquidity. EA does not pay dividends, but uses share repurchases to return cash to equity holders. We believe that this provides management with more flexibility should performance unexpectedly weaken or if they wished to make a material acquisition.

EA sits on an excellent liquidity position with strong free cash flow (over $1.6 billion during FY 2020), a significant cash and short-term investments balance of roughly $5.7 billion (as of 3/31/2020), and the full amount available under its undrawn $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility expiring August 2024. We expect the company to maintain a robust cash balance and generate roughly $1.4 billion of free cash flow during FY 2021. Financial covenants under the revolving credit agreement include a total leverage ratio covenant of 3.75x and we expect the company to remain in compliance with the covenant over the intermediate term. Looking ahead, we expect the company will opportunistically invest in growth opportunities and continue to return value to shareholders through share repurchases, while maintaining a very liquid balance sheet. Outside of the revolver, the company's nearest maturity is its 3.7% notes due March 2021 which we expect will be refinanced before then.

The stable outlook is based on our expectation that EA will continue to defend its leading market position and drive audience engagement by investing in game development and creation of brands with market appeal. The outlook also reflects our view that the company will continue to have strong operating performance and management will remain committed to sustaining strong credit metrics relative to the current Baa1 rating. Additionally, absent M&A activity, we expect leverage will remain at or under around 1.0x which positions the company strongly for the Baa1 rating. We also expect the company will maintain excellent liquidity and it will continue to balance the interests of creditors with shareholders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could occur if the company continues to increase product and platform diversity and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained comfortably under 1.25x (incorporating Moody's standard adjustments), while maintaining strong cash balances and cash flow generation. Assuming the consistently strong performance continues, upward pressure on the company's long-term ratings is possible with a strong commitment from management to sustaining its strong credit profile and metrics consistent with the higher rating. A downgrade to the ratings could occur if competitive pressures cause operational setbacks, user engagement levels decline, or there is loss of major licensed IP or significant increases in licensing fees which correspond to deterioration in profitability and cash flow generation. The rating could also be lowered if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained at or above 1.75x, or if liquidity tightens considerably.

Electronic Arts, Inc., headquartered in Redwood City, California, is a leading global interactive entertainment software company. EA delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, personal computers, mobile phones and tablets. Revenue for fiscal 2020 was roughly $5.5 billion.

