Moody's affirms Emaar Properties' Baa3 ratings; changes outlook to negative

London, 30 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Emaar Properties PJSC's (Emaar) Baa3 long-term
issuer rating. Moody's has also affirmed the Baa3 ratings
on the two sukuks due in 2026 and 2029. Moody's has changed the
rating outlook to negative from stable.
A complete list of rating actions can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The decision to change the outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's
expectations that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the
deteriorating macroeconomic outlook for the Emirate of Dubai will lead
to an increase in leverage. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. The outbreak of coronavirus
will be a severe shock to Dubai's open economy, which will
transmit primarily through growth in key sectors such as trade,
transport and tourism and aggravating the existing structural growth challenges
that have been weighing on economic activity in recent years. Moody's
expects structurally slower real GDP growth for the Emirate of Dubai and
a deterioration of fiscal strength of the government via increasing debt
levels.
For further information on Moody's sovereign view, please refer
to Moody's research published on 27 April 2020: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1201243.
Travel restrictions will likely weaken international demand for new residential
properties in Dubai. At the same time, international investors
are likely to have suffered losses from a decline in global asset prices
and business disruptions which could lead to delays in collecting payments
for properties sold. As of 31 December 2019, international
buyers represented around 50% of Emaar Properties' investor base.
Job losses and salary cuts will also result in subdued demand for properties
from local buyers or for the need to renegotiate payment plans.
In the property development business, Moody's does not expect
a slowdown in revenue recognition because construction sites remain operational
as they are exempted from coronavirus lockdown measures. Emaar
Properties' revenue visibility is supported by a substantial property
sales backlog of AED45.8 billion as of 31 December 2019 out of
which more than AED33.7 billion is from the Dubai development projects.
Moody's understands that the current percentage of cash collection
across Emaar Properties' property development projects in Dubai
is on average at 55% and that around 85% of units have been
sold. This leads to the conclusion that a significant portion of
construction costs will be covered by cash already collected. Lower
interest rates as well as higher loan to value for first time buyers will
support demand in the medium term but will not offset weaker consumer
sentiment in the near term.
Emaar Malls, a subsidiary of the group holding the iconic Dubai
Mall, will also suffer from lower tourist arrivals and lower consumer
spending. Whilst the extent of business interruptions and the further
impact of continued social distancing on shopping centres is unclear at
this point, Moody's expects Emaar Malls will have to provide
concessions through extended payment terms all the way to rent reductions
to support retailers. Similarly, Emaar Properties'
hospitality business will be hard hit by lower tourism in Dubai and travel
restrictions despite it representing a small 5% of group revenues
in 2019.
The affirmation of Emaar Properties' rating recognizes its conservative
leverage and good liquidity which will help weather the weak operating
environment. Moody's takes into account Emaar Properties'
stated commitment to an investment-grade rating and prudent measures
management has taken to reduce cost and boost liquidity. For example,
on 6 April 2020 Emaar Properties sold to National Central Cooling (Tabreed)
an 80% stake in its Downtown Dubai district cooling business for
AED2.48 billion (USD675 million). Proceeds from the transaction
will be used by Emaar Properties to settle debt. In addition,
prudently, the company will not pay dividends for the year ended
2019. As a result, Moody's anticipates adjusted debt
/ book capitalization will increase towards 30% in 2020-2021,
at the upper end of the guidance for the Baa3 rating.
Emaar Properties' Baa3 ratings reflect Moody's view that the
company has built a solid business foundation and maintained a conservative
financial profile over the last few years. This is due to its:
(1) ownership in a portfolio of mature recurring-revenue assets
that contribute about half of Emaar Properties' EBITDA; (2) substantial
property sales backlog; (3) access to a sizeable land bank in Dubai
primarily through strategic joint-venture partnerships with government-owned
entities; and (4) strong liquidity profile.
The rating also takes into account the: (1) development and execution
risks given the capital intensive nature of the business and sentiment-driven
customer base; (2) concentration risks stemming from Emaar Properties
generating the majority of its cash flows from Dubai; (3) limited
visibility into the JV developments and the uncertainty around the timing
of and access to JV profits; (4) uncertainty around the quality of
investment returns from international operations where core countries
such as Turkey and Egypt face economic and challenges; and (5) weak
Dubai real estate market outlook.
LIQUIDITY
Emaar Properties' liquidity is good with cash balance of AED6.8
billion as of 31 December 2019 and undrawn revolving credit facilities
of AED5.8 billion (as of 31 March 2020), of which AED5.4
billion is at Emaar Malls. In addition, in Q1 2020,
AED3.7 billion were drawn from Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls'
revolving credit facilities and placed in deposits which further increases
its cash position. Emaar has also collected AED2.48 billion
from the sale of an 80% stake in its Downtown Dubai district cooling
business to Tabreed.
Debt maturing over the next twelve months is low at AED2.1 billion.
Moody's expects negative working capital outflows on the back of
delays in collecting payments for properties sold. Emaar Properties
anticipates this negative trend to gradually reverse in the next three
years as it will hand over units whilst collecting cash at and post-handover.
A material portion of Emaar Properties' cash is restricted as a regulatory
requirement to deposit customer installments linked to development projects
in escrow accounts (AED4.5 billion out of the AED6.8 billion).
Nevertheless, as contractors get paid through the escrow accounts
and projects get delivered, Emaar's cash profit is released from
these accounts.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
In light of the negative outlook there is limited prospect for a rating
upgrade. A stable rating outlook could result from improved macro-economic
prospects for the Emirate of Dubai and better operating conditions for
the local real estate sector.
Emaar Properties' ratings could be downgraded in case of further
deterioration in Dubai's economic environment and debt burden.
A downgrade is also likely if the ratio of debt/book capitalization increased
sustainably above 30%, debt to EBITDA trended above 3.0x
and EBIT interest coverage below 6.0x. Weaker liquidity
as a result of an aggressive dividend policy, higher than expected
development activities, or a deteriorating trend in recurring cash
flow generation, would also exert negative pressure on the ratings.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Emaar Properties PJSC
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: Emaar Sukuk Limited
....Senior Unsecured MTN, Affirmed (P)Baa3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Emaar Properties PJSC
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: Emaar Sukuk Limited
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Emaar Properties, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates,
ranks as one of the largest real estate master developers in the Gulf
Council Countries (GCC) by sales and market capitalisation. Emaar
Properties' main shareholder is the government of Dubai, with an
approximately 29.22% stake held indirectly through Investment
Corporation of Dubai (ICD). Emaar Properties' main subsidiaries
are Emaar Malls and Emaar Development. The former owns Dubai's
largest shopping centre and the latter is the development arm of the company.
The local market analyst for this rating is Lahlou Meksaoui, +971
(423) 795-22.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ekaterina Lipatova
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454