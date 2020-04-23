Moody's affirms Elis' Ba2 CFR; outlook changed to negative

Paris, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Elis S.A.'s ("Elis" or the "company") ratings including the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), the Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the (P)Ba2 rating on the €3 billion backed Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, and the Ba2 ratings on the backed senior unsecured notes. The outlook has been changed to negative from positive.

"Today's rating action reflects the impact that confinement measures will have on Elis' operating performance in 2020, notably in its Hospitality and Trade and Services segments", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President and lead analyst on Elis. "As a result, Elis' Moody's-adjusted credit metrics will most likely be outside our guidance to maintain the Ba2 CFR in 2020 with a swift recovery in 2021 potentially hindered by longer lasting effects of the coronavirus outbreak on some of the company's end markets, notably in hospitality", adds Mr Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Assuming confinement measures in Elis' key geographies are gradually lifted in May or June 2020, Moody's expects the company's Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to increase to around 4.5x in 2020 from 3.7x in 2019 (post IFRS16), which will be above the requirement to maintain the Ba2 CFR. On the other hand, the cancellation of the dividend for 2019 could support a slight increase of Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt in 2020 from 1.8% in 2019 and is indicative of the company's conservative financial policies and support of key financial metrics.

Moody's forecasts (i) assume a slower recovery in its hospitality end market compared to Elis' other end markets because of the high risk that travel restrictions will remain in place for a certain period of time after confinement measures are lifted, and (ii) incorporate governmental measures such as partial unemployment benefits and other initiatives, that the company will undertake to reduce its cost base and protect cash flow.

While Moody's expects Elis' credit metrics to improve in 2021 as market conditions normalize, there is a risk that the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak will have a longer lasting impact on demand for Elis' services, potentially hindering a recovery of the company's credit metrics.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Elis' operating performance in 2019 was in line with Moody's expectations. Organic revenue growth of 3.3% and stable margins, despite higher personnel and energy costs, led to a reduction of Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to 3.7x (post IFRS16; c.3.5x pre IFRS16) from 3.9x (pre IFRS16) in 2018 while Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt improved to 1.8% (post IFRS16; c.1.9% pre IFRS16) from 1.6% (pre IFRS16) in 2018. Moody's previously expected Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt to increase to around 4%-5% in 2020 because of a normalization of capex levels following a period of catch-up investment in the UK.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Elis' liquidity as adequate. As of 31 December 2019, the company had cash balances of €171 million Its revolving credit facilities (RCFs) of €500 million and €400 million were undrawn, although these committed facilities provide a backup for the €500 million commercial paper programme, of which €390 million was outstanding as of 31 December 2019.

Excluding the commercial paper programme which is short-term in nature, the next largest debt maturity is in 2023 when the €650 million notes, and the €365 million convertible notes mature. The €500 million RCF expires in January 2022, while the €400 million RCF expires in 2023.

The company obtained a waiver for the covenant test as of 30 June 2020 but a slower recovery in the Hospitality segment as described by Moody's above may require the company to seek another waiver for the test as of 31 December 2019. This covenant - which applies to the RCFs and the US private placement (USPP) debt - is a net leverage financial maintenance covenant tested semi-annually. It is set at 3.75x compared to a ratio of 3.2x as of 31 December 2019.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The (P)Ba2 unsecured rating of the EMTN programme as well as the Ba2 instrument ratings on the €650 million EMTN notes due 2023 and €350 million EMTN notes due 2026 are at the same level as the Ba2 CFR. The EMTN notes and the high-yield notes have a pari passu ranking alongside Elis' other bank facilities. All these facilities are unsecured and have a weak level of guarantee from operating companies.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that Elis' credit metrics will not revert to levels more commensurate with a Ba2 CFR in 2021 because of a longer lasting impact of the coronavirus outbreak on some of the company's end markets, notably in hospitality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could take negative rating action on Elis' ratings if a prolonged weakness in demand results in a further deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity compared to Moody's current expectations as outlined above. Quantitively, downward rating pressure could materialize if (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 4.0x, (2) Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt weakens towards 1% or below on a sustainable basis, or (3) its liquidity position deteriorates including Moody's expectation that Elis will not be able to meet, or waive its maintenance covenant.

Upward rating pressure is unlikely to arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control and market conditions normalize. Over time, positive rating pressure could develop if (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably decreases to below 3.5x, (2) Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt increases to above 5% on a sustained basis, and (3) the company maintains a good liquidity position including ample covenant headroom.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Elis is a France-based multiservice provider of flat linen, garment and washroom appliances, water fountains, coffee machines, dust mats and pest control services. The company reported revenue of €3.3 billion in 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

