Moody's affirms Eletrobras' Ba2 rating and raises its BCA to ba2; outlook stable

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA–Eletrobras (Eletrobras) corporate family rating (CFR) at Ba2. At the same time, Moody's upgraded the company's baseline credit assessment (BCA) to ba2 from ba3. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to ba2 from ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Eletrobras' BCA to ba2, reflects the company's improved standalone credit profile following its business turnaround initiatives implemented in the last few years with a more disciplined financial approach, underpinning a gradual and sustainable strengthening of the company's credit metrics. Moody's expects Eletrobras to demonstrate continued financial strength under different scenarios, such that financial metrics will exceed the parameters set for the previous BCA level. The upgrade also incorporates the company's adequate liquidity position and long debt maturity profile.

For the twelve months ended December 2021, Eletrobras' consolidated leverage as measured by the cash flow from operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-WC) to net debt ratio reached 25%, up from 16% in the three-year average between 2019 and 2020. At the same time, the cash interest coverage has improved to 2.9x from 2.6x. The improvement relates to the business restructuring, along with enhanced controls and other initiatives to support operating efficiency gains, leading to a recurring EBITDA around BRL15-20 billion per year in the projected period, as per Moody's standards. The rating's scenario considers that the (CFO pre-WC) to net debt ratio will remain in the 25% to 30% range through 2026 with the interest coverage in the 3.0x to 3.5x range.

On the other hand, Eletrobras' credit profile remains pressured by its negative free cash flow generation stemming from the large capital spending plan, currently budgeted at BRL39 billion from 2022-26, and the execution risks associated with the completion of the Angra III nuclear plant. Balancing those pressures is Eletrobras' adequate liquidity position and track record of access to diversified funding sources, including debt issuances in the local and foreign capital markets, and loans from commercial and development banks. As of December 2021, the company reported BRL15.8 billion of short-term cash and cash equivalents compared to BRL9 billion in debt obligations through December 2022. Eletrobras' total outstanding debt was approximately BRL51.3 billion according to Moody's standard adjustments, not including BRL29.9 billion in off-balance guarantees to debt issued by unconsolidated subsidiaries and contingencies of approximately BRL15 billion. The largest off-balance exposure is a BRL13.8 billion debt guarantee related to its 35% indirect interest in the UHE Belo Monte, an 11.2 GW hydropower plant that is fully operational since November 2019.

As a government-related issuer, Eletrobras' Ba2 corporate family rating takes into consideration the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis. This framework incorporates assumptions of high interdependence with the Government of Brazil (Ba2 stable), the controlling shareholder, and a moderate level of support. Moody's view on the support considers Brazil's fiscal consolidation efforts and potential budget restrictions, which could hinder timely financial support should Eletrobras face a financial distress. However, we expect that some level of support from the federal government would still be forthcoming because of the company's relevance as the main electric company in Brazil, accounting for 28% of the country's generation capacity and 40.2% of the installed transmission lines, hence with a strategic position for regional and economic development. Historically, evidence of support from the sovereign has been in the form of cash transfers for equity increase, deferral on dividend payments, debt guarantees, and loans granted from state owned banks.

The government's plan to materially dilute its participation in Eletrobras to less than 45% through an equity offering, presents some opportunities to further improve the company's credit profile. In Moody's view, the capitalization plan would help to improve the profitability of its generation business based on the repricing of certain contracts, while also reducing the exposure to nuclear projects. Also, it could drive a continued improvement in corporate governance, provided by the broadly distributed control and more flexibility on management's ability to make business overall decisions. Still, the capitalization scenario does not incorporate significant changes to the capital structure, as the anticipated proceeds of the equity increase would not necessarily translate into leverage reduction. Instead, the additional cash for the company should be primarily used to support incremental government fees and sector charges.

The final terms and conditions for this capitalization plan remain ongoing, as such Moody's has not incorporated any potential implications of this plan into Eletrobras' ratings at this time. A successful completion of the capitalization will lead us to reassess the assumptions on the dependence and support levels coming from Brazil's government, in the context of potential changes to its financial and business profile.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Eletrobras' ratings follows the stable outlook on the Ba2 rating assigned to the Government of Brazil, given the strong credit linkages between the company and the sovereign. It also incorporates our view that the company's stand-alone credit profile will be maintained over the next 12 to 18 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Eletrobras´ ESG attributes are overall considered as having a limited impact on the current rating. The company has a moderate exposure to environmental risks, reflected in the E-3 issuer profile scores mainly driven by its exposure to physical climate risks, mostly in the form of extreme weather patterns. The moderate negative exposure for waste & pollution due to the company´s operation of some nuclear power plants also weighs on the risks.

Social risk exposure is also moderate (S-3 issuer profile score) reflecting the risk that demographic and societal trends could lead to adverse regulatory political intervention, broadly in line with other utilities in Latin America region.

The moderate governance score (G-3 issuer profile) is mainly due to ownership concentration and moderate exposure to financial strategy and risk management reflected in the large investment plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Eletrobras' Ba2 rating would depend on a similar action on Moody's ratings on the government of Brazil. Quantitatively, positive rating pressure would materialize if the CFO pre-WC to total net debt ratio stays above 30%, or the interest coverage Ratio approaches 4.2x on sustained basis.

Negative rating pressure could result from a deterioration in the company's liquidity or leverage profile resulting from unexpected cash outlays such as compulsory loans, additional investments, extraordinary dividend distributions or material deterioration in its operating performance. Moody's would consider a downgrade if such pressures were not mitigated by an extraordinary financial support from its shareholders. Deterioration in the sovereign's credit quality or perception of weakened governance could also prompt a downward action. Quantitatively, the rating could be downgraded if the CFO pre-WC to total net debt ratio falls below 20%, or the interest coverage Ratio remains below 2.8x on sustained basis.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Eletrobras is a holding company controlled by Brazil's federal government with 51.8% of Eletrobras' voting capital and 42.6% of its total capital. Eletrobras is the country's largest energy company with a total installed capacity of 50.5 gigawatts (GW), equivalent to 28% of Brazil's total power generation segment and interests on a total of 68,357 kilometers (km) high voltage transmission lines, equivalent to 40% of the country's electricity network. Investments are held mainly under separate subsidiaries, being Furnas, Chesf and Eletronorte the largest ones. In the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020, the company's adjusted net revenues reached BRL37.5 billion, of which 58% derived from the generation business and 42% from the transmission segment.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

