Moody's affirms Enova's B2 ratings; outlook changed to positive

New York, July 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Enova International, Inc.'s (Enova) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2 long-term senior unsecured rating. Enova's outlook was changed to positive from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Enova International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Enova International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation follows Enova's announcement of the expansion of its secured corporate revolving credit facility by $130 million to $440 million, along with the closing of a $420 million securitization warehouse. The transactions will provide the firm with adequate liquidity, approximately $800 million in aggregate, to support lending operations. At the same time, the increased use of secured debt limits the firm's financial flexibility.

Moody's said Enova's B2 CFR is supported by the firm's strong profitability and capitalization, along with its flexible online business model. The firm has maintained solid financial metrics even as loan loss rates have risen from pandemic-era lows. The affirmation also reflects the performance of the firm's small and mid-sized business (SMB) lending segment, the majority of which came from the transformative acquisition of OnDeck Capital in 2020.

The change in Enova's outlook to positive from stable reflects the benefits of diversification stemming from the successful integration of OnDeck. Historically, Enova's business has focused on subprime and near prime consumer lending, a business that has faced significant regulatory pressures at both the federal and state level. Since 2020, SMB balances and revenues have steadily grown, while the firm has maintained strong profitability as well as solid capitalization and adequate liquidity to support operations. SMB lending entails materially lower regulatory risks relative to subprime consumer lending, a benefit to Enova's creditors. The positive outlook reflects the expectation the firm will continue to demonstrate strong financial performance with respect to all of its business segments over the next 12-18 months.

At the same time, the potential for an upgrade of the CFR implied by Enova's positive outlook does not necessarily extend to the unsecured rating. As Enova expanded and increasingly utilized its revolving credit facility, its funding mix has shifted away from unsecured debt towards secured debt, a negative factor for unsecured creditors, given their subordination to secured creditors. The affirmation of the B2 senior unsecured rating reflects that this negative factor is currently offset by the improvement in the company's credit fundamentals, which are reflected in Enova's positive outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Enova's CFR could be upgraded if it is able to continue to demonstrate strong performance with respect to all its business segments, with net income to average managed assets (NI/AMA) consistently at 5% or above and capitalization (measured by tangible common equity to tangible managed assets) consistently above 15%. Enova's senior unsecured rating could be upgraded should its CFR be upgraded, and its funding mix shifts towards unsecured debt and away from secured debt. However, in the event of an upgrade of the CFR and if the secured corporate debt ratio (outstanding balance of the revolver divided by the sum of the unsecured debt and outstanding balance of the revolver) remains consistently above 15%, there will likely be a one notch differential between the CFR and the unsecured bond rating. For example, if the CFR is upgraded to B1, and the secured corporate debt ratio remains consistently above 15%, the senior unsecured rating would likely remain at B2.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects Enova's NI/AMA to fall and remain below 4% for a protracted period, or if leverage and liquidity meaningfully deteriorate, or if the firm experiences a material operational failure. In addition, the senior unsecured rating could be downgraded if the positive outlook does not ultimately result in an upgrade of the CFR and the secured corporate debt ratio remains consistently above 15%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

