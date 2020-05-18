Moody's affirms Elizabeth City State University's (NC) Baa2 rating; outlook stable

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 rating on Elizabeth City State University's general revenue bonds. This action affects approximately $14 million of rated debt issued through the Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Baa2 rating incorporates the sizeable appropriations Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) receives from the State of North Carolina (Aaa stable) and recent increases in student demand. Approximately 63% of fiscal 2019 operating revenue was derived from state appropriations, and that has increased in recent years given the university's participation in the NC Promise Program. ECSU has seen a significant 28% increase in enrollment since fall 2017, which further increases expected in fall 2020. Although the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the campus to close for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester, the University of North Carolina System has announced its intention for all campuses to reopen in the fall. The university's rating remains offset by weak operating performance, although incremental improvement in performance is expected to continue in fiscal 2020.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework. Social distancing measures and other restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus are exacting tremendous economic costs. The prospects and path of economic recovery for the second half of the year and beyond will depend on factors including when and at what pace lockdown measures will ease and to what extent fiscal and monetary policy measures are available to assist businesses and organizations. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. ECSU has received near-term federal aid, through both a CARES Act disbursement and supplemental HBCU funding in addition to some funds that were appropriated to the UNC System and distributed to the system institutions. Given the limited wealth and resources at the university, this support is an important stabilizing element for ECSU to weather the coronavirus outbreak. In addition the support and oversight from the UNC System remain an important governance consideration for ECSU.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates expectations for increasing student demand, including enrollment growth for fall 2020. The stable outlook also reflects expectations for sustained improvement in operating performance and improved liquidity in fiscal 2020. The stable outlook is predicated on the expected timely completion of construction and USDA financing for student housing debt at the university's foundation. The rating also incorporates our base case assumption that classes and uses of auxiliary services will resume on campus this fall.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued improvement in student demand, driving further revenue growth

- Significant increase in wealth and unrestricted liquidity

- Sustained material improvement in operating performance

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant operational and financial disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak, including decreasing financial support from the state of North Carolina

- Decline in unrestricted liquidity

- Inability to sustain improvements in operating performance and generate debt service coverage above 1x

- Deterioration of available revenues to pay debt service on the general revenue bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The university's outstanding general revenue bonds are unsecured obligations of the university, payable from Available Funds. Available Funds include unrestricted and adjusted unrestricted fund balances, but exclude state appropriations and student tuition payments. As of June 30, 2019, Available Funds totaled $4.1 million.

PROFILE

Elizabeth City State University is a regional public university located in Elizabeth City, NC. ECSU is one of five historically black college and universities (HBCUs) in the University of North Carolina System. In fiscal 2019, the university generated approximately $60.1 million in operating revenue, and enrolled 1,665 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of fall 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Patrick McCabe

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

