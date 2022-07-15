Moody's affirms Eletrobras' Ba2 rating; outlook stable

New York, July 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras (Eletrobras) corporate family rating (CFR) at Ba2, as well as the company's baseline credit assessment (BCA) at ba2. The rating action was driven by governance factors. The outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA-Eletrobras

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Eletrobras' ratings reflects the conclusion of the privatization process in line with our expectation. The proceeds from the equity offering were not retained at the company and therefore did not reduce leverage. Nonetheless, we expect Eletrobras´ credit profile to gradually benefit from the privatization driven by the transformation of aprox. 40% of its generation business to market-based prices combined with a reduced exposure to the Angra 3 nuclear power project. The ratings' scenario also incorporates the consolidation of Madeira Energia S.A. (MESA) through Eletrobras´ subsidiary Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A (Furnas).

Privatization is also likely to improve corporate governance because of broadly distributed control with reduced exposure to political interference in management decisions and future investments, because voting powers of any shareholder are limited to 10% to ensure the company's status of a true corporation.

Although the Government of Brazil (GoB, Ba2 stable) will no longer have a direct vote-majority at the Board of Diretors, and hence less influence on its business decisions, Moody's considers that Eletrobras remains a Government-Related Issuer (GRI) with strong credit linkages with the sovereign, particularly because they retain the largest ownership interest on the company (42.7% considering direct and indirect holdings), as well as the existing direct debt guarantees and funding by public banks, representing respectively 10% and 20% of total liabilities. Additionally, the utility's dominant position in Brazil's electricity sector providing essential power generation and transmission services, continues to support the likelihood of financial aid in case of need.

On the other hand, Eletrobras' leverage metrics will be constrained by the recent increase in Furnas participation on the equity capital of MESA, to 72.4% from 43%, which resulted in the company's higher exposure to the Santo Antonio power plant, an Amazon-based 3.6 GW hydropower facility operating since 2012. The unfavorable outcome of an arbitrage with the construction consortium of this project led Eletrobras to spend an unexpected BRL1.58 billion in equity injection to meet contingent obligations of Santo Antonio, a project that has high leverage (BRL19.4 billion total debt) and currently generates BRL1.3 billion in recurring annual EBITDA (as of March 2022). As a result, the consolidation of MESA will increase Eletrobras' leverage, leading to lower coverage and higher indebtedness thresholds than anticipated in 2022. Mitigating the higher leverage is the de-quotation of the power generation business that will support a gradual recovery in profitability from 2023 onwards. Santo Antonio's faces judicial processes over social and environmental claims which also add risks to Eletrobras.

Moreover, Eletrobras' credit profile remains pressured by its negative free cash flow generation stemming from the large capital spending plan, currently budgeted at BRL39 billion from 2022-26, and the execution risks associated with the completion of the Angra III nuclear plant. Balancing those pressures is Eletrobras' adequate liquidity position and track record of access to diversified funding sources, including deb issuances the local and foreign capital markets, and loans from commercial and development banks.

For the twelve months ended March 2022, Eletrobras' consolidated leverage as measured by the cash flow from operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-WC) to net debt ratio reached 23%, up from 16% in the three-year average between 2019 and 2021. At the same time, the cash interest coverage has improved to 2.6x from 2.1x. The improvement relates to the business restructuring, along with enhanced controls and other initiatives to support operating efficiency gains. These metrics do not include the off-balance guarantees to debt issued by unconsolidated subsidiaries of BRL40 billion and contingencies of approximately BRL15 billion. The ratings' scenario considers that the (CFO pre-WC) to net debt ratio will remain in the 20-25% range through 2026 with the interest coverage in the 2.8x to 3.2x range.

As a government-related issuer, Eletrobras' Ba2 corporate family rating takes into consideration the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis. This framework incorporates assumptions of high dependence and moderate level of support from the GoB, the major shareholder. Moody's unchanged view on the support considers that some level of support from the federal government would still be forthcoming because of the company's relevance as the main electric company in Brazil accounting for 28% of the country's generation capacity and 40% of the installed transmission lines and strategic position for regional and economic development. However, Brazil's fiscal consolidation efforts and potential budget restrictions could hinder timely financial support should Eletrobras face a financial distress. Historically, evidence of support from the sovereign has been in the form of cash transfers for equity increase, deferral on dividend payments, debt guarantees, and loans granted from state owned banks.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Eletrobras' ratings follows the stable outlook on the Government of Brazil's Ba2 rating. It also incorporates our view that the company's stand-alone credit profile will be gradually improving over the next 12 to 18 months maintaining adequate liquidity despite relatively higher leverage.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Eletrobras´ ESG attributes are overall considered as moderately negative, having a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact over time.

The company has a moderate exposure to environmental risks, reflected in the E-3 issuer profile scores mainly driven by its exposure to physical climate risks, mostly in the form of extreme weather patterns. After the privatization, we view lower exposure for waste & pollution due to the spinoff of the nuclear operation, which is however mitigated by higher exposure to water stress arising from Santo Antonio power plant consolidation.

Social risk exposure is also moderate (S-3 issuer profile score) reflecting the risk that demographic and societal trends could lead to adverse regulatory political intervention, broadly in line with other utilities in Latin America region.

The moderate governance score (G-3 issuer profile) is mainly due to moderate exposure to financial strategy and risk management reflected in the large investment plan, foreign currency debt-exposure and off-balance liabilities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Eletrobras' Ba2 rating would depend on a similar action on Moody's ratings on the government of Brazil. Quantitatively, positive rating pressure would materialize if the CFO pre-WC to total net debt ratio stays above 30%, or the interest coverage Ratio approaches 4.2x on sustained basis.

Negative rating pressure could result from a deterioration in the company's liquidity or leverage profile resulting from unexpected cash outlays such as compulsory loans, additional investments, extraordinary dividend distributions. Material deterioration in its operating performance or a weaker than expected improvement in profitability from the generation business could also weigh on the ratings. Deterioration in the sovereign's credit quality or perception of weakened governance could also prompt a downward action. Quantitatively, the rating could be downgraded if the CFO pre-WC to total net debt ratio falls below 20%, or the interest coverage Ratio remains below 2.8x on sustained basis.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Eletrobras is the country's largest energy company with a total installed capacity of 50.5 gigawatts (GW), equivalent to 28% of Brazil's total power generation segment and interests on a total of 68,334 kilometers (km) high voltage transmission lines, equivalent to 40% of the country's electricity network. Investments are held mainly under separate subsidiaries, being Furnas, Chesf and Eletronorte the largest ones. In the last twelve months ended March 31, 2022, the company's adjusted net revenues reached BRL38.6 billion, of which 59% derived from the generation business and 39% from the transmission segment.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Aneliza Crnugelj

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

