Moody's affirms Empresa Electrica Cochrane SpA's Ba1 rating; changes outlook to stable

New York, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Ba1 senior secured rating of the 2027 notes issued by Empresa Electrica Cochrane SpA (Cochrane) and changed its outlook to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Cochrane's Ba1 and the outlook stabilization reflect our view that the project's counterparty risk remains adequate for the rating. Cochrane's Ba1 rating is driven by the robust terms of its availability-based Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) that include termination clauses and capacity payments that underpin the project's ability to service the debt and maintain a Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) of at least 1.40x for the life of the transaction. Cochrane's Ba1 rating, is constrained by the weighted average credit quality of the PPA counterparties, including Sierra Gorda SCM (SG; 52% of the load), Quebrada Blanca S.A. expansion (QB2; 25% of the load) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM; Baa1 stable; 23% of the load).

In April 2021, the release of the financial support provided by the shareholders of Cochrane's offtaker to Sierra Gorda SCM (Sierra Gorda) under the PPA weakened the project's counterparty risk and triggered the negative outlook on Cochrane's ratings. However, today's rating action factors Moody's perception of an improvement in the financial profile of this mining company over the last 12 months, as well as completion of the change in its ownership structure after the acquisition of a 45% minority interest by South32 Limited (Baa1 stable) for a purchase price of $1.4 billion at the end of February 2022. Today's action also considers the outlook stabilization of the power project's off-taker Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (Baa1 stable) in September 2021, reflecting its improved financial performance and adequate liquidity. In addition, today's rating action is also predicated on the expectation that QB2's standalone credit quality will be near to the rating of its majority shareholder, Teck Resources Limited (Baa3 stable) upon the release of its shareholders' guarantees that we currently anticipate will occur by year-end 2023.

Cochrane's Ba1 rating is tempered by its exposure to carbon transition risk owing to its coal-fired generation operations, although its long-term contracted operations and the fully amortizing nature of the 144Reg(A) notes help to mitigate this risk. The project's aggressive cash distributions and lack of typical project finance features (including a Debt Service Reserve Account) also temper our view of Cochrane's credit quality. That said, Cochrane's parent company, AES Andes S.A. (Baa3 stable), has committed to maintain a cash balance of $20-$25 million at all times to support Cochrane's liquidity. The credit is also tempered by some uncertainty around the plant's future in the aftermath of AES Corporation's (The) (AES, Baa3 stable) accelerated decarbonization goals. AES intends to exit all coal-fired generation operations by year-end 2025 through the retirement, fuel conversions or sale of its subsidiaries' plants. Moody's assumes that Cochrane will remain one of the last coal-fired plants within the AES group's fleet, owing to the limited prospects of an early retirement before the notes maturity given the reliability challenges of the Chilean power system amid the growing penetration of renewables. Also, Cochrane remains important in AES Andes' Greentegra strategy. Mitigating the risk of AES Andes' selling its ownership interest in Cochrane, are the notes change of control provision that would trigger an early redemption of the 144Reg(A) notes at 101% with the remaining balance of these notes expected to aggregate $285 million at year-end 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A downgrade of Cochrane is likely if Moody's sees deterioration in the offtakers' credit quality, leading to a weighted average counterparty risk that is weakly positioned for the Ba1 rating. For example, if Sierra Gorda's financial performance does not sustain significant improvement or if the release of QB2's guarantees result in weaker than anticipated standalone credit quality.

Negative pressure on the rating will also be considered if Moody's sees a higher than anticipated risk for Cochrane's exposure to carbon transition, a more aggressive cash distribution policy or additional changes to its ownership and capital structure that translate into unexpected negative consequences on the issuer's ability to service debt on time. Quantitatively, a downgrade will be consider if the project's DSCR (Moody's-calculated) falls below 1.4x, on a sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

An upgrade of the rating is possible if we perceive that Cochrane's weighted average counterparty risk improves significantly along with a material improvement in the financial credit metrics, including a DSCR above 1.8x, on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Cochrane, is a privately held joint-stock special purpose vehicle organized under the laws of the Republic of Chile. Its indirect shareholders are AES Andes S.A. (57%; Baa3 stable), the Investment Fund TIF Inversiones SpA (3%), owned by Toesca Infraestructura II Fondo de Inversión, as well as DE Cochrane SpA, subsidiary of Daelin Energy Co. Cochrane owns and operates a 550 MW (gross) coal-fired generation facility in Chile (A1 negative). Cochrane's three offtakers are: (i) SQM (Baa1, stable; 110MW); (ii) Sierra Gorda (unrated; 251MW) and (iii) QB2 (unrated: 122 MW). QB2's obligations remain guaranteed by its main shareholders, that is by Teck Resources Limited (Baa3 stable; two-thirds) along with Sumitomo and SMM (total: one-third).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Natividad Martel

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

