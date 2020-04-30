Moody's affirms Emaar Properties' Baa3 ratings; changes outlook to negative

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Emaar Properties PJSC's (Emaar) Baa3 long-term issuer rating. Moody's has also affirmed the Baa3 ratings on the two sukuks due in 2026 and 2029. Moody's has changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.

A complete list of rating actions can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The decision to change the outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectations that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook for the Emirate of Dubai will lead to an increase in leverage. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The outbreak of coronavirus will be a severe shock to Dubai's open economy, which will transmit primarily through growth in key sectors such as trade, transport and tourism and aggravating the existing structural growth challenges that have been weighing on economic activity in recent years. Moody's expects structurally slower real GDP growth for the Emirate of Dubai and a deterioration of fiscal strength of the government via increasing debt levels.

For further information on Moody's sovereign view, please refer to Moody's research published on 27 April 2020: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1201243.

Travel restrictions will likely weaken international demand for new residential properties in Dubai. At the same time, international investors are likely to have suffered losses from a decline in global asset prices and business disruptions which could lead to delays in collecting payments for properties sold. As of 31 December 2019, international buyers represented around 50% of Emaar Properties' investor base. Job losses and salary cuts will also result in subdued demand for properties from local buyers or for the need to renegotiate payment plans. In the property development business, Moody's does not expect a slowdown in revenue recognition because construction sites remain operational as they are exempted from coronavirus lockdown measures. Emaar Properties' revenue visibility is supported by a substantial property sales backlog of AED45.8 billion as of 31 December 2019 out of which more than AED33.7 billion is from the Dubai development projects. Moody's understands that the current percentage of cash collection across Emaar Properties' property development projects in Dubai is on average at 55% and that around 85% of units have been sold. This leads to the conclusion that a significant portion of construction costs will be covered by cash already collected. Lower interest rates as well as higher loan to value for first time buyers will support demand in the medium term but will not offset weaker consumer sentiment in the near term.

Emaar Malls, a subsidiary of the group holding the iconic Dubai Mall, will also suffer from lower tourist arrivals and lower consumer spending. Whilst the extent of business interruptions and the further impact of continued social distancing on shopping centres is unclear at this point, Moody's expects Emaar Malls will have to provide concessions through extended payment terms all the way to rent reductions to support retailers. Similarly, Emaar Properties' hospitality business will be hard hit by lower tourism in Dubai and travel restrictions despite it representing a small 5% of group revenues in 2019.

The affirmation of Emaar Properties' rating recognizes its conservative leverage and good liquidity which will help weather the weak operating environment. Moody's takes into account Emaar Properties' stated commitment to an investment-grade rating and prudent measures management has taken to reduce cost and boost liquidity. For example, on 6 April 2020 Emaar Properties sold to National Central Cooling (Tabreed) an 80% stake in its Downtown Dubai district cooling business for AED2.48 billion (USD675 million). Proceeds from the transaction will be used by Emaar Properties to settle debt. In addition, prudently, the company will not pay dividends for the year ended 2019. As a result, Moody's anticipates adjusted debt / book capitalization will increase towards 30% in 2020-2021, at the upper end of the guidance for the Baa3 rating.

Emaar Properties' Baa3 ratings reflect Moody's view that the company has built a solid business foundation and maintained a conservative financial profile over the last few years. This is due to its: (1) ownership in a portfolio of mature recurring-revenue assets that contribute about half of Emaar Properties' EBITDA; (2) substantial property sales backlog; (3) access to a sizeable land bank in Dubai primarily through strategic joint-venture partnerships with government-owned entities; and (4) strong liquidity profile.

The rating also takes into account the: (1) development and execution risks given the capital intensive nature of the business and sentiment-driven customer base; (2) concentration risks stemming from Emaar Properties generating the majority of its cash flows from Dubai; (3) limited visibility into the JV developments and the uncertainty around the timing of and access to JV profits; (4) uncertainty around the quality of investment returns from international operations where core countries such as Turkey and Egypt face economic and challenges; and (5) weak Dubai real estate market outlook.

LIQUIDITY

Emaar Properties' liquidity is good with cash balance of AED6.8 billion as of 31 December 2019 and undrawn revolving credit facilities of AED5.8 billion (as of 31 March 2020), of which AED5.4 billion is at Emaar Malls. In addition, in Q1 2020, AED3.7 billion were drawn from Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls' revolving credit facilities and placed in deposits which further increases its cash position. Emaar has also collected AED2.48 billion from the sale of an 80% stake in its Downtown Dubai district cooling business to Tabreed.

Debt maturing over the next twelve months is low at AED2.1 billion. Moody's expects negative working capital outflows on the back of delays in collecting payments for properties sold. Emaar Properties anticipates this negative trend to gradually reverse in the next three years as it will hand over units whilst collecting cash at and post-handover.

A material portion of Emaar Properties' cash is restricted as a regulatory requirement to deposit customer installments linked to development projects in escrow accounts (AED4.5 billion out of the AED6.8 billion). Nevertheless, as contractors get paid through the escrow accounts and projects get delivered, Emaar's cash profit is released from these accounts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the negative outlook there is limited prospect for a rating upgrade. A stable rating outlook could result from improved macro-economic prospects for the Emirate of Dubai and better operating conditions for the local real estate sector.

Emaar Properties' ratings could be downgraded in case of further deterioration in Dubai's economic environment and debt burden. A downgrade is also likely if the ratio of debt/book capitalization increased sustainably above 30%, debt to EBITDA trended above 3.0x and EBIT interest coverage below 6.0x. Weaker liquidity as a result of an aggressive dividend policy, higher than expected development activities, or a deteriorating trend in recurring cash flow generation, would also exert negative pressure on the ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Emaar Properties PJSC

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Emaar Sukuk Limited

....Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Emaar Properties PJSC

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

..Issuer: Emaar Sukuk Limited

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Emaar Properties, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ranks as one of the largest real estate master developers in the Gulf Council Countries (GCC) by sales and market capitalisation. Emaar Properties' main shareholder is the government of Dubai, with an approximately 29.22% stake held indirectly through Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). Emaar Properties' main subsidiaries are Emaar Malls and Emaar Development. The former owns Dubai's largest shopping centre and the latter is the development arm of the company.

The local market analyst for this rating is Lahlou Meksaoui, +971 (423) 795-22.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ekaterina Lipatova

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

