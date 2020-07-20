Moody's affirms Encompass Health's Ba3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the ratings of Encompass
Heath Corp. ("Encompass"), including the Ba3 Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating. The
rating agency also affirmed the Baa3 ratings on Encompass' senior
secured revolving credit facility and term loan, and the B1 ratings
on the existing unsecured notes. There is no change to the SGL-1
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook is stable.
The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation for relatively resilient
volume trends across Encompass' inpatient rehabilitation facility
(IRF), home health, and hospice businesses as the COVID-19
pandemic continues. The affirmation also indicates Encompass'
social risk, reflective of its high Medicare payer concentration
and the ongoing risk of future Medicare reimbursement cuts to inpatient
rehabilitation and home health services. Finally, the affirmation
reflects favorable governance considerations, given that Encompass'
financial policies are more conservative than most of its hospital peers,
with adjusted debt/EBITDA generally maintained below 4.0 times.
Ratings affirmed:
Encompass Health Corp.
Corporate Family Rating at Ba3
Probability of Default Rating at Ba3-PD
Senior secured revolving credit facility expiring 2024 at Baa3 (LGD1)
Senior secured term loan due 2024 at Baa3 (LGD1)
Unsecured notes due 2023 at B1 (LGD4)
Unsecured notes due 2024 at B1 (LGD4)
Unsecured notes due 2025 at B1 (LGD4)
Unsecured notes due 2028 at B1 (LGD4)
Unsecured notes due 2030 at B1 (LGD4)
The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Encompass Health's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's
high exposure to Medicare reimbursement and the potential for adverse
changes to Medicare rates for the company's services. Moody's believes
that reimbursement for post-acute services could evolve in a way
that would pressure Encompass' margins. That said, Encompass
has been making significant investments in IT and data analytics that
Moody's believes will help it gain operating and cost efficiencies.
This will better position Encompass to absorb potential pressures associated
with an evolving post-acute reimbursement landscape. The
Ba3 CFR also reflects the company's considerable scale in the inpatient
rehabilitation (IRF) sector and good geographic diversification.
Given the near-term coronavirus headwinds, Moody's expects
that Encompass' financial leverage will be temporarily elevated
prior to debt/EBITDA declining to around 4 times during the next 12-18
months.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Encompass will maintain
solid credit metrics but will also remain highly reliant on Medicare and
vulnerable to potential reimbursement changes.
Moody's expects that the company's operating performance will be moderately
affected by the coronavirus outbreak, albeit much less so than acute
care hospitals. Acute care hospitals across the US have postponed
or canceled non-essential elective surgical procedures and experienced
significant volume declines in their emergency rooms. While the
vast majority of patients in IRFs are recovering from severe medical conditions,
such as strokes (as opposed to elective surgeries), the lower acute
care hospital volumes have in turn resulted in lower volumes at Encompass'
IRFs to some degree. Further, reduced access to assisted
living facilities that had been in lockdown caused Encompass' home health
admissions to decline and challenged Encompass' ability to provide in-person
care to existing home health patients. Shelter at home orders also
likely delayed the onset of new hospice admissions. From a governance
perspective, the company operates with moderate financial policies,
particularly relative to its rated peers.
The company's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects
its very good liquidity, supported by stable, strong free
cash flow and significant availability under its revolver.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens or if
liquidity declines significantly, or if Moody's expects adverse
developments in Medicare reimbursement for IRFs or home health/hospice.
Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Encompass is expected to
sustain debt/EBITDA above 4 times.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company's debt/EBITDA approaches
3 times. Greater levels of business diversity or increased visibility
into prolonged stability of Medicare reimbursement for key business lines
could also support an upgrade.
Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Encompass Health Corporation
is the largest operator of inpatient rehabilitation facilities.
Encompass also provides home health and hospice services. Revenues
are approximately $4.7 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Kanarek, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
