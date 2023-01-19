Moody's affirms Energizer's B1 CFR; changes outlook to negative

New York, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer") B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). At the same time, Moody's affirmed the Ba1 ratings on the company's senior secured first lien term loan due 2027 and senior secured first lien revolving credit facility due 2025 and affirmed the B2 rating on the senior unsecured notes. Energizer's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged. The outlook was changed to negative.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Energizer's operating performance will recover meaningfully over the next two years. Improvement to margins and free cash flow will position management to execute on its de-leveraging plan and strengthen credit metrics. Elevated input costs will continue to pressure earnings, but Moody's expects targeted pricing actions, additional investments in operational efficiencies and cost reductions ("Project Momentum"), and moderation to input costs through the second half of the year to support margins and offset volume headwinds. Moody's forecasts debt-to-EBITDA leverage to decline to around 6x in 2023 and 5.5x in 2024, which leverage level is in-line with the upper range of Moody's expectations for the rating given the operating profile. Moody's expects free cash flow after dividends exceeding $200 million in fiscal 2023 and 2024 to go towards reducing the debt, reflective of management's current focus on debt paydown. However, Energizer does not have a formal leverage target and financial policy is aggressive, including large debt funded M&A as part of the company's diversification strategy and shareholder distributions including a sizable dividend and share repurchases. Overall, Moody's sees the business tracking in a positive direction. Very good liquidity provides the company flexibility to execute on its operating and deleveraging strategies. Liquidity is bolstered by $205 million of cash on hand and $492 million of available capacity on the company's $500 million revolving credit facility that expires in December 2025. Improvement in free cash flow should facilitate debt paydown.

The change to a negative outlook captures the elevated risk that leverage remains very high and that it will likely take several years to restore leverage to a range expected for the rating even with the projected improvement in fiscal 2023 and 2024. Less EBITDA margin improvement than anticipated due to continued cost pressures or a weakening demand environment could slow deleveraging progress, particularly if Project Momentum cost savings are lower than expected. Volume declines that are not offset through pricing or if the working capital reduction is less than anticipated could also limit free cashflow generation resulting in lower-than-expected debt reduction.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Energizer Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Energizer Gamma Acquisition B.V.

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Energizer Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Energizer Gamma Acquisition B.V.

....Outlook, Assigned Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Energizer's B1 CFR reflects the company's very high leverage following large debt funded acquisitions and recent earnings weakness. Acquisitions result from Energizer's strategy to diversify away from the disposable battery category which is facing slow long-term erosion although the category benefited from outsized demand for battery operated devices during the coronavirus pandemic. The high leverage is also a function of a lower EBITDA margin due to elevated costs for raw materials, labor, freight, and FX. Margin pressure is being compounded by inefficiencies in the company's supply chains that Energizer has worked hard to address through multiple restructuring and efficiency initiatives. Energizer's credit profile is supported by its leading market position in the single use and specialized battery market, its portfolio of well-known brands in the battery and consumer car maintenance segments, historically solid operating cash flow and EBITDA margin, and very good liquidity.

Moody's expects leverage to decline from 6.9x as of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 to around 5.5x by fiscal year end 2024 led by investments into supply chain improvement, analytics and cost reductions, additional pricing initiatives, and expected moderation of input costs into the latter half of 2023. However, the company's financial policy remains a risk despite management's current focus on reducing debt. Failure to reduce debt levels, especially if earnings and cash flows do not recover as expected, could slow deleveraging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the elevated risk that leverage remains very high because of slower than anticipated EBITDA margin improvement, lower-than-expected debt reduction funded from free cash flow, as well as the potential for acquisitions and share repurchases.

An upgrade would require consistent operational performance including stable organic revenue growth, and a higher EBITDA margins that leads to sustained debt to EBITDA below 4.5x and consistently stronger free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if Energizer does not generate material improvement in the EBITDA margin and free cash flow in the next 12-18 months, or if the company does repay debt such that debt to EBITDA is likely to remain elevated above 5.5x. A deterioration of liquidity, or the company engages in acquisitions or share repurchases prior to reducing leverage could also lead to a downgrade.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE FACTORS

Energizer Holdings, Inc's ESG Credit Impact Score (CIS-4) reflects ESG factors as having a highly negative impact on the current rating. Aggressive financial strategy is a key driver of the governance factor and overall ESG Credit Impact Score though environmental and social components are also contributing factors. Moody's views Energizer's diversification strategy away from its traditional battery business as a positive, though thus far this has exhibited aggressive features on the financial side including leveraging acquisitions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufactures and markets batteries, lighting products, car fragrance and appearance, and engine additives around the world. The product portfolio includes household batteries, specialty batteries, portable lighting equipment and various car fragrance dispensing systems. Some key brands include Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, and ArmorAll. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, the publicly-traded company generates roughly $3.0 billion in annual revenues.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mike Frenklakh, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

