Moody's affirms Eli Lilly at A2; revises outlook to positive

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") including the A2 senior unsecured long-term rating and the Prime-1 short-term rating. At the same time, Moody's revised the outlook to positive from stable.

"The outlook change reflects the potential for significant expansion in Lilly's revenue and profitability based on pipeline opportunities including tirzepatide in obesity and donanemab in Alzheimer's disease," stated Michael Levesque, Moody's Senior Vice President.

At the same time, solid growth in Lilly's existing portfolio will continue based on strong products like Taltz, Verzenio and Jardiance and the newly launched Mounjaro in type II diabetes.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Eli Lilly and Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf Affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Eli Lilly and Company

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lilly's A2 rating reflects its good scale and solid competitive position, its high profit margins, and its solid cash flow. Rapidly growing products like Taltz, Jardiance and Verzenio will help sustain solid top-line growth. The recently launched Mounjaro in type II diabetes has excellent growth potential. Late-stage pipeline opportunities include tirzepatide in obesity, donanemab in Alzheimer's disease, pirtobrutinib in mantle cell lymphoma, and several immunology products. Lilly's financial policies support moderate financial leverage, with gross debt/EBITDA averaging about 2.5x in recent years.

Tempering these strengths, Lilly's sales are somewhat concentrated in diabetes, which constitute about half of total sales. In addition, Lilly faces both pipeline execution risk and commercial execution risk. Higher spending to support the pipeline and new launches will constrain near-term earnings growth, while production capacity expansion will temporarily constrain free cash flow. Like other pharmaceutical companies, Lilly is increasingly exposed to regulatory and legislative proposals that target drug pricing such as the US Inflation Reduction Act.

ESG considerations are material to Lilly's credit profile. The company's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). Social risks for pharmaceutical companies include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. This has been recently illustrated by new drug pricing provisions included in the US Inflation Reduction Act, which will drive drug price reductions. Lilly's products with high Medicare Part D use include its insulin products as well as Trulicity, Taltz, Verzenio and Jardiance. Lilly's exposure to such risks are reflected in the S-4 issuer profile score, i.e. highly negative exposure. Governance exposures are positive, reflected in the G-1 issuer profile score. This reflects generally conservative financial policies including a disciplined approach to external business development.

The outlook is positive, reflecting the potential for an upgrade based on successful pipeline execution and strong commercial uptake of new products.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include rapid uptake in Mounjaro in type II diabetes, positive Phase III clinical trials of tirzepatide in obesity and donanemab in Alzheimer's disease, and continuation of disciplined financial policies. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x could support an upgrade. Conversely, factors that could lead to a downgrade include slow growth in new products, major pipeline setbacks, or large debt-financed acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.0x could result in a downgrade.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") is a global pharmaceutical company with strong market positions in diabetes and oncology. Annual revenues for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022 totaled approximately $29 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

