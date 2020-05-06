Moody's affirms Engineered Machinery Holdings (dba Duravant) ratings (CFR at B3); outlook stable

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Engineered Machinery Holdings, Inc.'s (dba Duravant) B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also affirmed the B2 first lien senior secured credit facilities rating and the Caa2 rating on the second-lien senior secured credit facility. The ratings outlook is stable.

"The rating affirmations reflect our expectation that Duravant will continue to generate positive free cash flow in 2020 despite the COVID-19 and macroeconomic headwinds", says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for Duravant. "In addition, with over $200 million in cash and revolving credit facility availability, the company maintains good liquidity that strengthens its ability to weather expected weakness in market conditions over the coming quarters", added Singh.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The industrial sector has been adversely affected to the shock given its sensitivity to broad market demand and sentiment. More specifically, weakness in Duravant's end markets leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Duravant of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Engineered Machinery Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6, from LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Engineered Machinery Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Duravant's B3 CFR broadly reflects the company's elevated leverage with debt-to-EBITDA of over 6.5x and inherent cyclicality of the business. Moody's expects the company's earnings to contract in 2020, which will increase leverage over 8.0x. Even so, the company's strong liquidity and operational flexibility afforded by the company's strong margins and low capital needs provides capacity to absorb earnings contraction. The rating is also supported by the company's strong market position in a niche market of specialized packaging equipment with significant aftermarket presence and established relationship with blue-chip companies in the consumer-packaged goods sector. In addition, Duravant's exposure to food & beverage sector within its packaging segment could help reduce earnings volatility in the current environment by partially mitigating the weakness in other end markets.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Duravant will maintain strong liquidity despite the anticipated earnings decline in 2020 amid COVID-19 crisis and broader macroeconomic weakness.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely in the near term, ratings could be upgraded should the operating performance and financial policy support debt-to-EBITDA below 6.0x and EBITA-to-interest expense above 2.0x.

Ratings could be downgraded if revenue and earnings decline such that the company becomes cash consumptive and liquidity erodes including an increased reliance on revolver.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Engineered Machinery Holdings, Inc. is the indirect parent of Duravant LLC. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Duravant designs and assembles packaging, material handling and food processing equipment for a number of industries, including food and beverage, consumer products, e-commerce and distribution, retail, and agriculture and produce. Duravant is owned by affiliates of Warburg Pincus, LLC. Sales in December were $730.6 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

