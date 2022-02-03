Moody's affirms Embraer's Ba2 ratings; changes outlook to stable from negative

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Embraer S.A. (Embraer)'s Ba2 corporate family
rating and senior unsecured debt rating, and the Ba2 ratings of
the senior unsecured notes issued by Embraer Overseas Limited and Embraer
Netherlands Finance BV and guaranteed by Embraer. The outlook for
all ratings was changed to stable from negative.
Ratings affirmed:
Issuer: Embraer S.A.
Corporate Family Rating: Ba2
$500 million global senior notes due 2022: Ba2
Issuer: Embraer Netherlands Finance BV
$1,000 million Gtd global senior notes due 2025 guaranteed
by Embraer S.A.: Ba2
Issuer: Embraer Overseas Limited
$540.52 million Gtd global senior notes due 2023 guaranteed
by Embraer S.A.: Ba2
Outlook actions:
Issuer: Embraer S.A.
Outlook changed to Stable from Negative
Issuer: Embraer Netherlands Finance BV
Outlook changed to Stable from Negative
Issuer: Embraer Overseas Limited
Outlook changed to Stable from Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in Embraer's rating outlook to stable from negative reflects
(i) the ongoing improvement in credit metrics related to a gradual recovery
in market conditions, operating performance and backlog, and
(ii) the improvement in the company's liquidity position following
the recent asset sale in Portugal, the initiatives to reduce cash
burn and the business combination and subsequent IPO of the eVTOL business
EVE Holding, Inc. (EVE), all of which mitigates the
risks that could trigger a negative rating action in the short term.
Moody's expects that Embraer's adjusted gross leverage will
decline to 7x-6x by year-end 2022 and to 6x-5x in
2023, from around 9x in 2021 and 19.1x in 2020, when
credit metrics were hurt by lower deliveries related to the pandemic and
the additional debt raised by the company to cover cash needs.
The recovery will come on the back of higher deliveries of aircrafts in
the commercial segment, firm demand for services and support agreements,
executive jets, and higher profitability in the defense and security
business with the beginning of commercialization of the KC-390
aircraft. Despite potential volatility in existing contracts with
the Brazilian government, Embraer's backlog will continue
to grow with additional orders in the commercial aviation segment,
as illustrated by the recently announced agreement with Azorra for up
to 50 E190-E2 or E195-E2 aircrafts worth $3.9
billion based on list prices, of which $1.6 billion
is firmly committed.
The company's liquidity profile will also improve with proceeds
from asset sales and the expected inflow related to the business combination
of EVE in 2022, which will help to reduce net leverage ratios to
below 3x in 2022-23, from around 4x in 2021. Embraer's
cash flows will also benefit from its strategy to reduce cash burn through
efficiency gains, such as better inventory management, reduction
in the production cycle of aircraft by more than 35% by 2022,
and the optimization of investments to respond to market the conditions,
as illustrated by the postponement of the 175-E2 jet entrance to
2024 from 2022 because of the pilot contract scope clause limitations
in the United States.
Such milestones will help abate liquidity risks coming from the capital
intensity of its business and the development costs of the new eVTOLs
business and investments needed to comply with new service agreements
-- which require less employed capital than the jet business --,
freeing up cash for debt reduction and a faster recovery in gross leverage
ratios. Lower cash needs will also support the maintenance of adequate
net leverage ratios during the volatile recovery in the company's
commercial aircraft business.
Embraer's Ba2 rating continue to reflect its solid position as a
leading regional jet maker and its reputation as a reliable airplane producer,
bolstered by its good liquidity derived from large cash balances and a
manageable debt maturity profile. The Ba2 rating also takes into
consideration the fact that funding from Brazilian public banks would
be available, if needed. In Moody's view, Embraer
is still a strategic asset to the Government of Brazil (Ba2 stable),
which owns a golden share in Embraer with veto rights.
At the same time, the cyclical nature of the aviation business and
increasing competition constrain Embraer's rating, particularly
given the significant investments required on an ongoing basis to keep
up with evolving customer needs. The company's high financial leverage
coming from working capital pressure and high investments, exacerbated
by significant earnings and cash flow erosion during the pandemic,
is an additional rating constraint that is partially mitigated by adequate
net leverage ratios. Embraer's financial performance and balance
sheet were severely hit by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand
for new commercial and business aircraft in 2020, with a more sustained
recovery likely only in 2022-23.
LIQUIDITY
Embraer's good liquidity is an important factor underpinning its rating.
The company has consistently maintained a high cash balance, matching
the level of its outstanding debt, except in 2020, when net
leverage increased because of the additional debt raised during the pandemic
and the cash burn posted during the crisis. As of the end of September
2021, the company's cash on hand and short-term investments
of BRL13.3 billion were enough to cover all its debt maturities
through 2024. Moody's expects Embraer to continue to proactively
pursue liability management initiatives to lengthen its debt tenor and
reduce debt cost, thus preserving its liquidity profile.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Embraer's
credit metrics will continue to recover through 2023 and that the company
will maintain its good liquidity to mitigate risks related to the volatility
in market conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure is unlikely until Embraer's credit metrics
and free cash flow generation recovers sustainably from the pandemic slump.
Quantitively, an upgrade would require positive free cash flow generation
on a sustained basis, and net leverage ratios strengthening to pre-pandemic
levels of around 2-3x. The maintenance of a strong liquidity
profile and of conservative financial policies would also be required
for an upgrade.
Expectations of deeper and longer declines in demand for new aircraft
as a result of the pandemic, particularly if not matched by additional
sources of liquidity, could result in a rating downgrade.
A downgrade could also result from wider liquidity concerns, for
instance because of cost inflexibility, or from clear expectations
that the company will not be able to maintain financial metrics compatible
with a Ba2 rating following the pandemic with gross adjusted leverage
above 5x and retained cash flow/net debt below 15% on a sustained
basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Embraer is a leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats,
with a growing defense and security segment, and a line of business
jets, including new types for the medium-sized and super-medium-sized
segments. Founded in 1969 by the Brazilian federal government and
privatized in 1994, Embraer is headquartered in São Jose
dos Campos, Brazil. In the 12 months that ended September
2021, the company reported net revenue of BRL25.2 billion
($4.6 billion) with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.8%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
