Moody's affirms Emaar Malls' Baa2 ratings; changes outlook to negative

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Emaar Malls PJSC's long-term issuer rating of Baa2. Moody's has also affirmed the Baa2 rating on the USD750 million sukuk due in 2024 issued by EMG Sukuk Limited. At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The decision to change the outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectations that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook for the Emirate of Dubai will lead to an increase in leverage. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The outbreak of coronavirus will be a severe shock to Dubai's open economy, which will transmit primarily through growth in key sectors such as trade, transport and tourism and aggravating the existing structural growth challenges that have been weighing on economic activity in recent years. Moody's expects structurally slower real GDP growth for the Emirate of Dubai and a deterioration of fiscal strength of the government via increasing debt levels.

For further information on Moody's sovereign view, please refer to Moody's research published on 27 April 2020: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1201243.

Whilst the extent of business interruptions and the further impact of continued social distancing on shopping centres is unclear at this point, Moody's expects Emaar Malls will have to provide concessions through extended payment terms all the way to rent reductions to support retailers. Moody's estimates that the company's Gross Debt to EBITDA will increase to 2.0 -- 2.5x under the assumption of one to three months of lost rental income in 2020 from 1.2x in 2019. Leverage is likely to recover in 2021 on the assumption that shopping centres will gradually re-open starting May. However, footfall in the Dubai Mall, which represents 66% of the company's revenues and which is a tourist destination, will suffer from lower number of tourists visiting Dubai. In addition, lower consumer spending because of job losses and salary cuts in Dubai will lead to lower sales for retailers which are likely to negotiate down future rent. Moody's notes that the Dubai Mall and other malls in Dubai reopened on 28 April 2020 after shopping centres were notified by the local authorities that they can resume operations subject to restrictions. In line with government guidelines, for now only 30% of the usual footfall will be allowed in malls at any given time.

The affirmation of the Baa2 rating reflects Moody's view that Emaar Malls remains well-positioned to withstand the weakened business conditions thanks to its solid market position underpinned by dominant shopping centers whose retail space is likely to be in demand from retailers reducing the number of retail outlets in Dubai. In addition, the affirmation reflects Emaar Malls' conservative leverage even under conservative assumptions related to the loss of rental income and a strong liquidity.

As of 31 December 2019, Emaar Malls had AED195 million of cash and cash equivalents in addition to AED5.4 billion of undrawn revolving credit facility as of 31 March 2020. There is no debt maturing in the next 18 month and, prudently, the company will not pay dividends for the year ended 2019. Moody's also anticipates that Emaar Malls will delay the acquisition of the Dubai Hills mall.

The Baa2 issuer rating of Emaar Malls reflects the company's robust recurring cash flows derived from a portfolio of mature assets that have high occupancy rates. Emaar Malls' investment portfolio is anchored by its core asset, Dubai Mall, which is a highly successful shopping and entertainment destination in Dubai. The rating also incorporates the expectation that Emaar Malls will limit its development risk by primarily investing in projects that enhance the existing asset base or through the acquisition of completed assets. Emaar Malls' investment property portfolio has significant geographic and asset concentration risk, with all of the assets located in Dubai. Although this risk is partially mitigated by a diversified product mix and tenant base, the substantial concentration is a rating constraint.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is limited potential for an upgrade in light of the negative outlook. A stable rating outlook could result from improved macro-economic prospects for the Emirate of Dubai and better operating conditions. Upward rating pressure is constrained by the absence of geographic diversification and high asset concentration to Dubai Mall.

Emaar Malls' ratings could be downgraded in case of further deterioration in Dubai's economic environment and debt burden. A downgrade is also likely if debt/EBITDA trends sustainably towards 4.5x. This could be as a result of aggressive debt-funded investments, exposure to significant development risk and high dividend to support Emaar Properties. Failure to maintain an adequate liquidity profile would also put pressure on the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Emaar Malls is a mall and retail development operator based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The business was established in 2005 as a limited liability company in order to develop and operate Emaar Properties' retail business. In September 2014, Emaar Malls was established as a public joint stock company and 15.37% of its shares were subsequently listed on the Dubai Financial Market while Emaar Properties PJSC retains a 84.63% stake.

The local market analyst for this rating is Lahlou Meksaoui, +971 (423) 795-22.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ekaterina Lipatova

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

