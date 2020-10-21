Moody's affirms EnergySolutions' ratings with senior secured and CFR at B3; outlook to stable

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed EnergySolutions, LLC's (EnergySolutions) corporate family rating (CFR) at B3, the Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD and the senior secured first-lien ratings at B3 while changing the outlook to stable from negative.

The affirmations and change in outlook reflect meaningful progress, after a lengthy delay, on the large San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) project, supporting Moody's expectations for earnings, cash flow and overall liquidity to continue improving through 2021. Additionally, work on the Three Mile Island 2 (TMI2) D&D project is anticipated to commence in 2021, creating sizable project overlap (SONGS, Fort Calhoun and TMI2) that should strengthen credit metrics over the next couple of years. EnergySolutions is also well positioned to receive Class A waste for disposal from ongoing D&D projects managed by competitors.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect EnergySolutions' leading position in the nuclear waste disposal industry, unique high-value assets and technical expertise handling/servicing hazardous waste materials such that the company will benefit from nuclear plant decommissioning projects. With up to 14 nuclear plants expected to go offline within the next couple of years and approximately 30 reactors at-risk over the next 10 years, the company is expected to capture at least a portion of revenue from these projects. At a minimum, there is a high likelihood that incremental Class A radioactive waste will be directed to the company's Clive, Utah landfill though the timing, and progress, of these projects are difficult to predict.

Offsetting these strengths is uneven performance driven by the volatility of project work, historically weak liquidity highlighted by negative free cash flow, the small scale due to reliance on a low-volume, specialty waste industry and the susceptibility of D&D projects to experience indefinite delays or deferrals, as was the case with SONGS. EnergySolutions is exposed to considerable performance risk, some of which is not under its control, because of the large size and high visibility of nuclear decommissioning projects.

Liquidity, after bottoming in the second quarter of 2020, improved sharply in the third quarter, in part due to disposal of the Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) for SONGS. Earnings and cash flow are expected to gradually climb through 2021, driven by steady activity at the SONGS and Fort Calhoun projects, supplemented by an extended ramp of activity at TMI2.

Operational waste management (processing low-level radioactive waste from ongoing nuclear operations/activities) is expected to experience softness into 2021 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but Moody's anticipates this to be deferred rather than lost revenues. The pickup in D&D revenues is expected to offset the current softness in waste management, enabling leverage to fall below 5.5x by year-end 2020, lowered further in 2021 to roughly 5x. Free cash flow, which has been significantly negative in recent years, is expected to demonstrate meaningful improvement in 2020 and should eclipse $20 million in 2021.

Governance considerations acknowledge private equity ownership's propensity to take on more balance sheet risk, evidenced by the large debt-funded distribution in 2018. Outside of that transaction, Energy Capital Partners has demonstrated support to the business through backstopping letters of credit.

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectations for steady improvement in credit metrics by year-end 2021. Importantly, liquidity is expected to strengthen as D&D projects, in conjunction with the gradual rebound of operational waste volumes, will build cash and reduce reliance on the revolving credit facility.

Liquidity is adequate with Moody's expecting a run-rate cash position of at least $10 million and solid progress towards generating increasingly positive free cash flow during 2021. With improved cash flow in the third quarter of 2020, reliance on the $150 million revolving credit facility has eased with availability now expected to exceed $100 million over the next 12-18 months. There are no near-term debt maturities other than term loan amortization payments of $6.5 million per year. The revolving facility is subject to only a springing net leverage covenant to be tested if the aggregate amount of outstanding borrowings, net of a certain amount of letters of credit, exceeds a set percentage of the facility. There are no financial maintenance covenants on the term loan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with accelerated growth in margins, enabling positive free cash flow as steady activity from D&D projects overlap. Additionally, greater stability in revenues supported by a rebound, and potential increase, in operational waste volumes as well as debt-to-EBITDA approaching 5x could result in positive rating pressure. Maintenance of a solid liquidity profile sufficient to offset the potential impacts from project volatility and a more balanced financial policy would also be favorable elements for an upgrade. The ratings could be downgraded due to the inability to generate materially stronger free cash flow in 2021 or if debt-to-EBITDA approaches the mid-6x range. Deteriorating liquidity or a weaker EBITDA margin could also result in a downgrade. Finally, with headline risk always present, an extended disruption or a major accident related to radioactive material handling could also warrant a downgrade.

Moody's took the following rating actions on EnergySolutions, LLC:

- Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at B3

- Probability of Default, affirmed at B3-PD

- Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, affirmed at B3 (LGD3)

- Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, affirmed at B3 (LGD3)

Rating outlook changed to Stable from Negative

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

EnergySolutions, Inc. provides a broad range of services to the nuclear power industry including transportation, processing and disposal of low-level radioactive waste (LLRW) and clean-up and repair of

nuclear sites. With two of the four privately-owned or operated disposal sites in the US for LLRW, the company handles 90% of all domestic Class A LLRW disposal volume - the US Government is the only authorized agent for processing and disposing of high-level radioactive waste. Revenues for the latest twelve months ended June 30, 2020 were approximately $425 million.

EnergySolutions was taken private when it was purchased by funds affiliated with private equity firm Energy Capital Partners in May 2013. Energy Capital Partners remains the majority shareholder with Triartisan ES Partners, LLC holding a minority stake.

