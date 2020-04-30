Moody's affirms Emaar Malls' Baa2 ratings; changes outlook to negative

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Emaar Malls PJSC's long-term issuer rating
of Baa2. Moody's has also affirmed the Baa2 rating on the
USD750 million sukuk due in 2024 issued by EMG Sukuk Limited. At
the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to negative
from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The decision to change the outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's
expectations that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the
deteriorating macroeconomic outlook for the Emirate of Dubai will lead
to an increase in leverage. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. The outbreak of coronavirus
will be a severe shock to Dubai's open economy, which will
transmit primarily through growth in key sectors such as trade,
transport and tourism and aggravating the existing structural growth challenges
that have been weighing on economic activity in recent years. Moody's
expects structurally slower real GDP growth for the Emirate of Dubai and
a deterioration of fiscal strength of the government via increasing debt
levels.
For further information on Moody's sovereign view, please refer
to Moody's research published on 27 April 2020: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1201243.
Whilst the extent of business interruptions and the further impact of
continued social distancing on shopping centres is unclear at this point,
Moody's expects Emaar Malls will have to provide concessions through
extended payment terms all the way to rent reductions to support retailers.
Moody's estimates that the company's Gross Debt to EBITDA
will increase to 2.0 -- 2.5x under the assumption of
one to three months of lost rental income in 2020 from 1.2x in
2019. Leverage is likely to recover in 2021 on the assumption that
shopping centres will gradually re-open starting May. However,
footfall in the Dubai Mall, which represents 66% of the company's
revenues and which is a tourist destination, will suffer from lower
number of tourists visiting Dubai. In addition, lower consumer
spending because of job losses and salary cuts in Dubai will lead to lower
sales for retailers which are likely to negotiate down future rent.
Moody's notes that the Dubai Mall and other malls in Dubai reopened
on 28 April 2020 after shopping centres were notified by the local authorities
that they can resume operations subject to restrictions. In line
with government guidelines, for now only 30% of the usual
footfall will be allowed in malls at any given time.
The affirmation of the Baa2 rating reflects Moody's view that Emaar
Malls remains well-positioned to withstand the weakened business
conditions thanks to its solid market position underpinned by dominant
shopping centers whose retail space is likely to be in demand from retailers
reducing the number of retail outlets in Dubai. In addition,
the affirmation reflects Emaar Malls' conservative leverage even
under conservative assumptions related to the loss of rental income and
a strong liquidity.
As of 31 December 2019, Emaar Malls had AED195 million of cash and
cash equivalents in addition to AED5.4 billion of undrawn revolving
credit facility as of 31 March 2020. There is no debt maturing
in the next 18 month and, prudently, the company will not
pay dividends for the year ended 2019. Moody's also anticipates
that Emaar Malls will delay the acquisition of the Dubai Hills mall.
The Baa2 issuer rating of Emaar Malls reflects the company's robust recurring
cash flows derived from a portfolio of mature assets that have high occupancy
rates. Emaar Malls' investment portfolio is anchored by its core
asset, Dubai Mall, which is a highly successful shopping and
entertainment destination in Dubai. The rating also incorporates
the expectation that Emaar Malls will limit its development risk by primarily
investing in projects that enhance the existing asset base or through
the acquisition of completed assets. Emaar Malls' investment property
portfolio has significant geographic and asset concentration risk,
with all of the assets located in Dubai. Although this risk is
partially mitigated by a diversified product mix and tenant base,
the substantial concentration is a rating constraint.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
There is limited potential for an upgrade in light of the negative outlook.
A stable rating outlook could result from improved macro-economic
prospects for the Emirate of Dubai and better operating conditions.
Upward rating pressure is constrained by the absence of geographic diversification
and high asset concentration to Dubai Mall.
Emaar Malls' ratings could be downgraded in case of further deterioration
in Dubai's economic environment and debt burden. A downgrade is
also likely if debt/EBITDA trends sustainably towards 4.5x.
This could be as a result of aggressive debt-funded investments,
exposure to significant development risk and high dividend to support
Emaar Properties. Failure to maintain an adequate liquidity profile
would also put pressure on the ratings.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Emaar Malls is a mall and retail development operator based in Dubai,
United Arab Emirates. The business was established in 2005 as a
limited liability company in order to develop and operate Emaar Properties'
retail business. In September 2014, Emaar Malls was established
as a public joint stock company and 15.37% of its shares
were subsequently listed on the Dubai Financial Market while Emaar Properties
PJSC retains a 84.63% stake.
