Moody's affirms Engineering's B2 CFR, outlook changed to negative

Paris, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Centurion Bidco S.p.A. (Engineering or the company). Moody's has also affirmed the B2 rating on Engineering's €605 million backed senior secured notes due 2026. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

"Today's rating action reflects the weakening of Engineering's financial profile following the debt funded acquisition of BE Shaping the Future S.p.A. (BE), mainly because of a significant increase in leverage" says Fabrizio Marchesi, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Engineering. "Although we expect that the company will improve its financial metrics over the next 12-18 months, we consider there to be execution risk, with the recent disclosure of accounting errors, which constitutes the second corporate governance issue faced by the company since June 2020, negatively impacting the company's risk profile" added Mr. Marchesi.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The acquisition of BE is positive for Engineering's business profile as it will increase Engineering's scale in the Italian market, especially in the Finance industry vertical; improve its geographic diversification, by reducing the proportion of revenue that Engineering earns in Italy from around 86% to around 81%; and add a new, fast-growing consulting business to Engineering's existing business line mix.

However, the acquisition will lead to a deterioration in Engineering's financial profile and confirms Moody's concerns that future deleveraging could be delayed by an aggressive financial policy characterized by debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions.

Engineering purchased a 51.2% stake in BE on 26 September 2022, funded by the draw-down of a bridge facility, and has recently launched a mandatory tender offer for outstanding shares. Based on the assumption that Engineering successfully acquires 100% of BE, Moody's expects that the large, debt-funded component of the transaction, will lead to a significant increase in Moody's-adjusted leverage, from 5.5x as of 30 June 2022 to 6.7x on a proforma basis as of 30 September 2022. Although Moody's forecasts that favourable secular trends in Italian IT spending will support growth in Engineering's company adjusted EBITDA towards €260 million in 2022 and €285 million in 2023 (IFRS 16 adjusted and pro forma the acquisition of BE), with Moody's-adjusted leverage improving to 6.4x and 5.9x, respectively, these leverage levels are at the weak-end of a B2 rating and it is possible that management will choose to releverage the business again in the future.

At the same time, Moody's considers there to be execution risk related to delivering the expected improvement in financial metrics. This includes, amongst others, the risk from potentially negative ESG-related developments. Engineering has recently disclosed certain accounting errors, which have led to the restatement of September 2022 year-to-date revenue and company adjusted EBITDA by €17.4 million and €9.3 million, respectively. These accounting issues, which appear to be tied to intentional misconduct by certain Engineering employees in the company's Finance vertical, in combination with an investigation launched in 2020 by Italian authorities concerning potential bribery by certain Engineering employees involved in bids for a public-sector contract, marks the second corporate governance issue that the company has faced since June 2020. Although Moody's takes note of the actions Engineering has taken to address the accounting issue, as well as of the fact that Engineering has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing with regards to the investigation launched in 2020, the existence of these corporate governance issues is viewed negatively when assessing execution risk and Engineering's risk profile in general.

More generally, Engineering's B2 CFR continues to be supported by (1) the company's leading player status and strong technical know-how; (2) an attractive Italian IT market with significant growth potential; (3) relatively high switching costs for the company's services as well as good customer retention.

At the same time, the rating is also constrained by (1) Engineering's limited geographic diversification and significant customer concentration; (2) strong competition in the Italian IT services market; (3) risks associated with Engineering's large net working capital position; and (4) the possibility of delayed deleveraging due to additional debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions, including a repayment of the PIK notes issued outside the Centurion Bidco S.p.A. restricted group.

Funds advised and ultimately controlled by Bain Capital and Neuberger Berman currently own 100% of the share capital of the company. As is often the case in highly levered, private equity sponsored deals, the owners can have a high tolerance for leverage/risk and governance is less transparent when compared to publicly-traded companies.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Engineering's liquidity to be good and supported by €179 million of cash on balance at 30 September 2022; access to a fully undrawn €195 million revolving credit facility (RCF), which has been upsized from €160 million as part of the acquisition BE; and expected Moody's-adjusted FCF generation of at least €70-80 million per year in 2023 and 2024, which is equivalent to c. 4-5% of Moody's-adjusted debt. Moody's does not expect that the company will draw on its RCF, but, in the event that it does, the rating agency anticipates ample headroom against the springing net leverage covenant which is set at 1.7x when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Engineering's capital structure includes €605 million backed senior secured notes due 2026, a €38 million senior secured term loan due 2026, a €195 million super-senior revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026, as well as a bridge facility that the company has raised to finance the acquisition of BE. The bridge facility is due in September of 2023, but Moody's understands that it can be extended up to five years after the closing date at the company's request.

The security package provided to the senior secured lenders is limited to pledges over shares, bank accounts, and intercompany receivables.

The B2 rating of the backed senior secured notes is in line with the CFR, reflecting the size of the super-senior RCF as well as the large amount of payables that characterize the company's business model. The B2-PD probability of default rating is at the same level as the CFR, reflecting our assumption of a 50% family recovery rate.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the significant increase in leverage following the acquisition of BE as well as the execution risk associated with improving Moody's-adjusted leverage to below 6.0x over the next 12-18 months on a sustainable basis and delivering Moody's-adjusted FCF generation in the mid-single digits as a percentage of Moody's-adjusted debt. The outlook also reflects the risk that the company could continue to adopt an aggressive financial policy that could keep its financial metrics outside the range that is consistent with a B2 CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure is unlikely at this stage but could arise in time if Engineering continues to grow in size and scale; the company's Moody's-adjusted leverage ratio falls below 4.5x on a sustained basis while delivering solid operating performance; and the company maintains strong liquidity, including an improvement in Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt towards the high-single digits in percentage terms.

The rating could be stabilised if Engineering successfully delivers revenue and EBITDA growth such that Moody's-adjusted leverage improves to below 6.0x on a sustained basis, with Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt also sustained in the mid-single digits, while maintaining adequate liquidity. A stabilisation of the outlook would also require that the internal investigation launched by management into the company's accounting practices across all non-Finance verticals, which is expected to complete by 31 December 2022, concludes without issues and that there are no additional corporate governance related issues over the next 12-18 months.

Downward rating pressure could arise if the company were not to deliver growth in revenue and EBITDA such that Moody's-adjusted leverage is no longer expected to improve to below 6.0x over the next 12-18 months; pursues additional debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions, including the refinancing of the PIK notes raised by Engineering's parent; or if FCF and liquidity were to deteriorate. The rating could also be downgraded should additional corporate governance issues surface in the coming quarters.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 1980, and headquartered in Rome, Engineering is a leading provider of IT services, software development and digital platforms, supporting clients in their digital transformation projects. The company provides software and IT related services and consultancy to companies in a diverse set of sectors including telecommunications, utilities, financials and public administration. The company reported revenue of €1.4 billion and company adjusted EBITDA of €214 million (including adjustments for the impact of IFRS 16) as per published 2021 audited financial statements. These do not include any adjustments for accounting errors discovered in 2022.

