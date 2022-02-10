Moody's affirms Entel's Baa3 rating; outlook remains stable

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating and the ratings for the senior unsecured notes due 2024 and 2026 of Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A. ("Entel"). The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of ENTEL's Baa3 ratings follows the company's significant improvement in operating performance in Chile and Peru over the past two years, despite the pandemic adverse shock and intense market competition, demonstrating the company's resilient business model.

Entel's ratings continue to be supported by the company's leading market position in Chile, where it is one of the largest wireless service providers, with around 36% subscriber market share. The company's high-quality subscriber base and state-of-the-art technology also allow for a solid and stable EBITDA margin in the country and grant the ability to absorb future increases in customer base and data traffic. In addition, Entel benefits from its operations in Peru, which have grown significantly since 2013 with the acquisition of Nextel Peru and are focused on mobile and broadband services. The ratings also reflect the company's good liquidity and comfortable debt maturity profile.

Entel posted strong consolidated performance in 2021 driven by mobile services and fixed broadband business, resulting in 16% revenue expansion year-over-year. Mobile services in Chile continue to be the company's main market, contributing to 48% of total revenue in 2021. However, Entel's growing operation in Peru has provided increased diversification, contributing with 31% of revenue in 2021. Despite the intense competition in both of its markets, Entel has been able to continue to grow its customer base, reaching about 20 million customers in 2021, a 10% in the year. In Chile, Entel continues to maintain strong market share and solid operating performance, achieving EBITDA margin of 38% in 2021. Given the high penetration of mobile lines in the country, mobile growth is focused on second lines and migration from prepaid to higher-value, postpaid packages. The company is also expanding in the fixed broadband segment with Entel Hogar and benefiting from the activity increase in the Corporate and SME segments.

In Peru, Entel's successful strategy to increase its subscriber base and capture market share is reflected in the steady increase in revenues and EBITDA since 2013. In 2021, customer base grew by 11% to 9.9 million clients and total revenue and EBITDA increased by 35% and 50%, respectively, when compared to 2020. EBITDA margin reached 17%, up from 15% in 2020. This expansion reflects the company's increasing operating scale in the country and focus on managing sales acquisition costs.

Entel's ratings are constrained by the company's still-high leverage for the rating level and high capital spending needs, required to support the growing trend in Chile and Perú. Nevertheless, Moody's expects capex requirements to be lower for the next three years when compared to previous years, at around 19-20% of revenue, providing some relieve in cash generation. After 2025, the company expects a further decrease in capex, to about 17% of revenue. Although main investments in 4G and 5G spectrum in both countries have already been executed, there is still need for high organic investments in 5G infrastructure and fixed broadband in Chile and network expansion in Peru. This, combined with recent improvements in operating performance in Peru and the sustainable growth in Chile, should support deleveraging. As such, Moody's expects adjusted gross leverage to start decreasing over the next quarters to end 2022 at around 3.1x, compared to 3.7x in 2021. The rating also incorporates Entel's operations in two dynamic and competitive environments and the company's small scale compared with that of its global peers.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Entel will be able to maintain its strong market position and continue to expand its profitability and cash generation, consequently reducing its leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgrade if ENTEL maintains a strong credit metrics and steady growth. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require the company to maintain leverage below 2.5x adjusted total debt/EBITDA on an ongoing basis, improve retained cash flow to above 30% adjusted retained cash flow/gross debt and generate positive free cash flow on a consistent basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity indicators or credit metrics deteriorate. Quantitatively, the rating could be downgraded if leverage exceeds 3.5x adjusted total debt/EBITDA for a prolonged period without a clear path to subsequent deleveraging or dividend payouts is consistently above cash generated after capital spending, resulting in persistently negative free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A. (ENTEL) is one of the largest telecommunications companies in Chile, where it derives almost 90% of its total revenue from mobile services. In addition, the company offers fixed-line, broadband, private data network solutions, digital business, IT services and pay TV. Since 2013, following its acquisition of Nextel Peru, ENTEL has also offered mobile services in Peru and currently holds about 22% market share. The company has a small presence in the country's fixed-line and broadband segments as well, through its subsidiary Americatel. Revenue for the full year 2021, was CHP2,427 billion ($3.2 billion), with an EBITDA margin of 30.4% (Moody's-adjusted). ENTEL is a public company listed on the Chilean Stock Exchange.

