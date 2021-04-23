Moody's affirms Elis' Ba2 CFR; outlook changed to stable from negative

Paris, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Elis S.A.'s ("Elis" or the "company") ratings including the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), the Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the (P)Ba2 rating on the €4 billion backed Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, and the Ba2 ratings on the backed senior notes due 2023 and 2026. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

"Today's rating action reflects Elis' resilient operating performance through the pandemic and our expectation that a gradual recovery in revenue in the hospitality end market will lead to credit metrics more commensurate with the Ba2 CFR over the next 12-18 months", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst on Elis. "However, there could be unfavourable structural changes which could hinder a recovery in revenue to pre-crisis level over the next 12-18 months such as less frequent business travel or more remote working", adds Mr Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Elis' Ba2 CFR reflects the resilience of its revenue and margins through the pandemic as well as past-economic cycles. While revenue declined by 13.3% organically in 2020, management's EBITDA margin increased to 33.8% from 33.6% in 2019 thanks to staff and factory cost reductions, governmental support such as partial unemployment schemes, and fixed cost reductions including overheads and headquarters costs.

Moody's expects Elis' revenue to recover to around €3.1 billion in 2022 from €2.8 billion in 2020, which is around 5% lower than the level of 2019 because of lower business travel and more frequent remote working, even if mobility restrictions are fully lifted. However, Moody's expects management's EBITDA margin to remain at current levels or slightly improve because some of the fixed cost reductions achieved during the pandemic will result in permanent savings.

The gradual recovery in revenue over the next 12-18 months will support a reduction in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to around 4.0x from 4.5x at year-end 2020. The rating agency also expects Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt to remain around 5% in 2021, before reducing towards 2.5% in 2022 based on Moody's expectation that the company will resume dividend payments. These level of credit metrics will better position the rating at Ba2.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Elis' liquidity as adequate. As of 31 December 2020, the company had unrestricted cash balances of €111 million. Its revolving credit facilities (RCFs) of €500 million and €400 million were undrawn, although these committed facilities provide a backup for the €600 million commercial paper programme, of which €318 million was outstanding as of 31 December 2020.

Moody's expects the company to maintain sufficient headroom under the net leverage financial maintenance covenant which applies to the RCFs and the US private placement (USPP) debt. The covenant, which is tested semi-annually, is set at 4.5x for June 2021, but will reduce to its original level of 3.75x afterwards. Moody's expects the reported net leverage to gradually reduce to around 3.3x-3.5x over the next 12-18 months.

Excluding the commercial paper programme, which is short-term in nature, the next largest debt maturity is in 2023 when the €650 million notes, and the €365 million convertible notes mature. The €500 million RCF expires in January 2022, while the €400 million RCF expires in 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The (P)Ba2 unsecured rating of the EMTN programme as well as the Ba2 instrument ratings on the €650 million EMTN notes due 2023 and €350 million EMTN notes due 2026 are at the same level as the Ba2 CFR. The EMTN notes and the high-yield notes have a pari passu ranking alongside Elis' other bank facilities. All these facilities are unsecured and have a weak level of guarantee from operating companies.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes that Elis' earnings will continue improving over the next 12 to 18 months, leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 4.0x and free cash flow/debt in the low to mid-single percentage digits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if there is a sustained recovery in revenue and earnings that lead to (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably decreases towards 3.5x, (2) Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt of around 5% on a sustained basis, and (3) the company maintaining a good liquidity position including ample covenant headroom.

Downward rating pressure could materialize if (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA fails to sustainably reduce towards 4.0x, (2) Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt weakens towards 1% or below on a sustainable basis, or (3) liquidity weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Elis is a France-based multiservice provider of flat linen, garment and washroom appliances, water fountains, coffee machines, dust mats and pest control services. The company reported revenue of €2.8 billion in 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eric Kang, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

