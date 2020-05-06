Moody's affirms Engineered Machinery Holdings (dba Duravant) ratings (CFR at B3); outlook stable

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Engineered Machinery
Holdings, Inc.'s (dba Duravant) B3 corporate family rating
(CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating. Moody's
also affirmed the B2 first lien senior secured credit facilities rating
and the Caa2 rating on the second-lien senior secured credit facility.
The ratings outlook is stable.
"The rating affirmations reflect our expectation that Duravant will
continue to generate positive free cash flow in 2020 despite the COVID-19
and macroeconomic headwinds", says Shirley Singh, Moody's
lead analyst for Duravant. "In addition, with over
$200 million in cash and revolving credit facility availability,
the company maintains good liquidity that strengthens its ability to weather
expected weakness in market conditions over the coming quarters",
added Singh.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The industrial sector has been adversely affected
to the shock given its sensitivity to broad market demand and sentiment.
More specifically, weakness in Duravant's end markets leave
it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact
on Duravant of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Engineered Machinery Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6, from LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Engineered Machinery Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Duravant's B3 CFR broadly reflects the company's elevated leverage
with debt-to-EBITDA of over 6.5x and inherent cyclicality
of the business. Moody's expects the company's earnings
to contract in 2020, which will increase leverage over 8.0x.
Even so, the company's strong liquidity and operational flexibility
afforded by the company's strong margins and low capital needs provides
capacity to absorb earnings contraction. The rating is also supported
by the company's strong market position in a niche market of specialized
packaging equipment with significant aftermarket presence and established
relationship with blue-chip companies in the consumer-packaged
goods sector. In addition, Duravant's exposure to food
& beverage sector within its packaging segment could help reduce earnings
volatility in the current environment by partially mitigating the weakness
in other end markets.
The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Duravant
will maintain strong liquidity despite the anticipated earnings decline
in 2020 amid COVID-19 crisis and broader macroeconomic weakness.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although unlikely in the near term, ratings could be upgraded should
the operating performance and financial policy support debt-to-EBITDA
below 6.0x and EBITA-to-interest expense above 2.0x.
Ratings could be downgraded if revenue and earnings decline such that
the company becomes cash consumptive and liquidity erodes including an
increased reliance on revolver.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Engineered Machinery Holdings, Inc. is the indirect parent
of Duravant LLC. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois,
Duravant designs and assembles packaging, material handling and
food processing equipment for a number of industries, including
food and beverage, consumer products, e-commerce and
distribution, retail, and agriculture and produce.
Duravant is owned by affiliates of Warburg Pincus, LLC. Sales
in December were $730.6 million.
