Moody's affirms Energy Transfer's Baa3 rating; outlook changed to positive

New York, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed Energy Transfer LP's (ET) outlook to positive from stable. Moody's also affirmed ET's Baa3 senior unsecured notes, its Ba1 junior subordinated notes rating, its Ba2 Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred rating and its P-3 short term rating.

The outlook action reflects the good prospect for continued debt reduction and improved leverage metrics resulting from ET's strong free cash flow generation. Reduced growth spending over the past few years has allowed ET to repay debt while its all-stock acquisition of Enable Midstream Partners, LP has provided significant volumetric growth. Strong demand across Energy Transfer's network throughout 2022 and likely into 2023 underpin improved earnings and cash flow and provide ET the opportunity to reach its leverage target of 4.0x - 4.5x during 2023.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Energy Transfer LP

.... Issuer Rating , Affirmed Baa3

....Junior Subordinated Notes, Affirmed Ba1

....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock, Affirmed Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures , Affirmed Baa3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debentures , Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Energy Transfer LP

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ET's Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings are supported by its very large consolidated and geographically diversified asset base comprised of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids pipeline services and storage, and largely fee-based natural gas midstream gathering and processing operations. ET, though its operating subsidiaries, ranks among the largest publicly traded midstream master limited partnerships (MLP) in terms of its size, geographic reach and the operational diversification of its businesses. ET also holds the general partnership interest and common units in Sunoco LP (SUN, Ba2 stable) and USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC, B1 stable), further adding to overall operational diversity. ET's $105 billion midstream asset base generates a largely fee-based cash flow stream.

Growth spending has slowed to around $2 billion per year following a decade of explosive growth through acquisitions and capital investment. In several years prior to 2021, ET spent in excess of $5 billion annually in pursuit of large infrastructure projects such as the Rover, Dakota Access and Mariner East pipelines. Reduced spending is a sector-wide phenomenon and a reflection of diminished opportunity as the shale boom has matured. However, ET has a good inventory of attractive growth opportunities of varying sizes that largely complement or expand its existing footprint. Of particular note is the Lake Charles LNG export project, which would likely take four years to construct and cost $10 billion or perhaps more. If ET proceeds with the Lake Charles project, Moody's assumes the company would sell down its interest to a 25% to 50% level while maintaining operatorship to limit the capital spending and potential leverage burden. Final investment decision is expected on Lake Charles in 2023.

ET's pace of acquisitions has moderated in recent years, though the company remains engaged on the M&A front. The Enable Midstream Partners, LP acquisition in late 2021 provided a lot of overlap with ET's existing operations in the Midcontinent and the Gulf Coast, which has not only provided volumetric growth but also enhanced commercial opportunities. Moody's expects ET to remain acquisitive and that larger deals will be stock-for-stock transactions, as the Enable purchase was.

Consistent debt reduction throughout 2021 and 2022 alongside solid EBITDA growth has allowed ET to improve reported leverage from 5.6x at year-end 2020 to 4.2x at September 30, 2022, including Moody's standard debt adjustments. The company has reduced debt by $4 billion since the end of 2020 -- despite assuming more than $4 billion in the Enable acquisition – and intends to reduce debt further in 2023. ET has a history of consistent support for its investment grade rating, most recently evidenced by its 50% distribution cut in October 2020. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021 ET has been increasing its distribution 15% quarterly to restore it to its pre-cut level. Moody's views the distribution increases as manageable even with the company's debt reduction targets given the amount of free cash flow ET is generating.

ET's improving financial profile provides greater reliance to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While the financial performance ET will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.

Moody's views ET to be in a good liquidity position through 2023, enhanced by strong free cash flow generation, which Moody's assumes will at least in part fund the repayment of debt. ET has guided 2022's growth capital spending of $1.95 billion, up more than 20% from 2021 levels but well below the years leading up to last year when the company would spend $3 billion to $5 billion annually on growth. At September 30, 2022 $2.65 billion was utilized under ET's $5.0 billion revolving credit facility, of which $825 million consisted of commercial paper. The revolver expires in April 2027. ET has $3.25 billion of maturities coming due in 2023, which we expect the company to handle via a mix of refinancing and repayment.

The outlook is positive reflecting the potential for continued debt reduction over the next 12 to 18 months and an improving capital structure that can comfortably sustain leverage below 4.5x, including Moody's standard debt adjustments. Should ET reach this level and sell down its interest in its Lake Charles LNG project to below 50% (if it decides to proceed), ratings would likely be upgraded.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA (proportionately consolidated) drops below 4.5x with strong distribution coverage remaining intact. An upgrade is also dependent on ET selling down to below a 50% holding of its Lake Charles LNG export facility, if it decides to proceed with the project. ET's rating could be downgraded should debt/EBITDA rise to and remain above 5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Energy Transfer LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and owns and operates a broad array of midstream energy assets.

