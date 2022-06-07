Moody's affirms Emaar Malls Management LLC's Baa2 ratings; changes outlook to stable from negative

Frankfurt am Main, June 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Emaar Malls Management LLC's (Emaar Malls Management or EMM) Baa2 long-term issuer rating. Moody's has also affirmed the Baa2 backed senior unsecured rating on the sukuk due in 2024 issued by EMG Sukuk Limited. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The decision to change the outlook to stable from negative reflects EMM's strong operating performance supported by the improving macroeconomic outlook for the Emirate of Dubai. In 2021 and Q1 2022, higher footfall, robust occupancy of 92% and significant recovery in tenant sales led to higher rental revenue across EMM's malls. Going forward, Moody's expects the recovery in tourism and local consumption to support healthy consumer spending growth over the next 12-18 months, which will in turn provide a boost to retail sales.

In Moody's view, in the medium to long term, recent government initiatives such as new labor laws or visas options have the potential to strengthen the United Arab Emirates' (Government of United Arab Emirates, Aa2 stable) competitiveness and attractiveness to expatriates. Moody's expects the Dubai economy to continue growing at a robust pace as the Emirate has almost fully reopened because of progress on vaccinations that allowed the authorities to ease coronavirus restrictions.

The affirmation of EMM's ratings recognizes its conservative credit metrics and good liquidity. As of 31 December 2021, adjusted net debt to EBITDA was at 1.4x, adjusted EBITDA to interest expense at 11.6x, and adjusted debt to total assets at 16.2%. Moody's expects these ratios to remain stable in the next 12-18 months.

The Baa2 issuer rating of Emaar Malls Management LLC is underpinned by the company's recurring cash flows derived from a portfolio of mature assets that have high occupancy rates. EMM's investment portfolio is anchored by its core asset, The Dubai Mall, which is a highly successful shopping and entertainment destination in Dubai. The rating also incorporates the expectation that EMM will limit its development risk by primarily investing in projects that enhance the existing asset base or through the acquisition of completed assets. EMM's investment property portfolio has significant geographic and asset concentration, with all the assets located in Dubai and The Dubai Mall accounting for 84% of rental income in 2021. This substantial concentration is a rating constraint. EMM's ratings are also constrained because it is 100% owned by Emaar Properties PJSC which is rated a notch lower.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the view that the company will maintain adjusted credit metrics in line with the Baa2 rating over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook is also in line with that of Emaar Properties PJSC because it has full control of the board and can influence EMM in all its activities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure is constrained by the absence of geographic diversification and high asset concentration to The Dubai Mall.

Emaar Malls Management's ratings could be downgraded in case of deterioration in Dubai's economic environment and debt burden. A downgrade is also likely if gross debt to EBITDA trends sustainably towards 4.5x. This could be because of aggressive debt-funded investments, exposure to significant development risk and high dividend to support Emaar Properties PJSC. Failure to maintain an adequate liquidity profile would also put pressure on the ratings. The ratings are likely to be downgraded in case of a downgrade of the Emaar Properties PJSC's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Emaar Malls Management is a mall operator based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is wholly owned by Emaar Properties PJSC. EMM's properties include malls and community-integrated retail centers. It owns The Dubai Mall (its flagship asset), Souk Al Bahar, Dubai Marina Mall and Gold & Diamond Park.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Lahlou Meksaoui, +971 (423) 795-22.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Oliver Schmitt

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

Rehan Akbar, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

