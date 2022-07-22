Moody's affirms EnfraGen Energia Sur, S.A.U. and co-issuers debt rating; outlook stable

New York, July 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba3 Senior Secured rating assigned to the notes issued by EnfraGen Energia Sur, S.A.U. Prime Energia Chile SpA and EnfraGen Spain S.A.U. (together the "co-issuers" or "obligors"). At the same time, Moody's has withdrawn Enfragen LLC's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and assigned a Ba3 CFR to EnfraGen Finance Holdings LLC (EnfraGen or the "company"). The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: EnfraGen Finance Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: EnfraGen Energia Sur, S.A.U.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: EnfraGen LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: EnfraGen Energia Sur, S.A.U.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: EnfraGen Finance Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: EnfraGen LLC

....Outlook, Withdrawn, previously Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the CFR considers that Enfragen Finance Holdings LLC is the consolidating entity for Enfragen Energia Sur S.A.U; Prime Energia Chile SpA and EnfraGen Spain S.A.U, the three co-issuers or obligors under the senior secured notes, providing adequate financial disclosures for the ratings monitoring.

The affirmation of the notes rating, at the same level of EnfraGen's CFR, considers that despite the company's consolidated performance below original expectations in 2021, the current projections for the co-issuers in 2022-23 are in line with the scenario evaluated when the notes rating was first assigned. The weak performance in 2021 reflects the combination of the delay in construction of the company's assets in Chile and the planned acquisition of the Colombian thermal gas-fired Termovalle some months later than expected. Additionally, in-merit generation in Colombia's thermal gas-fired facility Termoflores was negatively affected by La Nina conditions during 2021/22 because the favorable hydrological conditions resulting in lower than anticipated cash flows for the company. Those were partially compensated by dry conditions in Chile that favored dispatch of power generation across non-conventional renewables and thermal plants there.

The Ba3 continues to reflect the co-issuer's well diversified operations in the power markets in three different jurisdictions in Latin America where the company operates (Government of Colombia Baa2 stable, Government of Chile A1 negative and Government of Panama Baa2 stable). The regulatory frameworks in those countries are developed, well-designed and with a track record of supportive regulations that we expect to remain largely in place over the coming years. Importantly, most of the company's future revenues will be derived from reliability and capacity charges designed to provide security to the power markets in which it operates, that are mainly dependent on highly variable energy sources (hydro and solar). Furthermore, EnfraGen's planned expansion of the Chilean operations will support the country's decarbonization plans through the penetration of solar and the accelerated retirement of coal facilities.

Nevertheless, the credit profile also incorporates the challenges that evolving market dynamics could present over a longer time horizon given EnfraGen's fuel concentration in gas and diesel (80% of Ebitda). Further expansion in the renewable space while positive, provides limited credit uplift given their expected low share within the overall business mix.The ratings are also tempered by an aggressive financing structure that entails very high leverage, little amortization of the debt over the life of the notes -via cash sweeps- and large distributions to shareholders during the initial years of the transaction. Moody's anticipates that the combined pro-forma cash interest coverage for the co-issuers measured as CFO Pre-W/C + Interest / Interest will be 1.7x and 1.9 in 2022 and 2023 respectively while CFO Pre-W/C to Debt will be 4.2% and 4.9% respectively. While cash sweeps and mandatory amortization will result in a reduction of leverage (debt to EBITDA around 5x in 2030), the total debt amortization is expected to reach only 35% of initial debt by the year 10, exposing noteholders to material refinancing risks.

Nevertheless, the ratings take into consideration the several structural protections included in the financial documents that provide enhancement to creditors, namely a six-month debt service reserve account, a one-month O&M reserve account, limitations to additional debt; limitations to business activity; restricted payments test and several cash sweep mechanisms, starting in year 3, that seek to reduce debt by 35% by the bond's maturity date.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that EnfraGen will maintain sound operations across its portfolio and stable cash flows mainly from regulated reliability and capacity charges. Specifically, we expect the co-issuers will be able to produce combined pro-forma metrics of CFO (pre working capital) to debt in the range of 3.5% to 4.5%, interest coverage above 1.5 times and positive levels of retained cash flow (RCF) although at very low levels during the first years of the transaction.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the rating because it believes it has insufficient or otherwise inadequate information to support the maintenance of the rating. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given our expectation of weak credit metrics, we see limited potential for an upgrade. However, if EnfraGen is able to reduce debt faster than expected, leading to a ratio of consolidated CFO to debt and RCF to debt higher than 8% and 5% respectively we could upgrade the ratings.

We could downgrade the ratings if the operating performance of the assets is below expectations or if an adverse market or regulatory development were to weaken EnfraGen's cash flow generation. Specifically, the obligors combined pro-forma interest coverage below 1.3 times, CFO to debt below 3%, or negative retained cash flow would lead to a downgrade of the notes rating. Also, a sizeable and unanticipated debt-financed investment of EnfraGen, could also create negative pressure on the CFR rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniela Cuan

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

