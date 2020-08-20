Moody's affirms Elering's A2 ratings; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, August 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the A2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Estonian electricity and gas transmission system operator Elering AS (Elering). The rating outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects (1) the low business risk profile of Elering's regulated electricity and gas transmission operations, which are underpinned by a flexible and generally supportive regulatory framework; and (2) the company's solid financial profile. While the visibility of Elering's cash flows is lower in comparison to other European regulatory regimes, given that tariff changes may be requested year-on-year, Moody's expects future tariff decisions to continue being supportive of Elering's financial profile.

Elering's rating is constrained by (1) the company's small size; and (2) significant investment requirements over the coming years, mostly on account of the Baltic Synchronization project, which entails some execution risks. Investment risks are somewhat mitigated by the fact that funding needs are mostly covered by non-refundable grants from the European Union's Connecting Europe Facility and by income from congestion fees.

Given the prolonged track record of the regulator, the Estonian Competition Authority, of consistently applying the regulatory framework and of setting tariffs, which adequately reflect costs and reasonable returns, and given Elering's successful operation of the gas transmission network since 2015, Moody's has upgraded the company's baseline credit assessment (BCA), which reflects Elering's standalone credit quality, to a3 from baa1. Elering's A2 rating therefore incorporates one notch of uplift from the BCA under Moody's Government-Related Issuers (GRI) methodology, reflecting Moody's view of very high default dependence with, and the likelihood of high support from, its 100% owner the Government of Estonia (A1 stable), in case of financial distress.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook on Elering's rating is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that Elering will exhibit a financial profile commensurate with the guidelines for the current rating of funds from operations (FFO)/net debt at least in the high teens in percentage terms and that the company will continue to manage its liquidity prudently.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

To consider a rating upgrade, Moody's would expect Elering to consistently maintain FFO/net debt of at least 25%, underpinned by the absence of materially adverse changes to the regulatory framework.

The rating could come under downward pressure if FFO/net debt were to decline below the high teens in percentage terms for a sustained period. Downward pressure could also be exerted on the rating as a result of (1) a deterioration in the credit quality of the Government of Estonia; (2) a reduction in the government support assumptions currently incorporated into Moody's credit assessment; or (3) a materially unfavourable change in the regulatory framework, leading to a significant increase in the company's business risk.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Tallinn, Elering AS is the monopoly transmission system operator for electricity and gas in Estonia. Elering is 100% owned by the Government of Estonia. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, Elering reported revenues of EUR68.0 million and EBITDA of EUR39.0 million.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Elering AS

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture , Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Elering AS

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mark Remshardt

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Paul Marty

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

