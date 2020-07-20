Moody's affirms Encompass Health's Ba3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the ratings of Encompass Heath Corp. ("Encompass"), including the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating. The rating agency also affirmed the Baa3 ratings on Encompass' senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan, and the B1 ratings on the existing unsecured notes. There is no change to the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook is stable.

The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation for relatively resilient volume trends across Encompass' inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF), home health, and hospice businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The affirmation also indicates Encompass' social risk, reflective of its high Medicare payer concentration and the ongoing risk of future Medicare reimbursement cuts to inpatient rehabilitation and home health services. Finally, the affirmation reflects favorable governance considerations, given that Encompass' financial policies are more conservative than most of its hospital peers, with adjusted debt/EBITDA generally maintained below 4.0 times.

Ratings affirmed:

Encompass Health Corp.

Corporate Family Rating at Ba3

Probability of Default Rating at Ba3-PD

Senior secured revolving credit facility expiring 2024 at Baa3 (LGD1)

Senior secured term loan due 2024 at Baa3 (LGD1)

Unsecured notes due 2023 at B1 (LGD4)

Unsecured notes due 2024 at B1 (LGD4)

Unsecured notes due 2025 at B1 (LGD4)

Unsecured notes due 2028 at B1 (LGD4)

Unsecured notes due 2030 at B1 (LGD4)

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Encompass Health's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high exposure to Medicare reimbursement and the potential for adverse changes to Medicare rates for the company's services. Moody's believes that reimbursement for post-acute services could evolve in a way that would pressure Encompass' margins. That said, Encompass has been making significant investments in IT and data analytics that Moody's believes will help it gain operating and cost efficiencies. This will better position Encompass to absorb potential pressures associated with an evolving post-acute reimbursement landscape. The Ba3 CFR also reflects the company's considerable scale in the inpatient rehabilitation (IRF) sector and good geographic diversification. Given the near-term coronavirus headwinds, Moody's expects that Encompass' financial leverage will be temporarily elevated prior to debt/EBITDA declining to around 4 times during the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Encompass will maintain solid credit metrics but will also remain highly reliant on Medicare and vulnerable to potential reimbursement changes.

Moody's expects that the company's operating performance will be moderately affected by the coronavirus outbreak, albeit much less so than acute care hospitals. Acute care hospitals across the US have postponed or canceled non-essential elective surgical procedures and experienced significant volume declines in their emergency rooms. While the vast majority of patients in IRFs are recovering from severe medical conditions, such as strokes (as opposed to elective surgeries), the lower acute care hospital volumes have in turn resulted in lower volumes at Encompass' IRFs to some degree. Further, reduced access to assisted living facilities that had been in lockdown caused Encompass' home health admissions to decline and challenged Encompass' ability to provide in-person care to existing home health patients. Shelter at home orders also likely delayed the onset of new hospice admissions. From a governance perspective, the company operates with moderate financial policies, particularly relative to its rated peers.

The company's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects its very good liquidity, supported by stable, strong free cash flow and significant availability under its revolver.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens or if liquidity declines significantly, or if Moody's expects adverse developments in Medicare reimbursement for IRFs or home health/hospice. Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Encompass is expected to sustain debt/EBITDA above 4 times.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's debt/EBITDA approaches 3 times. Greater levels of business diversity or increased visibility into prolonged stability of Medicare reimbursement for key business lines could also support an upgrade.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Encompass Health Corporation is the largest operator of inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Encompass also provides home health and hospice services. Revenues are approximately $4.7 billion.

