Moody's affirms Energa's Baa2 rating; outlook changed to positive

Paris, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating of Energa S.A. (Energa). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 backed senior unsecured rating and the (P)Baa2 guaranteed senior unsecured EMTN program of Energa Finance AB (publ). The outlook on both Energa and Energa Finance AB (publ) has been changed to positive from stable.

The rating action follows the upgrade of the rating of Energa's majority owner, the listed Polish integrated oil and gas group Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. (PKN ORLEN), to A3 with a stable outlook. The upgrade of PKN ORLEN's rating was mainly driven by its merger with Poland's dominant natural gas company Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe I Gazownictwo S.A. (PGNiG, Baa2 stable). For further information, please refer to Moody's press release dated 27 October 2022 (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_470707).

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL470813 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on Energa reflects Moody's views that the improved credit quality of its owner, PKN ORLEN, will also stand to benefit Energa as the two companies further integrate.

PKN ORLEN is currently Energa's majority shareholder as it holds more than 90% of its shares; and it aims for a full delisting. PKN ORLEN's acquisition strategy has led to a strongly improved diversification and scale enhancement, and thus of a strengthening of its support capabilities for Energa. Pro-forma for the integration of PGNiG and Grupa Lotos S.A. (merger closed on 1 August 2022), PKN ORLEN's leverage was 0.8x as of June 2022. In addition, after successful completion of several domestic takeovers, PKN ORLEN's strategic importance for the Polish government has been strengthened as the company will be a key vehicle for Polish energy policy. This has led Moody's to review its assumption of support to PKN ORLEN from the Government of Poland (A2 stable) to strong from moderate under Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 (GRI methodology). Following the completion of the merger with PGNiG, the Polish State Treasury will hold a 49% stake in the enlarged group.

The credit quality of PKN ORLEN is a key driver for that of Energa, which in Moody's view cushions the higher leverage of Energa itself. The positive outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Energa will continue to be integrated into the wider PKN ORLEN group, as demonstrated by Energa's access to a credit facility from its parent company to support its liquidity and capital contributions to finance the joint CCGT projects. However, the rating agency considers that there still continues to be some uncertainties around further integration.

RATIONALE FOR RATING AFFIRMATION

Energa's Baa2 ratings continue to reflect (1) the company's overall low business risk profile, given that the major share of the company's earnings (around 84% of group EBITDA in 2021) stems from regulated electricity distribution network activities, which benefit from a monopoly position in their geographic area and receive revenues that are set under a relatively well-established regulatory framework; and (2) a good liquidity position.

These positives are balanced by (1) the higher business risk profile of Energa's power generation and energy supply businesses which are exposed to volume and commodity price risks; and (2) execution risks related to a sizeable PLN31.5 billion investment program over 2021-30, which will increase financial leverage. Moody's expects that Energa's business mix will over time tilt more towards generation – which has a higher business risk than distribution - as the company executes its planned investment program.

LIQUIDITY

At the end of June 2022, Energa's liquidity profile was good and supported by PLN440 million of unrestricted cash. In addition, the company had access to PLN3,553 million of unused committed bank facilities and a PLN250 million intragroup facility funded by PKN ORLEN.

Energa's liquidity could come under pressure as a result of the company's investment plans. However, Moody's believes that (1) the company's long-standing relationship with its lenders and current contracts; (2) its good access to the domestic banking system; and (3) the solid credit quality of its majority owner will mitigate this risk and ensures Energa's continuing access to adequate liquidity sources.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if there was further evidence of deeper integration into PKN ORLEN, which would benefit Energa's credit quality.

Conversely, the ratings could come under negative pressure if (1) PKN ORLEN's rating was downgraded or its standalone credit quality deteriorated significantly; (2) the integration of Energa into PKN ORLEN group appeared to have a material adverse effect on its credit profile; or (3) Energa's credit metrics on a stand-alone basis were to deteriorate markedly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Gdansk, Energa S.A. is the third largest distribution grid operator in Poland and supplies around 3.2 million customers with electricity. The company owns and operates thermal plants and renewable installations with an installed capacity of around 1.39 gigawatt. In the first half of 2022 per end of June, Energa reported total revenues of PLN9,517 million and adjusted EBITDA of PLN1,977 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL470813 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

