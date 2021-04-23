Moody's affirms Elis' Ba2 CFR; outlook changed to stable from negative

Paris, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Elis S.A.'s
("Elis" or the "company") ratings including the Ba2 corporate family rating
(CFR), the Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR),
the (P)Ba2 rating on the €4 billion backed Euro Medium Term Note
(EMTN) programme, and the Ba2 ratings on the backed senior notes
due 2023 and 2026. The outlook has been changed to stable from
negative.
"Today's rating action reflects Elis' resilient operating performance
through the pandemic and our expectation that a gradual recovery in revenue
in the hospitality end market will lead to credit metrics more commensurate
with the Ba2 CFR over the next 12-18 months", says
Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead
analyst on Elis. "However, there could be unfavourable
structural changes which could hinder a recovery in revenue to pre-crisis
level over the next 12-18 months such as less frequent business
travel or more remote working", adds Mr Kang.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Elis' Ba2 CFR reflects the resilience of its revenue and margins
through the pandemic as well as past-economic cycles. While
revenue declined by 13.3% organically in 2020, management's
EBITDA margin increased to 33.8% from 33.6%
in 2019 thanks to staff and factory cost reductions, governmental
support such as partial unemployment schemes, and fixed cost reductions
including overheads and headquarters costs.
Moody's expects Elis' revenue to recover to around €3.1
billion in 2022 from €2.8 billion in 2020, which is
around 5% lower than the level of 2019 because of lower business
travel and more frequent remote working, even if mobility restrictions
are fully lifted. However, Moody's expects management's
EBITDA margin to remain at current levels or slightly improve because
some of the fixed cost reductions achieved during the pandemic will result
in permanent savings.
The gradual recovery in revenue over the next 12-18 months will
support a reduction in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to around
4.0x from 4.5x at year-end 2020. The rating
agency also expects Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt
to remain around 5% in 2021, before reducing towards 2.5%
in 2022 based on Moody's expectation that the company will resume
dividend payments. These level of credit metrics will better position
the rating at Ba2.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views Elis' liquidity as adequate. As of 31 December 2020,
the company had unrestricted cash balances of €111 million.
Its revolving credit facilities (RCFs) of €500 million and €400
million were undrawn, although these committed facilities provide
a backup for the €600 million commercial paper programme, of
which €318 million was outstanding as of 31 December 2020.
Moody's expects the company to maintain sufficient headroom under
the net leverage financial maintenance covenant which applies to the RCFs
and the US private placement (USPP) debt. The covenant, which
is tested semi-annually, is set at 4.5x for June 2021,
but will reduce to its original level of 3.75x afterwards.
Moody's expects the reported net leverage to gradually reduce to
around 3.3x-3.5x over the next 12-18 months.
Excluding the commercial paper programme, which is short-term
in nature, the next largest debt maturity is in 2023 when the €650
million notes, and the €365 million convertible notes mature.
The €500 million RCF expires in January 2022, while the €400
million RCF expires in 2023.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The (P)Ba2 unsecured rating of the EMTN programme as well as the Ba2 instrument
ratings on the €650 million EMTN notes due 2023 and €350 million
EMTN notes due 2026 are at the same level as the Ba2 CFR. The EMTN
notes and the high-yield notes have a pari passu ranking alongside
Elis' other bank facilities. All these facilities are unsecured
and have a weak level of guarantee from operating companies.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook assumes that Elis' earnings will continue improving
over the next 12 to 18 months, leading to Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA of around 4.0x and free cash flow/debt in the low to
mid-single percentage digits.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure could develop if there is a sustained recovery
in revenue and earnings that lead to (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
sustainably decreases towards 3.5x, (2) Moody's-adjusted
free cash flow/debt of around 5% on a sustained basis, and
(3) the company maintaining a good liquidity position including ample
covenant headroom.
Downward rating pressure could materialize if (1) Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA fails to sustainably reduce towards 4.0x, (2)
Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt weakens towards 1%
or below on a sustainable basis, or (3) liquidity weakens.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Elis is a France-based multiservice provider of flat linen,
garment and washroom appliances, water fountains, coffee machines,
dust mats and pest control services. The company reported revenue
of €2.8 billion in 2020.
