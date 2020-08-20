Moody's affirms Elering's A2 ratings; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, August 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the A2 issuer and
senior unsecured ratings of Estonian electricity and gas transmission
system operator Elering AS (Elering). The rating outlook remains
stable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating affirmation reflects (1) the low business risk profile of Elering's
regulated electricity and gas transmission operations, which are
underpinned by a flexible and generally supportive regulatory framework;
and (2) the company's solid financial profile. While the
visibility of Elering's cash flows is lower in comparison to other
European regulatory regimes, given that tariff changes may be requested
year-on-year, Moody's expects future tariff
decisions to continue being supportive of Elering's financial profile.
Elering's rating is constrained by (1) the company's small
size; and (2) significant investment requirements over the coming
years, mostly on account of the Baltic Synchronization project,
which entails some execution risks. Investment risks are somewhat
mitigated by the fact that funding needs are mostly covered by non-refundable
grants from the European Union's Connecting Europe Facility and
by income from congestion fees.
Given the prolonged track record of the regulator, the Estonian
Competition Authority, of consistently applying the regulatory framework
and of setting tariffs, which adequately reflect costs and reasonable
returns, and given Elering's successful operation of the gas
transmission network since 2015, Moody's has upgraded the
company's baseline credit assessment (BCA), which reflects
Elering's standalone credit quality, to a3 from baa1.
Elering's A2 rating therefore incorporates one notch of uplift from the
BCA under Moody's Government-Related Issuers (GRI) methodology,
reflecting Moody's view of very high default dependence with, and
the likelihood of high support from, its 100% owner the Government
of Estonia (A1 stable), in case of financial distress.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook on Elering's rating is stable, reflecting Moody's
expectation that Elering will exhibit a financial profile commensurate
with the guidelines for the current rating of funds from operations (FFO)/net
debt at least in the high teens in percentage terms and that the company
will continue to manage its liquidity prudently.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
To consider a rating upgrade, Moody's would expect Elering
to consistently maintain FFO/net debt of at least 25%, underpinned
by the absence of materially adverse changes to the regulatory framework.
The rating could come under downward pressure if FFO/net debt were to
decline below the high teens in percentage terms for a sustained period.
Downward pressure could also be exerted on the rating as a result of (1)
a deterioration in the credit quality of the Government of Estonia;
(2) a reduction in the government support assumptions currently incorporated
into Moody's credit assessment; or (3) a materially unfavourable
change in the regulatory framework, leading to a significant increase
in the company's business risk.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas
Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Headquartered in Tallinn, Elering AS is the monopoly transmission
system operator for electricity and gas in Estonia. Elering is
100% owned by the Government of Estonia. For the six months
ended 30 June 2020, Elering reported revenues of EUR68.0
million and EBITDA of EUR39.0 million.
